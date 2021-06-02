Irene Tunkel Joins BCA Research to Lead US Equity Strategy

MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the world's leading provider of independent global macro research, today announces Irene Tunkel, CFA, has joined The U.S. Equity Strategy (USES) as chief strategist. USES combines both macro and micro strategies to offer a unique equity sector allocation perspective, while providing clients with a view that highlights sustainable trends. Tunkel will report to Nicky Manoleas, executive vice president, BCA Research.

"Tunkel is a senior investment professional, skillful in both quantitative and fundamental approaches to multi-asset investing," said Manoleas. "Her appointment strengthens BCA Research's focus on bringing together a wide range of experiences and points of view in macroeconomic discussions and debates."

Most recently, Tunkel served as senior macro strategist and portfolio manager on the multi-asset team for PGIM QMA at Prudential Financial. Previously, she was a multi-asset strategist and executive director in the CIO office at JP Morgan's private bank.

"I am thrilled to join a team of skilled analysts who provide critical macroeconomic data to investors searching for income during the pandemic and evolving fiscal and monetary policy," said Tunkel. "BCA Research's culture of deep analysis, fiery debate and collaboration among strategists is legendary for driving its long track record of navigating market uncertainty across regions, asset classes and sectors. Together, we'll continue the longstanding success of the USES product to bring timely, innovative ideas to our clients investing in US equities."

USES leverages BCA Research's top-down macro research methodology and combines it with equity sector expertise. Under Tunkel's strategic guidance, analysts publish reports weekly and provide daily updates while frequently collaborating with analysts from other strategies. They detail recommendations on 11 GICS1 sectors, 53 subsectors and size and style bias on a cyclical time horizon. Finally, USES offers investors the opportunity to engage directly with the strategist through webcasts, calls, and video conferences featuring Q&As.

Tunkel received her BA in economics from Brandeis University, completed graduate coursework in computational finance at Carnegie Mellon University, and received her MBA in financial management from the MIT Sloan School of Management. She also holds CFA designation.

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA's mission has been to support its clients in making better investment decisions through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies, as well as educating, informing and stimulating discussion through clear and thought-provoking research. BCA provides its services to investment professionals and multi-national corporations across six continents through a wide range of products, services and meetings. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Sydney, Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

