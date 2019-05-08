IRET Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
MINOT, N.D., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019, are detailed below.
First Quarter 2019 Highlights
- We reported Net Loss, FFO, and Core FFO of $(6.4) million, $10.1 million, and $10.2 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to Net Income, FFO, and Core FFO of $6.7 million, $9.2 million, and $9.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
- Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 4.1%, driven by 2.7% growth in rental revenue;
- Core FFO grew by 8.5%, driven by NOI growth;
- Same-store NOI grew by 4.6%, our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth. NOI expansion has been driven by revenue growth and expense control initiatives;
- Adverse weather-related events impacted many of our markets, including extreme cold and record-setting snowfall that caused excess ice and snow accumulation, resulting in water damage to some of our apartment communities. As a result, we experienced an increase in same-store expenses of $411,000 for snow removal costs and an increase in casualty losses of $591,000, representing the annual stop-loss under our insurance coverage;
- We repurchased approximately 174,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of approximately $8.8 million; and
- We had revenue growth of 3.0% or more in 9 of our 11 markets.
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
Per Share
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(0.54)
|
$
|
0.41
|
FFO
|
$
|
0.77
|
$
|
0.68
|
Core FFO
|
$
|
0.77
|
$
|
0.71
|
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
|
Sequential
Comparison
|
Same-Store Results
|
1Q19 vs. 1Q18
|
1Q19 vs. 4Q18
|
Revenues
|
4.1
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
Expenses
|
3.6
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
Net Operating Income ("NOI")
|
4.6
|
%
|
(4.2)
|
%
|
Three months ended
|
Multifamily Same-Store Results
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
Weighted Average Occupancy
|
95.6
|
%
|
94.4
|
%
|
94.2
|
%
"Growth of same-store revenue of 4.1%, same-store NOI of 4.6%, and Core FFO of 8.5% are outstanding results," said Mark O. Decker Jr., IRET's President and CEO. "It's exciting to see our focus on resident experience and margin expansion drive strong financial results. The progress made to date and the opportunity remaining in our portfolio continues to motivate our team to further improve our business."
Acquisitions and Dispositions
- On February 26, 2019, we acquired SouthFork Townhomes, a 272-unit apartment community located in Lakeville, Minnesota, for a total purchase price of $44.0 million, with $27.4 million paid in cash and $16.6 million paid through the issuance of convertible preferred units that have a 3.9% coupon and are convertible, at the holders' option, into common units at an exchange rate of $72.50 per common unit. The convertible preferred units also have a put feature that allows the holders to put all or any of the convertible preferred units to IRET for a cash payment equal to the issue price.
- On March 29, 2019, we acquired the remaining 34.5% noncontrolling interests in the real estate partnership that owns Commons and Landing at Southgate, located in Minot, North Dakota, for $1.2 million.
- During the first quarter, we sold one parcel of unimproved land for a sale price of $3.0 million.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the first quarter, we had $109.0 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $85.7 million available under our corporate revolver.
Recent Developments
On April 30, 2019, we redeemed a total of approximately 129,000 Units from certain Unitholders for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.7 million, representing an average cash payment of $60.03 per Unit.
Subsequent to quarter-end, we repurchased approximately 15,500 shares at an average price of $58.51 per share between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019. Since authorization of the share repurchase program in December 2016, we have repurchased approximately 488,000 shares at an average price of $53.87.
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.
About IRET
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of March 31, 2019, we owned interests in 88 apartment communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of those words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved.
Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: intentions and expectations regarding future distributions on common shares and units; changes in operating costs; fluctuations in interest rates; adverse capital and credit market conditions that might affect our access to various sources of capital and cost of capital; our ability to manage our current debt levels and repay or refinance our indebtedness upon maturity or other payment dates; our ability to maintain financial covenant compliance under our debt agreements; adequate insurance coverage; the effect of government regulation; delays or inability to obtain necessary governmental permits and authorizations; changes in general and local economic and real estate market conditions; changes in demand for our properties that may result in lower-than-expected occupancy and/or rental rates; ability to acquire quality properties in targeted markets; ability to successfully acquire or dispose of certain assets; competition for tenants from similar competing properties; ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; cyber-intrusion; delays in completing development, redevelopment and/or lease up of properties and increased costs; ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
