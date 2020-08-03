IRET Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

News provided by

IRET

Aug 03, 2020, 16:30 ET

MINOT, N.D., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Income (Loss) - diluted

$

(0.44)

$

0.11

$

(1.13)

$

(0.43)

FFO - diluted

$

0.93

$

1.45

$

1.58

$

2.22

Core FFO - diluted

$

0.91

$

1.00

$

1.81

$

1.77


Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

Q2 2020 vs. Q1 2020

2020 vs. 2019

Revenues

1.4

%

(1.2)

%

2.6

%

Expenses

1.8

%

(7.3)

%

2.9

%

NOI

1.1

%

3.4

%

2.4

%


Three months ended

Same-Store Results

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.6

%

95.4

%

94.3

%










NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Our Net Loss was $(0.44) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020, compared to Net Income of $0.11 per diluted share for the same period of 2019;
  • Core FFO increased 2.3% to $1.81 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.77 per diluted share for the same period of 2019;
  • Core FFO increased 1.1% to $0.91 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.90 for the three months ended March 31, 2020;
  • Total collections were 99.1% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 99.6% for the same period of 2019;
  • Same-store controllable expenses (which exclude taxes and insurance) decreased 4.3% for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, resulting in NOI growth of 1.1% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019;
  • Same-store NOI increased 3.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020;
  • We continued to strengthen our balance sheet by issuing approximately 624,000 common shares under our 2019 ATM Program for net proceeds of $44.8 million;
  • We announced that we will include Nashville as one of our target markets; and
  • We were recognized as a Minnesota Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which is based on several factors, including employee engagement, company leadership, pay, benefits, and workplace flexibility.

Operations Update

Our operating results for the month ended July 31, 2020, included the following:

  • Total collections for same-store communities for the month ended July 31, 2020 were 99.0%.
  • We entered into eight deferrals agreements in July, representing 0.1% of revenue at all communities. As of July 31, 2020, a total of approximately $40,000 remained outstanding under resident repayment plans.
  • Physical occupancy for same-store communities as of July 31, 2020 was 95.2%, compared to 93.8% as of July 31, 2019 and 96.1% as of March 31, 2020.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, we disposed of our sole remaining parcel of unimproved land for a total sale price of $1.3 million. We did not have any acquisitions during the quarter.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, we had $239.7 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $187.0 million available under our line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million.

2020 Financial Outlook

On March 27, 2020 we issued a press release indicating that in light of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations, we were withdrawing our 2020 Financial Outlook. Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we are not providing an updated 2020 Financial Outlook at this time.

Upcoming Events

IRET is scheduled to participate in the BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference, which will be held virtually on September 2-3, 2020.

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact our business and operations since March 2020. Our first priority continues to be the health and well-being of our residents, team members, and the communities we serve. In the second quarter, we began to implement a re-opening plan in the common spaces in our communities and offices while continuing to adhere to state and local guidelines. We are prepared to suspend re-opening plans in any markets in which an increase in COVID-19 cases and other factors make it unsafe to do so in accordance with state and local guidelines.

COVID-19 continues to impact our residents, our team members, and the economy. The safety and health of people we serve and our team has remained our priority in these uncertain times. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we acknowledge the potential effects on our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, including the following:

  • reductions in economic activity and rising unemployment that potentially could impact our residents' ability to pay rent on a timely basis or their desire to seek lease deferment payment plans or rent reductions, which in turn could result in increases in our uncollectible receivables and reductions in rental income and reduce our NOI and cash flow;
  • the potential financial impact of the pandemic on the credit market and our future compliance with financial covenants contained in our credit facility and other debt agreements;
  • weaker economic conditions that could cause us to recognize impairment in the value of our tangible or intangible assets; and
  • rising costs related to our COVID-19 response that could cause us to record loss contingencies and increased expenses.

The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our operations and those of our residents will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity, and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others.

For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting our business, see the risk factors presented in  our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated under Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in our subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Quarterly Distributions

Effective June 5, 2020, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, which was paid on July 10, 2020, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on June 30, 2020.  IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.

