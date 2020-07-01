iRely Strengthens its ERP Software Implementation Process

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC http://www.irely.com, a premier global partner providing enterprise software for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, announces the modernization of its implementation process.

Converting from one software package to another is a challenging process for any business. That is why iRely has strengthened its implementation process to deliver a seamless integration that's custom tailored to the exact needs of your organization.

The first step in iRely's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software implementation process is its Business Process Review (BPR). iRely experts will partner with your team to evaluate and map your business processes, compare them to industry best practices already incorporated into the ERP software, and then design an ideal implementation solution. We discuss goals, resources and expectations so that everyone is focused on the same success factors. The BPR will describe your ideal processes, clearly define key system configuration parameters, and identify any changes required for your desired workflow. This unique BPR process delivers a solid software implementation plan, ensures proper costing of the project, and greatly reduces project risk.

Shortly before implementation, iRely's skilled and tenured Installation team will run a parallel test on up to 2 weeks-worth of daily transactions to ensure that users are comfortable with the system, and your business is able to successfully operate on the new platform. Parallel testing includes the transfer of data, resulting in a faster installation without any surprises.

iRely's restructured Project Management team will help you every step of the way through your implementation including the BPR, and continuing through installation, training, Go-Live, and Month-End. It is their job to ensure your journey in becoming a full iRely customer is as smooth as possible.

Custom training is provided both during and after implementation in a wide variety of formats: online, phone, and in-person.

"We're thrilled to introduce our updated implementation process. We listened to our customers and will now provide an even stronger, higher quality and faster software transition. We put our customers at the center of everything we do because their success means our success." stated George Olney, President of iRely. "Converting to a new ERP system can be nerve-racking. iRely gives you peace of mind and a competitive advantage."

About iRely

iRely is a premier global provider of enterprise software for petroleum distribution, C-Store and propane organizations. Our solutions help companies manage core business processes within a single, easy to use system customized to their requirements. Software highlights include streamlined accounting processes, forecasting, risk exposure, fuel delivery mapping, e-document and inventory management systems. iRely has over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry. It is a privately-owned company with a long-term ownership plan, meaning it will be here for decades to come.

