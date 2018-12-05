IRET Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial and operating results. Net income and Funds from Operations ("FFO") per share for the three and six months ended October 31, 2018, are detailed below. Core FFO adjusts FFO for certain non-routine items, and both FFO and Core FFO are reconciled to net income in the tables accompanying this earnings release.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



October 31,

October 31, Per Share

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Income (Loss)

$ (0.05)



$ 0.05



$ (0.04)



$ (0.06)

FFO

$ 0.09



$ 0.07



$ 0.17



$ 0.17

Core FFO

$ 0.09



$ 0.10



$ 0.17



$ 0.20







Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Multifamily Same-Store Results

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q18 Revenues

3.6 %

1.3 %

3.3 % Expenses

(2.4) %

(0.1) %

0.4 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")

8.7 %

2.3 %

5.7 %

Multifamily Same-Store Results

2Q19

1Q19

2Q18 Physical Occupancy

95.4 %

94.0 %

95.3 % Weighted Average Occupancy

93.1 %

93.5 %

93.0 %

"We continue to execute our plan, and 8.7% same-store NOI growth reflects the value of our operations focus and our drive to improve our portfolio and markets," said Mark O. Decker Jr., IRET's President and CEO.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Same-store NOI grew by 8.7%, our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth. NOI expansion has been driven by revenue growth and expense control initiatives;

Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 3.6%, driven by growth in rental revenue;

Same-store expenses decreased by 2.4% from the prior year due to several cost containment initiatives undertaken by our operations team and a reduction in insurance claim losses; and

Continued the disposition of non-multifamily properties.

Dispositions

During the quarter, we sold one commercial property and one parcel of land for a total sale price of $3.1 million.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we disposed of our Minot Arrowhead commercial property for a total sale price of $6.6 million. Following this sale, we have only five remaining non-multifamily properties, representing less than 2.0% of NOI, in our portfolio.

Balance Sheet

During the quarter, we amended our line of credit to:

increase the overall unsecured facility from $370 million to $395 million , reallocating the commitment for the revolving line of credit to $250 million and the remaining $145 million between two term loans;

to , reallocating the commitment for the revolving line of credit to and the remaining between two term loans; extend the maturity of the revolving line of credit to August 2022 ;

; extend the existing $70 million unsecured term loan maturity to January 2024 ; and

unsecured term loan maturity to ; and add a new $75 million , 7-year unsecured term loan maturing in August 2025 that bears interest at a spread over LIBOR based on IRET's overall leverage.

Under the amendment, the interest rate on the existing facilities decreased by 25-35 basis points depending on IRET's overall leverage. IRET also entered into a swap agreement for the entire $75 million and full term of the new unsecured 7-year term loan in its ongoing effort to reduce floating interest rate exposure.

On September 10, 2018, we entered into a swap agreement covering the extension of the $70 million term loan from January 2023 to January 2024, resulting in both term loans being covered by swap agreements for the duration of the terms.

At the end of the second quarter, we had $195.3 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $176.5 million available on our corporate revolver and $6.0 million on our operating line of credit.

Quarterly Distributions

On September 5, 2018, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.07 per share/unit payable on October 1, 2018, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on September 17, 2018. This distribution was the 190th consecutive quarterly distribution paid by IRET since the inception of our dividends in 1971. It represents an annualized rate of $0.28 per share/unit.

On September 5, 2018, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on October 1, 2018, to holders of record on September 17, 2018. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: http://ir.iretapartments.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until December 25, 2018 USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658





Conference Number 10126592

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the Quarter ended October 31, 2018 ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of October 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of those words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control and could differ materially from our actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

IRET RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS TO FFO AND CORE FFO





(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31,

2018

2017



Amount

Weighted Avg Shares and Units(1)

Per Share And Unit(2)

Amount

Weighted Avg Shares and Units(1)

Per Share And Unit(2) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

$ (4,558)











$ 12,821









Less dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,706)











(2,812)









Less redemption of preferred shares

—











(3,649)









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

(6,264)



119,396



$ (0.05)



6,360



120,144



$ 0.05

Adjustments:























Noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(722)



13,789







773



14,623





Depreciation and amortization

18,446











19,894









Loss (gain) on depreciable property sales attributable to controlling interests

232











(17,562)









FFO applicable to common shares and Units(1)

$ 11,692



133,185



$ 0.09



$ 9,465



134,767



$ 0.07



























Adjustments to Core FFO:























Loss on extinguishment of debt

4











340









Redemption of preferred shares

—











3,649









Transition and severance costs

—











186









Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units(1)

$ 11,696



133,185



$ 0.09



$ 13,640



134,767



$ 0.10





(1) Units of the Operating Partnership are exchangeable for cash or, at our discretion, common shares on a one-for-one basis. (2) Net income attributable to IRET is calculated on a per common share basis. FFO is calculated on a per common share and Unit basis.