Effective June 5, 2020, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-PC), which was paid on June 30, 2020, to holders of record on June 15, 2020.  Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  http://ir.iretapartments.com




Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 18, 2020

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free Number

1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658



Conference Number

10145476

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.  As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved.  Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the COVID-19 risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Emily Miller
Investor Relations
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: [email protected]

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)









2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter


2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

High closing price

$

76.82

$

84.68

$

78.91

$

74.67

$

61.28

Low closing price

$

44.36

$

52.55

$

71.74

$

59.22

$

57.19

Average closing price

$

63.91

$

71.62

$

74.67

$

66.83

$

59.54

Closing price at end of quarter

$

70.49

$

55.00

$

72.50

$

74.67

$

58.67

Common share distributions – annualized

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.0

%

5.1

%

3.9

%

3.8

%

4.8

%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

12,827

12,164

12,099

11,625

11,656

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,022

1,044

1,058

1,223

1,224

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$

976,216

$

726,440

$

953,883

$

959,360

$

755,670

IRET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

REVENUE

$

43,910

$

44,406

$

45,777

$

47,436

$

46,934


$

88,316

$

92,542

EXPENSES














Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

12,360

13,468

14,018

14,485

13,942


25,828

28,746

Real estate taxes

5,410

5,465

4,835

5,425

5,574


10,875

10,806

Property management expense

1,345

1,554

1,634

1,553

1,445


2,899

2,999

Casualty loss

913

327

205

178

92


1,240

733

Depreciation/amortization

18,156

18,160

18,972

18,751

18,437


36,316

36,548

General and administrative expenses

3,202

3,428

3,647

3,448

3,549


6,630

7,355

TOTAL EXPENSES

$

41,386

$

42,402

$

43,311

$

43,840

$

43,039


$

83,788

$

87,187

Operating income (loss)

2,524

2,004

2,466

3,596

3,895


4,528

5,355

Interest expense

(6,940)

(6,911)

(7,357)

(7,694)

(7,590)


(13,851)

(15,486)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(17)



(864)

(1,087)

(407)


(17)

(409)

Interest and other income (loss)

538

(2,777)

702

498

468


(2,239)

892

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, and gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(3,895)

(7,684)

(5,053)

(4,687)

(3,634)


(11,579)

(9,648)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(190)



57,850

39,105

615


(190)

669

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement







300

6,286




6,286

Net income (loss)

$

(4,085)

$

(7,684)

$

52,797

$

34,718

$

3,267


$

(11,769)

$

(2,693)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)


(320)

(217)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

447

692

(4,202)

(3,145)

(148)


1,139

595

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(5)

145

223

183

154


140

730

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(3,803)

(7,007)

48,658

31,596

3,113


(10,810)

(1,585)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,609)

(1,705)

(1,705)

(1,705)

(1,706)


(3,314)

(3,411)

Discount on redemption of preferred shares

25

273








298


NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

(5,387)

$

(8,439)

$

46,953

$

29,891

$

1,407


$

(13,826)

$

(4,996)
















Per Share Data - Basic














Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

(0.44)

$

(0.69)

$

3.95

$

2.57

$

0.11


$

(1.13)

$

(0.43)
















Per Share Data - Diluted














Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

(0.44)

$

(0.67)

$

3.89

$

2.54

$

0.11


$

(1.13)

$

(0.43)

IRET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)























6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$

1,694,033

$

1,687,436

$

1,643,078

$

1,720,352

$

1,663,539

Less accumulated depreciation

(383,917)

(366,307)

(349,122)

(370,492)

(380,321)


1,310,116

1,321,129

1,293,956

1,349,860

1,283,218

Unimproved land



1,376

1,376

1,376

1,746

Mortgage loans receivable

10,961

16,775

16,140

10,140

10,140

Total real estate investments

1,321,077

1,339,280

1,311,472

1,361,376

1,295,104

Cash and cash equivalents

52,714

26,338

26,579

8,500

17,406

Restricted cash

2,535

2,344

19,538

3,339

4,672

Other assets

16,484

21,124

34,829

30,589

30,626

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,392,810

$

1,389,086

$

1,392,418

$

1,403,804

$

1,347,808











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

54,883

$

52,337

$

47,155

$

40,546

$

44,766

Revolving line of credit

63,000

83,000

50,079

103,143

177,939

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,155

269,106

269,058

269,006

144,082

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

323,705

328,367

329,664

360,886

370,461

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

710,743

$

732,810

$

695,956

$

773,581

$

737,248











SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

16,560

16,560

EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,579

96,046

99,456

99,456

99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

958,292

912,653

917,400

886,598

888,541

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(421,515)

