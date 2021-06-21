Irene Vázquez's new book "My Lessons in Verse" is a delightful poetry book produced to be of help to children in developing their literacy skills.

Irene writes, "This book was written with the purpose of helping children in their academic preparation, through poetry in verse. This technique is very efficient for them to associate things and words.

As a teacher it was a wonderful experience to see how the children learned very easily, not only reading and writing, but also other subjects. I saw with great satisfaction the progress of my students through this method. We were able to create a great work group in each and every single one of the subjects."

Published by Page Publishing, Irene Vázquez's astonishing and educative composition is best suited for young readers who are highly interested in developing their reading, writing, creative, arithmetic and other academic skills. Each page of this picture book presents a poem connected to different subjects that little ones will encounter in their future school life.

Readers who wish to experience this artistic work can purchase "My Lessons in Verse" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1536800/Irene_Vazquez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

