Iraq In 2019 - What Went Wrong?

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen years after the US mobilized to bring democracy to Iraq, and sacrificed the lives of its soldiers to achieve this, Iraq is teetering towards an unknown future.

Have US efforts and lives been given in vain? Is Iraq on the brink of becoming a failed state? Is Iraq's democracy all but dead? Or can this be an opportunity to correct the country's political system? Is there any role for the US in Iraq's future?

To answer these questions, the Future of Iraq Group has invited Mohammed Allawi, an Iraqi politician whose span and relationships reach across the Iraqi political spectrum. Allawi is a former parliamentarian and Minister of Communications in two governments (2006-7, and 2010-12).

The discussion will look at why Iraq is in its current state, what it needs to do to address the fundamental concerns of its people, the state of its democratic elections, a roadmap for the future and the role the US has in Iraq's future.

Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 10 AM - 12 Noon

Please RSVP to our email Futureiraq2020@gmail.com

The National Press Club Room-Murrow

529 14th St. NW

Washington DC, 20045

The Future of Iraq Group. Contact information Ahmad Kubba 202-446-6899.

SOURCE The Future Iraq 2020