(407,150)

(390,196)

(428,680)

(450,433)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(18,139)

(17,360)

(7,607)

(9,793)

(7,598)

Total shareholders' equity

$

612,217

$

584,189

$

619,053

$

547,581

$

529,966

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

52,558

54,777

55,284

60,169

57,902

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

732

750

5,565

5,913

6,132

Total equity

$

665,507

$

639,716

$

679,902

$

613,663

$

594,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$

1,392,810

$

1,389,086

$

1,392,418

$

1,403,804

$

1,347,808

IRET
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do.

We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

Sequential

Year-Over-Year

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

6/30/2019

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change















Operating income (loss)

$

2,524

$

2,004

$

3,895


$

520

25.9

%

$

(1,371)

(35.2)

%

Adjustments:













Property management expenses

1,345

1,554

1,445


(209)

(13.4)

%

(100)

(6.9)

%

Casualty loss

913

327

92


586

179.2

%

821

892.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

18,156

18,160

18,437


(4)



(281)

(1.5)

%

General and administrative expenses

3,202

3,428

3,549


(226)

(6.6)

%

(347)

(9.8)

%

Net operating income

$

26,140

$

25,473

$

27,418


$

667

2.6

%

$

(1,278)

(4.7)

%















Revenue













Same-store

$

39,335

$

39,820

$

38,794


$

(485)

(1.2)

%

$

541

1.4

%

Non-same-store

4,157

3,511

1,073


646

18.4

%

3,084

287.4

%

Other properties and dispositions

418

1,075

7,067


(657)

(61.1)

%

(6,649)

(94.1)

%

Total

43,910

44,406

46,934


(496)

(1.1)

%

(3,024)

(6.4)

%















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store

16,006

17,258

15,726


(1,252)

(7.3)

%

280

1.8

%

Non-same-store

1,515

1,320

477


195

14.8

%

1,038

217.6

%

Other properties and dispositions

249

355

3,313


(106)

(29.9)

%

(3,064)

(92.5)

%

Total

17,770

18,933

19,516


(1,163)

(6.1)

%

(1,746)

(8.9)

%















Net operating income













Same-store

23,329

22,562

23,068


767

3.4

%

261

1.1

%

Non-same-store

2,642

2,191

596


451

20.6

%

2,046

343.3

%

Other properties and dispositions

169

720

3,754


(551)

(76.5)

%

(3,585)

(95.5)

%

Total

$

26,140

$

25,473

$

27,418


$

667

2.6

%

$

(1,278)

(4.7)

%



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change








Operating income (loss)

$

4,528

$

5,355

$

(827)

(15.4)

%

Adjustments:






Property management expenses

2,899

2,999

(100)

(3.3)

%

Casualty loss

1,240

733

507

69.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

36,316

36,548

(232)

(0.6)

%

General and administrative expenses

6,630

7,355

(725)

(9.9)

%

Net operating income

$

51,613

$

52,990

$

(1,377)

(2.6)

%








Revenue






Same-store

$

79,155

$

77,122

$

2,033

2.6

%

Non-same-store

7,668

1,484

6,184

416.7

%

Other properties and dispositions

1,493

13,936

(12,443)

(89.3)

%

Total

88,316

92,542

(4,226)

(4.6)

%








Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes






Same-store

33,264

32,327

937

2.9

%

Non-same-store

2,835

647

2,188

338.2

%

Other properties and dispositions

604

6,578

(5,974)

(90.8)

%

Total

36,703

39,552

(2,849)

(7.2)

%








Net operating income






Same-store

45,891

44,795

1,096

2.4

%

Non-same-store

4,833

837

3,996

477.4

%

Other properties and dispositions

889

7,358

(6,469)

(87.9)

%

Total

$

51,613

$

52,990

$

(1,377)

(2.6)

%

Same-Store Property Operating Expense Comparison

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

















Controllable expenses















On-site compensation(1)

$

4,240

$

4,181

$

59

1.4

%

$

8,859

$

8,292

$

567

6.8

%

Repairs and maintenance

2,558

2,905

(347)

(11.9)

%

5,019

5,974

(955)

