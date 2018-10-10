Ira Duarte Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (NASDAQ: VELO) today announces the promotion of Ira Duarte to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Duarte has served as the vice-president of finance for Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since February 2016 where she has been responsible for all finance and accounting related functions including financial reporting, treasury, budgeting and tax.

Craig Collard, CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, said "I am really excited to promote Ira Duarte to CFO of Veloxis. Ira has been an incredibly valuable member of the team since joining Veloxis. I look forward to her continued success in this new role."

Prior to joining Veloxis, Ms. Duarte served as Senior Director, Corporate Finance for Chiesi USA, Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Duarte was the Director of Accounting and Financial Planning at Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc., where she was a core member of the team guiding the sale of Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc. to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Before transitioning to a corporate role, Ms. Duarte held various roles from Staff to Senior Manager at Ernst & Young, managing financial statement audits, SEC filings and IPOs for clients.

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.

