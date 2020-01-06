Iranian General Dead, What's Next, Asks Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike, Iran has vowed reprisals. A senior commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps claims that up to 35 "vital" US and Israeli targets are within Iran's reach.

Physicians for Civil Defense observes that in this age of "asymmetric warfare," civilians here, not just military installations "over there," are at risk.

"Iran's aspirations of being a nuclear power, with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to America, have apparently not yet been achieved, but other methods of causing mass casualties and disruptions are available," states Jane M. Orient, M.D, president of Physicians for Civil Defense.

Scenarios include a mass hostage situation; a "dirty bomb"; and widespread blackouts and disruption of essential services because of cyberwarfare or terrorist attacks on the electric grid.

The horrific 2004 school siege in Beslan, Russia, could be reenacted here. Are local and federal authorities prepared?

The first radiation dispersal device (RDD or "dirty bomb") was found in a Moscow park in 1995. Besides the damage from the conventional explosion, the most devastating effect would be panic from fear of radioactive contamination. U.S. governmental authorities still do not make appropriate radiation-monitoring equipment widely available despite the existence of excellent, affordable technology, Dr. Orient states.

The electrical grid is vulnerable as shown when a sophisticated, professionally coordinated attack with military weapons took down the Metcalf electrical substation in Silicon Valley in 2014. Gunmen temporarily knocked out telephone and 911 service, and shot up 17 transformers. Physical control systems used in electric utilities, manufacturing, and oil refineries are being targeted by Iranian hackers.

"Americans have had another wake-up call about the dangers in our world," Dr. Orient said. "They should at the very least assess their ability to shelter in place for a period of time. They need to learn how to help themselves and their neighbors, and not assume the government will be immediately available to save them."

Physicians for Civil Defense distributes information to help to save lives in the event of war or other disaster.

Jane M. Orient, M.D.

