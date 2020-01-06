iRecycleNow.com, Inc Is now called RELECTRO

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iRecycleNow.com proudly announced the unveiling of their new company name RELECTRO . The name change is another great milestone for the growing mobile technology servicer, and better complements their core business of repair and logistics in mobile technology founded in 2011.

"As we continue our growth, we wanted the market to recognize our achievements with a name and brand like no other in the industry," said Brian Itterly, Founder and President at iRecycleNow.com now RELECTRO. "We have so many technical solutions to service our clients and to best meet their needs, we wanted the new name RELECTRO to better reflect our vision and future." Coupled with our 20 years of total mobile technology experience we continue to provide a whole suite of value-added services including repair, refurbishment, fulfillment, sorting, software, logistics and more."

A Positive Industry Impact

Many RELECTRO customers across the US benefit daily from our world class services and customer support. "From day one we designed our operation to be successful, and to scale for growth in order to best accommodate partnerships that vary in the scope and size of our clients," said Chris Hawk, Executive Vice President of Operations. RELECTRO, located in Souderton, PA, handles tens of thousands of mobile devices from across the nation every year. Effectively servicing them out of their high-tech facility, which operates under best in class industry certifications such as R2 (Responsible Recycling), ISO, OHSAS, and more. The company has continued their success through thoughtful growth and is positioned to continue their growth by taking on new partnerships and is evaluating all opportunities in 2020. They expect 2020 to be their biggest year ever, and in 2019 they announced the addition of Josh Lake, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, to their Leadership Team. "Our organization has the qualities that many companies strive for, and our culture is a foundation for our success. We are actively accepting new partners who share similar principals. Because we truly enjoy what we do, and we are great at how we do it, it's this crossroad that is a major contributor to our success!" said Lake.

About RELECTRO

RELECTRO has a unique perspective on electronics recycling and repair shaped by decades of experience in the industry and an extensive network of business relationships. As rapid advances in technology create challenges for businesses and individuals, RELECTRO can ensure that electronic devices are repaired or disposed of in the most convenient, environmentally responsible, and economic way. RELECTRO provides the full range of electronics repair, refurbishment, and logistics services. We'll work with partners to develop the best, most convenient strategy for managing electronic devices and components while maximizing their value to any business.

For more information on Product:

Website: www.relectro.com

SOURCE RELECTRO