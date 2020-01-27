IRET Announces 2019 Dividend Allocations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today the final tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2019 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their IRET distributions.

Security Description

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total

Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Common Shares

CUSIP: 461730509

Symbol: IRET

01/02/19

01/15/19

$0.700000

$0.164019

$0.266292

$0.269689

$0.213637

03/15/19

04/01/19

$0.700000

$0.164019

$0.266292

$0.269689

$0.213637

06/17/19

07/01/19

$0.700000

$0.164019

$0.266292

$0.269689

$0.213637

09/16/19

09/30/19

$0.700000

$0.164019

$0.266292

$0.269689

$0.213637

TOTALS

$2.800000

$0.656076

$1.065168

$1.078756

$0.854548


Security Description

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total

Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Series C
Preferred Shares

CUSIP: 461730400

Symbol: IRETPRC

03/15/19

04/01/19

$0.4140625

$0.254537

$0.000000

$0.1595255

$0.126370

06/17/19

07/01/19

$0.4140625

$0.254537

$0.000000

$0.1595255

$0.126370

09/16/19

09/30/19

$0.4140625

$0.254537

$0.000000

$0.1595255

$0.126370

12/16/19

12/31/19

$0.4140625

$0.254537

$0.000000

$0.1595255

$0.126370

                                    TOTALS

$1.6562500

$1.018148

$0.000000

$0.6381020

$0.505480

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2019, we owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 13,336 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop
Vice President – Finance
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@iret.com

