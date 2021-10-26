IRD Awarded $2.0 Million Weigh-in-Motion System for the State of Hawaii

The new system at Kapalama includes the first tire safety screening system in Hawaii , which will help the State improve highway safety

An integrated container reader system will help audit the transportation of containers into the State

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH) announced today that the Hawaii Department of Transportation ("HDOT") has awarded the Company a $2.0 million contract to supply a mainline Weigh-In-Motion ("WIM") sorting and electronic pre-clearance system at Kapalama on the island of Oahu. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This agreement builds on IRD's longstanding relationship with HDOT. In addition to the WIM installation, the agreement will see IRD's initial deployment in Hawaii of its tire screening system that identifies unsafe trucks that have missing or underinflated tires and its container reader system that will give HDOT the ability to monitor container traffic entering the State.

The Kapalama pre-clearance system (the "System") will identify commercial vehicles that are potentially in violation of weight restrictions or have tire anomalies and sort them into compliant vehicles that may bypass the weight enforcement station or noncompliant vehicles that must report for inspection at the station. IRD-PAT Bending Plate WIM scales were selected for the site to provide highly accurate vehicle weights when recorded at highway speeds. The System includes an overview camera, License Plate Reader, USDOT Reader, Container Reader, and Tire Anomaly and Classification System ("TACS"). TACS will screen commercial vehicles on both the main highway and on the inspection station ramp to identify unsafe tire conditions.

Connection with state and federal databases for credential and safety screening will be conducted through IRD's Intelligent Roadside Operations Computer ("iROC"). The iROC provides additional information on vehicle credentials that will be displayed on workstations equipped with IRD's vehicle display software.

"IRD has a long history of working with HDOT through the provision of their statewide traffic data program and other commercial vehicle enforcement operations. With this new system, HDOT will gain additional capabilities that will enhance road safety and provide the State with the ability to enforce regulations while enhancing mobility," said Rish Malhotra, IRD President and CEO. "The integration of both tire screening and container reader systems into this unique project shows how transportation authorities with broad responsibilities for safety and mobility can secure additional value from their commercial vehicle facilities. For IRD, it also opens the door to more opportunities to deliver systems to port authorities and agencies requiring similar functionality in their operations and we are proud to continue to drive our industry forward."

About IRD

IRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic, ICOMS Detections, Sensor Line and VDS, IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies, and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener, and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service, and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS – and its adjacent markets – to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