IRET RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS TO FFO AND CORE FFO





(in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended October 31,

2018

2017



Amount

Weighted Avg Shares and Units(1)

Per Share And Unit(2)

Amount

Weighted Avg Shares and Units(1)

Per Share And Unit(2) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

$ (1,642)











$ 1,557









Less dividends to preferred shareholders

(3,411)











(5,098)









Less redemption of preferred shares

—











(3,649)









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

(5,053)



119,320



$ (0.04)



(7,190)



120,282



$ (0.06)

Adjustments:























Noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(587)



13,924







(871)



14,912





Depreciation and amortization

36,282











48,013









Impairment of real estate investments attributable to controlling interests

—











256









Gain on depreciable property sales attributable to controlling interests

(8,395)











(17,686)









FFO applicable to common shares and Units(1)

$ 22,247



133,244



$ 0.17



$ 22,522



135,194



$ 0.17



























Adjustments to Core FFO:























Loss on extinguishment of debt

556











539









Redemption of Preferred Shares

—











3,649









Severance and transition costs

510











650









Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units(1)

$ 23,313



133,244



$ 0.17



$ 27,360



135,194



$ 0.20





(1) Units of the Operating Partnership are exchangeable for cash or, at our discretion, common shares on a one-for-one basis. (2) Net income attributable to IRET is calculated on a per common share basis. FFO is calculated on a per common share and Unit basis.

IRET RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, 2018 Multifamily

All Other

Total Real estate revenue $ 43,874



$ 1,764



$ 45,638

Real estate expenses 18,768



568



19,336

Net operating income $ 25,106



$ 1,196



$ 26,302

Property management expenses







(1,319)

Casualty loss







(225)

Depreciation and amortization







(19,191)

General and administrative expenses







(3,374)

Interest expense







(7,997)

Loss on debt extinguishment







(4)

Interest and other income







429

Income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate and other investments and income (loss) from discontinued operations







(5,379)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments







(232)

Income (loss) from continuing operations







(5,611)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations







—

Net income (loss)







$ (5,611)







(in thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, 2017 Multifamily

All Other

Total Real estate revenue $ 37,457



$ 4,409



$ 41,866

Real estate expenses 17,201



1,517



18,718

Net operating income $ 20,256



$ 2,892



$ 23,148

Property management expenses







(1,372)

Casualty loss







(115)

Depreciation and amortization







(17,270)

Loss on impairment







—

General and administrative expenses







(3,118)

Interest expense







(8,509)

Loss on debt extinguishment







(334)

Interest and other income







255

Income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate and other investments and income (loss) from discontinued operations







(7,315)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments







5,324

Income (loss) from continuing operations







(1,991)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations







15,130

Net income (loss)







$ 13,139



IRET RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands) Six Months Ended October 31, 2018 Multifamily

All Other

Total Real estate revenue $ 86,963



$ 4,621



$ 91,584

Real estate expenses 37,254



1,611



38,865

Net operating income $ 49,709



$ 3,010



$ 52,719

Property management expenses







(2,686)

Casualty loss







(450)

Depreciation and amortization







(37,803)

General and administrative expenses







(7,244)

Interest expense







(16,382)

Loss on debt extinguishment







(556)

Interest and other income







945

Income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate and other investments and income (loss) from discontinued operations







(11,457)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments







8,992

Income (loss) from continuing operations







(2,465)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations







570

Net income (loss)







$ (1,895)







(in thousands) Six Months Ended October 31, 2017 Multifamily

All Other

Total Real estate revenue $ 73,455



$ 9,389



$ 82,844

Real estate expenses 32,934



3,311



36,245

Net operating income $ 40,521



$ 6,078



$ 46,599

Property management expenses







(2,728)

Casualty loss







(600)

Depreciation and amortization







(42,608)

Impairment of real estate investments







(256)

General and administrative expenses







(7,120)

Interest expense







(16,640)

Loss on debt extinguishment







(533)

Interest and other income







483

Income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate and other investments and income (loss) from discontinued operations







(23,403)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments







5,448

Income (loss) from continuing operations







(17,955)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations







17,815

Net income (loss)







$ (140)



