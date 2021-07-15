Ireland Data Center Market 2021: Leading Investors Include Facebook, Quanta Capital and AWS

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ireland data center market to witness a CAGR of 5.47% during the period 2021-2026.



Ireland is one of the fastest-growing data center hubs in Europe. Over the past 5-7 years, the market has grown significantly, increasing the development of hyperscale data centers. The country is witnessing investments in about 20 facilities expected to be operational in the next 2-4 years. It is a favorable location for data center development due to the abundant availability of renewable energy to power data centers and the easy availability of free cooling solutions. In Ireland, over 40% of the energy mix is contributed by renewable energy and is expected to reach 70% by 2030. The majority of data center facilities under development are adding an IT power of over 15 MW.



The report considers the present scenario of the Ireland data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

TikTok is planning to build a USD 500 million data center in Dublin to store the data of its local users that are expected to be operational by 2022.

Self-built facilities by hyperscale operators will impede the growth in revenue of wholesale providers in the country.

According to Vodafone, in Ireland , there was an 18% YoY increase in the adoption of IoT technologies by businesses in 2020.

Hyperscale investment to increase white-box and software-defined storage (SDS) adoption in the country.

The market in Ireland is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of free cooling systems, for a maximum of 8,000 hours per year.

IRELAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2020, the Ireland data center market witnessed investments from enterprise operators like Facebook and colocation service providers such as CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, T5 Data Centers, and JCD Group.

More than 60% of the business organizations have adopted public or private cloud for at least one service in the country, which is expected to reach 80% during the forecast period.

The rising investments in submarine cables are likely to attract more datacenter investments across Ireland, especially with the growing demand for hyperscale capacity.

The government in the country is offering various support schemes for sustainable power systems and efficient designing schemes for data center construction.

Increasing the adoption of IoT devices in smart cities & homes, healthcare, automation industry, and new businesses in the country will increase the data volume, increasing edge datacenter investments after 2022.

Echelon Data Centres is developing an on-site substation that connects with Irish wind turbines to power its DUB20 data center.

Amazon Web Services is investing in three cloud facilities across the country, expected to be operational in the next two to three years.

IRELAND DATA CENTER VENDOR LANDSCAPE



ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, and Rolls-Royce Power Systems are some of the support infrastructure providers in the Ireland data center market. Facebook is a significant investor in the region and expanding its Clonee data center facility in the upcoming years. In April 2021, the investment company Quanta Capital acquired over 80 acres of land in Wicklow to develop a new facility.



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

Arup Group

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Designer Group

Future-tech

ISG

Kirby Group

Mercury Engineering

Mace Group

M+W Group

PM Group

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Technologies, and Vertiv

Investors

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Echelon Data Centres

K2 Data Centres

Facebook

T5 Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE



This report offers analysis on the Ireland Data Center market share and in-depth analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments to the investment in data centers.



The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING FACILITIES

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Dublin

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

IRELAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, & Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction Services

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Dublin

Other Cities

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available in terms of area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the Ireland data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Datacenter investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

A detailed study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Ireland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 25

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 20

Coverage: 3 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Ireland

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the Ireland data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Ireland data center market?

2. How many existing data centers are there in Ireland?

3. What are the expected upcoming facilities in Ireland during the period 2021-2026?

4. Which regions are covered in this Ireland Data Center research report?

5. Who are the key investors in the Ireland Data Center Market?



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Ireland

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Ireland

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Ireland

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment

Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

Chapter 9: Appendix

