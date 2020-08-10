Iranian-American Jeweler Featured in Beyonce's "Black Is King"

Mona Assemi has been featured in Vogue, InStyle, Forbes, Modern Luxury, Allure, New York Magazine, and Marie Claire for her eccentric line of luxury jewelry. Her jewels have been adorned by the likes of Katie Holmes, Taylor Momsen, Giuliana Rancic, Kelly Ripa, Solange Knowles, and now Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

"In light of everything happening with Black Lives Matter, COVID, and more in the world, Beyonce's new visual album has been something positive that we have all been yearning for to enrich our lives," enthuses Assemi. "An artful gift that has been musically and visually a true masterpiece. For Beyonce and her stylist Zerina Alers (and team) to choose people of color and emerging designers to empower and support is the kindest gesture. I'm so grateful for the opportunity."

ABOUT MONA ASSEMI: M O N A A S S E M I, founded her namesake line combining inspiration from old Persian culture and modern American lifestyle. The NY based designer combines sculptural clean lines, sumptuous crystals, and elegant metals to create a liquid dripping aesthetic for her signature collection. Her most current collections include unusual shapes and sculptural protruding elements. All Mona's pieces are handmade in New York city. Go to www.monaassemi.com for more information.

SOURCE MONA ASSEMI

Related Links

http://www.monaassemi.com

