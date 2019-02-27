IRET Announces Distributions for the 1st Quarter of Calendar Year 2019

MINOT, N.D., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on April 1, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend in 1971.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on April 1, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. IRET owns interests in 87 communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

Jonathan Bishop

Vice President – Finance

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail: IR@iret.com