(16.0)

%

Utilities

2,262

2,397

(135)

(5.6)

%

5,293

5,699

(406)

(7.1)

%

Administrative and marketing

888

908

(20)

(2.2)

%

1,783

1,930

(147)

(7.6)

%

Total

$

9,948

$

10,391

$

(443)

(4.3)

%

$

20,954

$

21,895

$

(941)

(4.3)

%

















Non-controllable expenses















Real estate taxes

$

4,756

$

4,456

$

300

6.7

%

$

9,666

$

8,740

$

926

10.6

%

Insurance

1,302

879

423

48.1

%

2,644

1,692

952

56.3

%

Total

$

6,058

$

5,335

$

723

13.6

%

$

12,310

$

10,432

$

1,878

18.0

%

















Total

$

16,006

$

15,726

$

280

1.8

%

$

33,264

$

32,327

$

937

2.9

%





(1)  On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, we have made certain interpretations in applying this definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Funds From Operations














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(5,387)

$

(8,439)

$

46,953

$

29,891

$

1,407


$

(13,826)

$

(4,996)

Adjustments:














Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(447)

(692)

4,202

3,145

148


(1,139)

(595)

Depreciation and amortization

18,156

18,160

18,972

18,751

18,437


36,316

36,548

Less depreciation – non real estate

(88)

(93)

(88)

(71)

(79)


(181)

(164)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(33)

(282)

(454)

(452)

(474)


(315)

(1,152)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

190



(57,850)

(39,105)

(615)


190

(669)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,391

$

8,654

$

11,735

$

12,159

$

18,824


$

21,045

$

28,972
















Adjustments to Core FFO:














Loss on extinguishment of debt

17



864

1,087

407


17

409

Gain on litigation settlement







(300)

(6,286)




(6,286)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

(175)

3,553

(113)






3,378


Discount on redemption of preferred shares

(25)

(273)






(298)


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,208

$

11,934

$

12,486

$

12,946

$

12,945


$

24,142

$

23,095
















Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,391

$

8,654

$

11,735

$

12,159

$

18,824


$

21,045

$

28,972

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


320

217

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

12,551

$

8,814

$

11,895

$

12,319

$

18,984


$

21,365

$

29,189
















Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,208

$

11,934

$

12,486

$

12,946

$

12,945


$

24,142

$

23,095

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


320

217

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

12,368

$

12,094

$

12,646

$

13,106

$

13,105


$

24,462

$

23,312
















Per Share Data














Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$

(0.44)

$

(0.67)

$

3.89

$

2.54

$

0.11


$

(1.13)

$

(0.43)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$

0.93

$

0.66

$

0.90

$

0.93

$

1.45


$

1.58

$

2.22

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$

0.91

$

0.90

$

0.96

$

0.99

$

1.00


$

1.81

$

1.77
















Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

13,558

13,401

13,188

13,087

13,197


13,482

13,220

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Adjusted EBITDA














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(3,803)

$

(7,007)

$

48,658

$

31,596

$

3,113


$

(10,810)

$

(1,585)

Adjustments:














Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


320

217

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(447)

(692)

4,202

3,145

148


(1,139)

(595)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$

(4,090)

$

(7,539)

$

53,020

$

34,901

$

3,421


$

(11,629)

$

(1,963)

Adjustments:














Interest expense

6,926

6,764

7,112

7,448

7,343


13,690

14,901

Loss on extinguishment of debt

17



864

1,087

407


17

409

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

18,123

17,878

18,518

18,299

17,963


36,001

35,396

Interest income

(331)

(597)

(415)

(402)

(402)


(928)

(809)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

190



(57,850)

(39,105)

(615)


190

(669)

Gain on litigation settlement







(300)

(6,286)




(6,286)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

(175)

3,553

(113)






3,378


Adjusted EBITDA

$

20,660

$

20,059

$

21,136

$

21,928

$

21,831


$

40,719

$

40,979

IRET

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured
Fixed

Debt

Unsecured
Fixed

Debt(1)

Unsecured
Variable
Debt

Total
Debt

% of
Total Debt

Weighted

Average
Interest Rate(2)

2020 (remainder)

$

9,406

$



$



$

9,406

1.4

%

4.85

%

2021

35,556





35,556

5.4

%

5.36

%

2022

33,987

50,000

13,000

96,987

14.7

%

3.28

%

2023

44,266





44,266

6.7

%

4.02

%

2024



70,000



70,000

10.7

%

3.62

%

Thereafter

202,015

200,000



402,015

61.1

%

3.89

%

Total debt

$

325,230

$

320,000

$

13,000

$

658,230

100.0

%

3.87

%





(1)

Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit. 



