IQST - iQSTEL Visa Money One Launch Coming In June To Include Cryptocurrency Platform

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST) today confirmed the launch of its Visa Debit Card services, under the brand name Visa Money One (VIMO), is on schedule to launch next month in June.

IQSTEL's Global Money One subsidiary will launch the VIMO services on time, next month according to plan.

The VIMO services will include much more than just a debit card. VIMO will offer One-Stop-Shopping Fintech services that offer a complete banking ecosystem to include providing customers with the ability to open a US Bank Account, and utilize a Mobile Wallet that includes the Visa Debit Card.

Now, by connecting with an existing coin exchange to be revealed soon, iQSTEL's Global Money One VIMO branded services will also give customers the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

"Cryptocurrencies are here to stay," commented Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "Including a cryptocurrency function within our new VIMO branded banking ecosystem we feel is vital to making VIMO a relevant leading-edge service into today's Fintech market. We believe our new VIMO branded banking ecosystem can generate $128 million in revenue for IQSTEL over the next five years."

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

