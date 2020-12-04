IRET Announces Distributions for the 4th Quarter of Calendar Year 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYSE: IRET. IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, payable on January 15, 2021, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021. IRET has paid cash every quarter since its initial dividend in 1971. 2021 will mark IRET's 50th consecutive year of paying dividends to its common shareholders and unitholders.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC), payable on December 31, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. Currently, we own interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively). IRET's press releases and supplemental information are available on its website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