6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Debt Balances Outstanding









Secured fixed rate

$

325,230

$

329,988

$

331,376

$

362,731

$

371,951

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

Secured line of credit(2)









15,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

13,000

33,000

79

53,143

112,939

Unsecured term loans

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000

125,000

125,000

125,000


Debt total

$

658,230

$

682,988

$

651,455

$

735,874

$

694,890











Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate

4.01

%

4.01

%

4.02

%

4.15

%

4.37

%

Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.97

%

3.18

%

3.52

%

3.73

%

3.91

%

Term loan rate (rate with swap)

4.12

%

4.13

%

4.19

%

4.14

%

4.14

%

Senior notes rate

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%







(1)

A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

(2)

Our revolving line of credit consists primarily of unsecured borrowings. A portion of the line was secured in connection with our acquisition of SouthFork Townhomes, under an agreement which allowed us to offer the seller tax protection upon purchase.

IRET

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



Three Months Ended


6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

12,827

12,164

12,099

11,625

11,656

Operating partnership units outstanding

1,022

1,044

1,058

1,223

1,224

Total common shares and units outstanding

13,849

13,208

13,157

12,848

12,880

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$

70.49

$

55.00

$

72.50

$

74.67

$

58.67

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$

976,216

$

726,440

$

953,883

$

959,360

$

755,670

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$

93,579

$

96,046

$

99,456

$

99,456

$

99,456

Total equity capitalization

$

1,069,795

$

822,486

$

1,053,339

$

1,058,816

$

855,126











Series D Preferred Units

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560











Debt Capitalization









Total debt

$

658,230

$

682,988

$

651,455

$

735,874

$

694,889

Total capitalization

$

1,744,585

$

1,522,034

$

1,721,354

$

1,811,250

$

1,566,575











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

37.7

%

44.9

%

37.8

%

40.6

%

44.4

%





(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, plus the market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.48

x

2.42

x

2.39

x

2.26

x

2.24

x

2.45

x

2.04

x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.05

x

1.97

x

1.98

x

1.90

x

1.88

x

2.01

x

1.73

x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.33

x

8.18

x

7.19

x

8.29

x

7.76

x

7.44

x

8.27

x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.66

x

9.59

x

8.56

x

9.62

x

9.09

x

8.86

x

9.48

x
















Distribution Data














Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

13,849

13,208

13,157

12,848

12,914


13,849

12,914

Total common distribution declared

$

9,694

$

9,245

$

9,210

$

8,994

$

9,039


$

18,939

$

18,234

Common distribution per share and Unit

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70


$

1.40

$

1.40

Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and unit basis) (3)

76.9

%

77.8

%

72.9

%

70.7

%

70.0

%

77.3

%

79.1

%





(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per share and unit.  This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

IRET

COVID-19 UPDATE

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)

Collections by State




Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

State

Number of
Communities

Number of
Homes

% of Total
Revenue

Bad Debt(1) as %
of Total Revenue

Minnesota

32

5,438

48.7

%

1.1

%

Colorado

3

992

12.4

%

1.2

%

Nebraska

6

1,370

9.2

%

0.6

%

North Dakota

19

3,112

21.5

%

0.2

%

South Dakota

5

474

3.2

%

0.7

%

Montana

5

749

5.0

%

2.3

%

Total

70

12,135

100.0

%

0.9

%





(1)

Bad debt is reported as a reduction of revenue.

