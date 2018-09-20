IRET Announces Dates for Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that it will release its fiscal year 2019 second quarter operating results after the market closes on Monday, December 10, 2018. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast http://ir.iretapartments.com USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through December 25, 2018.

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658 Conference Number 10126592

A replay of the webcast will be archived for one year on the Investors section of IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 87 communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Contact Information

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Investments

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

SOURCE IRET

Related Links

https://www.iretapartments.com