Operating Statistics



Month Ended

Three Months Ended


July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

Bad debt as a % of total revenue

1.0

%

0.6

%

0.9

%

0.2

%

0.4

%

Percent of rent deferrals to total revenue

0.1

%

N/A

0.5

%

N/A

N/A







Same-Store Communities





New lease rates

1.1

%

0.7

%

(1.2)

%

(4.3)

%

4.3

%

Renewal rates

0.1

%

4.9

%

3.3

%

2.9

%

5.9

%







Weighted average occupancy

94.3

%

93.1

%

94.6

%

95.4

%

94.3

%

Physical occupancy, at end of period

95.2

%

93.8

%

94.8

%

96.1

%

94.0

%

Liquidity and Near-Term Funding Obligations

Liquidity Profile

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Unsecured credit facility - committed

$

250,000

$

250,000

Balance outstanding

63,000

83,000

Amount available on line of credit

$

187,000

$

167,000

Cash and cash equivalents

52,714

26,338

Total liquidity

$

239,714

$

193,338



Near-Term Funding Obligations

Unfunded construction loan and mezzanine loan commitments - 2020 and 2021

$

34,272

$

38,479

2020  and 2021 Debt maturities

44,962

45,297

Total

$

79,234

$

83,776

Ratio of liquidity to near-term funding obligations

3.0

2.3

IRET

SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

1,987

$

9,068

$

8,904

1.8

%

$

3,485

$

3,636

(4.2)

%

$

5,583

$

5,268

6.0

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,370

6,290

1.2

%

2,802

2,450

14.4

%

3,568

3,840

(7.1)

%

Denver, CO

664

3,701

3,780

(2.1)

%

1,095

1,195

(8.4)

%

2,606

2,585

0.8

%

Grand Forks, ND

1,555

4,344

4,218

3.0

%

1,823

1,909

(4.5)

%

2,521

2,309

9.2

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

3,838

3,705

3.6

%

1,783

1,635

9.1

%

2,055

2,070

(0.7)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

3,546

3,585

(1.1)

%

1,524

1,525

(0.1)

%

2,022

2,060

(1.8)

%

Bismarck, ND

845

2,766

2,671

3.6

%

1,053

1,031

2.1

%

1,713

1,640

4.5

%

Billings, MT

749

2,139

2,125

0.7

%

838

752

11.4

%

1,301

1,373

(5.2)

%

Minot, ND

712

2,161

2,145

0.7

%

969

1,036

(6.5)

%

1,192

1,109

7.5

%

Rapid City, SD

474

1,402

1,371

2.3

%

634

557

13.8

%

768

814

(5.7)

%

Same-Store Total

11,257

$

39,335

$

38,794

1.4

%

$

16,006

$

15,726

1.8

%

$

23,329

$

23,068

1.1

%


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Growth

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

23.9

%

94.0

%

93.3

%

0.7

%

$

1,494

$

1,471

1.6

%

$

1,619

$

1,600

1.1

%

Rochester, MN

15.3

%

95.3

%

95.4

%

(0.1)

%

1,248

1,233

1.2

%

1,303

1,285

1.3

%

Denver, CO

11.2

%

92.9

%

94.5

%

(1.6)

%

1,827

1,828

(0.1)

%

2,001

2,008

(0.5)

%

Grand Forks, ND

10.8

%

94.6

%

93.5

%

1.1

%

906

912

(0.7)

%

985

967

1.9

%

Omaha, NE

8.8

%

94.9

%

93.3

%

1.6

%

904

884

2.3

%

984

966

2.0

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.7

%

93.7

%

95.4

%

(1.7)

%

955

951

0.4

%

1,060

1,053

0.6

%

Bismarck, ND

7.3

%

96.2

%

93.6

%

2.6

%

1,053

1,044

0.9

%

1,134

1,126

1.0

%

Billings, MT

5.6

%

94.4

%

95.6

%

(1.2)

%

944

924

2.2

%

1,008

989

1.9

%

Minot, ND

5.1

%

97.0

%

95.0

%

2.0

%

992

1,000

(0.8)

%

1,043

1,057

(1.3)

%

Rapid City, SD

3.3

%

94.3

%

95.0

%

(0.7)

%

966

945

2.2

%

1,046

1,015

3.0

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.6

%

94.3

%

0.3

%

$

1,142

$

1,132

0.9

%

$

1,232

$

1,219

1.1

%





(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

IRET

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

1,987

$

9,068

$

9,112

(0.5)

%

$

3,485

$

3,911

(10.9)

%

$

5,583

$

5,201

7.3

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,370

6,539

(2.6)

%

2,802

2,824

(0.7)

%

3,568

3,715

(4.0)

%

Denver, CO

664

3,701

3,927

(5.8)

%

1,095

1,258

(13.0)

%

2,606

2,669

(2.4)

%

Grand Forks, ND

1,555

4,344

4,337

0.2

%

1,823

2,225

(18.1)

%

2,521

2,112

19.4

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

3,838

3,814

0.6

%

1,783

1,626

9.7

%

2,055

2,188

(6.1)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

3,546

3,611

(1.8)

%

1,524

1,756

(13.2)

%

2,022

1,855

9.0

%

Bismarck, ND

845

2,766

2,735

1.1

%

1,053

1,169

(9.9)

%

1,713

1,566

9.4

%

Billings, MT

749

2,139

2,179

(1.8)

%

838

826

1.5

%

1,301

1,353

(3.8)

%

Minot, ND

712

2,161

2,125

1.7

%

969

1,011

(4.2)

%

1,192

1,114

7.0

%

Rapid City, SD

474

1,402

1,441

(2.7)

%

634

652

(2.8)

%

768

789

(2.7)

%

Same-Store Total

11,257

$

39,335

$

39,820

(1.2)

%

$

16,006

$

17,258

(7.3)

%

$

23,329

$

22,562

3.4

%


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly
Rental Rate

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Growth

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

23.9

%

94.0

%

94.2

%

(0.2)

%

$

1,494

$

1,485

0.6

%

$

1,619

$

1,624

(0.3)

%

Rochester, MN

15.3

%

95.3

%

97.1

%

(1.8)

%

1,248

1,239

0.7

%

1,303

1,312

(0.8)

%

Denver, CO

11.2

%

92.9

%

95.1

%

(2.2)

%

1,827

1,845

(1.0)

%

2,001

2,072

(3.6)

%

Grand Forks, ND

10.8

%

94.6

%

95.4

%

(0.8)

%

906

900

0.7

%

985

975

1.0

%

Omaha, NE

8.8

%

94.9

%

94.3

%

0.6

%

904

893

1.2

%

984

984


St. Cloud, MN

8.7

%

93.7

%

94.9

%

(1.2)

%

955

945

1.1

%

1,060

1,066

(0.6)

%

Bismarck, ND

7.3

%

96.2

%

96.4

%

(0.2)

%

1,053

1,044

0.9

%

1,134

1,119

1.3

%

Billings, MT

5.6

%

94.4

%

95.8

%

(1.4)

%

944

935

1.0

%

1,008

1,012

(0.4)

%

Minot, ND

5.1

%

97.0

%

95.1

%

1.9

%

992

990

0.2

%

1,043

1,046

(0.2)

%

Rapid City, SD

3.3

%

94.3

%

96.9

%

(2.6)

%

966

951

1.6

%

1,046

1,045

(0.1)

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.6

%

95.4

%

(0.8)

%

$

1,142

$

1,135

0.6

%

$

1,232

$

1,237

(0.4)

%

IRET

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

1,987

$

18,180

$

17,684

2.8

%

$

7,395

$

7,275

1.6

%

$

10,785

$

10,409

3.6

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

12,908

12,516

3.1

%

5,625

4,905

14.7

%

7,283

7,611

(4.3)

%

Denver, CO

664

7,628

7,479

2.0

%

2,354

2,417

(2.6)

%

5,274

5,062

4.2

%

Grand Forks, ND

1,555

8,682

8,359

3.9

%

4,048

4,075

(0.7)

%

4,634

4,284

8.2

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

7,652

7,459

2.6

%

3,409

3,409



4,243

4,050

4.8

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

7,157

7,059

1.4

%

3,281

3,333

(1.6)

%

3,876

3,726

4.0

%

Bismarck, ND

845

5,501

5,335

3.1

%

2,222

2,162

2.8

%

3,279

3,173

3.3

%

Billings, MT

749

4,317

4,230

2.1

%

1,664

1,575

5.7

%

2,653

2,655

(0.1)

%

Minot, ND

712

4,287

4,263

0.6

%

1,980

2,043

(3.1)

%

2,307

2,220

3.9

%

Rapid City, SD

474

2,843

2,738

3.8

%

1,286

1,133

13.5

%

1,557

1,605

(3.0)

%

Same-Store Total

11,257

$

79,155

$

77,122

2.6

%

$

33,264

$

32,327

2.9

%

$

45,891

$

44,795

2.4

%


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly
Rental Rate

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

2020

2019

Growth

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Minneapolis, MN

23.6

%

94.1

%

94.1

%



$

1,490

$

1,457

2.3

%

$

1,621

$

1,577

2.8

%

Rochester, MN

15.9

%

96.2

%

95.9

%

0.3

%

1,243

1,220

1.9

%

1,307

1,271

2.8

%

Denver, CO

11.5

%

94.0

%

94.4

%

(0.4)

%

1,836

1,817

1.0

%

2,037

1,988

2.4

%

Grand Forks, ND

10.1

%

95.0

%

93.7

%

1.3

%

903

907

(0.4)

%

980

957

2.6

%

Omaha, NE

9.2

%

94.6

%

94.3

%

0.3

%

898

879

2.2

%

984

963

2.3

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.4

%

94.3

%

95.6

%

(1.3)

%

950

945

0.5

%

1,063

1,035

2.7

%

Bismarck, ND

7.1

%

96.3

%

95.3

%

1.0

%

1,048

1,037

1.1

%

1,126

1,104

2.1

%

Billings, MT

5.8

%

95.1

%

96.0

%

(0.9)

%

939

915

2.6

%

1,010

981

3.0

%

Minot, ND

5.0

%

96.1

%

95.4

%

0.7

%

991

997

(0.6)

%

1,044

1,046

(0.1)

%

Rapid City, SD

3.4

%

95.6

%

95.9

%

(0.3)

%

959

938

2.2

%

1,046

1,003

4.1

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

95.0

%

94.9

%

0.1

%

$

1,139

$

1,123

1.4

%

$

1,234

$

1,204

2.5

%

IRET

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)



Three Months Ended


6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End









Same-Store

11,257

11,257

10,402

11,785

12,848

Non-Same-Store

878

878

1,551

1,551

1,127

All Communities

12,135

12,135

11,953

13,336

13,975











Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)









Same-Store

$

1,142

$

1,135

$

1,085

$

1,062

$

1,028

Non-Same-Store

1,594

1,572

1,722

1,742

1,692

All Communities

$

1,175

$

1,163

$

1,168

$

1,123

$

1,081











Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)









Same-Store

$

1,232

$

1,237

$

1,169

$

1,141

$

1,101

Non-Same-Store

1,681

1,658

1,869

1,887

1,848

All Communities

$

1,264

$

1,263

$

1,260

$

1,210

$

1,161











Weighted Average Occupancy(4)









Same-Store

94.6

%

95.4

%

94.0

%

93.3

%

94.3

%

Non-Same-Store

93.9

%

93.3

%

93.0

%

94.2

%

94.8

%

All Communities

94.5

%

95.2

%

93.8

%

93.4

%

94.4

%











Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent









Same-Store

41.5

%

45.0

%

43.5

%

43.0

%

42.8

%

Non-Same-Store

36.1

%

37.0

%

33.8

%

38.1

%

37.4

%

All Communities

41.0

%

44.3

%

41.6

%

42.3

%

42.2

%











Capital Expenditures









Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$

262

$

151

$

427

$

178

$

192





(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent.  We believe that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and our calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

IRET

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,257

11,257


11,257

11,257










Turnover

$

893

$

908


$

1,580

$

1,422

Furniture & Equipment

112

107


241

160

Building – Interior

69

100


218

178

Building – Exterior

1,505

394


2,219

603

Landscaping & Grounds

367

539


383

545

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$

2,946

$

2,048


$

4,641

$

2,908

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

262

$

182


$

412

$

258










Value Add

$

2,604

$

701


$

4,166

$

989

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$

5,550

$

2,749


$

8,807

$

3,897

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

493

$

244


$

782

$

346










All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

12,135

13,975


12,074

13,975










Capital Expenditures

$

3,373

$

2,571


$

5,183

$

3,727

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$

277

$

184


$

429

$

267










Value Add

4,165

747


6,196

1,119

Acquisition Capital(1)

(943)

66


535

254

Total Capital Spend

6,595

3,384


11,914

5,100

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$

544

$

242


$

987

$

365





(1)

Negative amounts consist of balances originally classified as acquisition capital and subsequently reclassified to capital expenditures.

SOURCE IRET

Related Links

https://www.iretapartments.com