|
1st Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
1st Quarter
|
Calendar Year
|
Calendar Year
|
Calendar Year
|
Calendar Year
|
Calendar Year
|
High Closing Price
|
$
|
61.50
|
$
|
59.10
|
$
|
59.80
|
$
|
59.40
|
$
|
58.20
|
Low Closing Price
|
$
|
49.92
|
$
|
47.00
|
$
|
53.30
|
$
|
51.30
|
$
|
46.50
|
Average Closing Price
|
$
|
58.11
|
$
|
53.40
|
$
|
54.99
|
$
|
54.50
|
$
|
52.16
|
Closing Price at end of quarter
|
$
|
59.91
|
$
|
49.07
|
$
|
59.80
|
$
|
55.30
|
$
|
51.90
|
Common Share Distributions – annualized
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
2.80
|
$
|
2.80
|
Closing Dividend Yield – annualized
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.7
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
5.1
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
|
11,768
|
11,942
|
11,961
|
11,939
|
11,979
|
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
|
1,365
|
1,368
|
1,379
|
1,401
|
1,411
|
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)
|
$
|
786,798
|
$
|
653,122
|
$
|
797,732
|
$
|
737,702
|
$
|
694,941
|
IRET
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
ASSETS
|
Real estate investments
|
Property owned
|
$
|
1,673,158
|
$
|
1,627,636
|
$
|
1,638,909
|
$
|
1,637,991
|
$
|
1,692,987
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
(371,672)
|
(353,871)
|
(339,515)
|
(321,468)
|
(313,763)
|
1,301,486
|
1,273,765
|
1,299,394
|
1,316,523
|
1,379,224
|
Unimproved land
|
2,252
|
5,301
|
6,522
|
10,726
|
14,250
|
Mortgage loans receivable
|
10,260
|
10,410
|
10,530
|
10,955
|
10,329
|
Total real estate investments
|
1,313,998
|
1,289,476
|
1,316,446
|
1,338,204
|
1,403,803
|
Assets held for sale and assets of discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
33,840
|
—
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
23,329
|
13,792
|
36,910
|
20,451
|
33,817
|
Restricted cash
|
4,819
|
5,464
|
4,669
|
4,454
|
4,053
|
Other assets
|
29,166
|
27,265
|
28,472
|
27,882
|
26,537
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,371,312
|
$
|
1,335,997
|
$
|
1,386,497
|
$
|
1,424,831
|
$
|
1,468,210
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES
|
Liabilities held for sale and liabilities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
$
|
29,624
|
—
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
40,697
|
$
|
40,892
|
$
|
38,203
|
36,288
|
$
|
37,350
|
Revolving line of credit
|
118,677
|
57,500
|
71,000
|
145,500
|
134,500
|
Term loans payable, net of loan costs
|
144,036
|
143,991
|
143,937
|
69,531
|
69,504
|
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
|
430,950
|
444,197
|
463,052
|
465,244
|
511,683
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
734,360
|
686,580
|
716,192
|
746,187
|
753,037
|
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES
|
—
|
5,968
|
6,130
|
6,261
|
6,706
|
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
|
16,560
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
EQUITY
|
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
99,456
|
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|
895,381
|
899,234
|
900,368
|
899,480
|
901,312
|
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
|
(443,661)
|
(429,048)
|
(414,900)
|
(407,482)
|
(377,871)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(3,139)
|
(856)
|
2,760
|
1,748
|
1,283
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
548,037
|
568,786
|
587,684
|
593,202
|
624,180
|
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
|
66,060
|
67,916
|
69,578
|
71,066
|
75,161
|
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
|
6,295
|
6,747
|
6,913
|
8,115
|
9,126
|
Total equity
|
620,392
|
643,449
|
664,175
|
672,383
|
708,467
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
|
$
|
1,371,312
|
$
|
1,335,997
|
$
|
1,386,497
|
$
|
1,424,831
|
$
|
1,468,210
|
IRET
RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO THE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
3/31/18
|
Revenue
|
Same-store
|
$
|
39,612
|
$
|
39,385
|
$
|
38,727
|
$
|
38,804
|
$
|
38,048
|
Non-same-store
|
5,202
|
4,608
|
4,687
|
4,345
|
2,006
|
Other properties and dispositions
|
794
|
1,737
|
1,992
|
3,048
|
2,981
|
Total revenue
|
45,608
|
45,730
|
45,406
|
46,197
|
43,035
|
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
|
Same-store
|
17,806
|
16,617
|
16,980
|
16,345
|
17,191
|
Non-same-store
|
1,882
|
1,403
|
1,696
|
1,481
|
937
|
Other properties and dispositions
|
348
|
370
|
811
|
1,111
|
1,139
|
Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
|
20,036
|
18,390
|
19,487
|
18,937
|
19,267
|
Net operating income (NOI)
|
Same-store
|
21,806
|
22,768
|
21,747
|
22,459
|
20,857
|
Non-same-store
|
3,320
|
3,205
|
2,991
|
2,864
|
1,069
|
Other properties and dispositions
|
446
|
1,367
|
1,181
|
1,937
|
1,842
|
Net operating income
|
$
|
25,572
|
$
|
27,340
|
$
|
25,919
|
$
|
27,260
|
$
|
23,768
|
Property management
|
(1,554)
|
(1,447)
|
(1,269)
|
(1,444)
|
(1,377)
|
Casualty gain (loss)
|
(641)
|
(540)
|
(225)
|
—
|
(50)
|
Depreciation/amortization
|
(18,111)
|
(18,812)
|
(19,164)
|
(19,132)
|
(20,516)
|
Impairment of real estate investments
|
—
|
(1,221)
|
—
|
(17,809)
|
—
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(3,806)
|
(3,769)
|
(3,147)
|
(4,348)
|
(3,619)
|
Interest expense
|
(7,896)
|
(7,682)
|
(8,193)
|
(8,562)
|
(8,296)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(540)
|
(12)
|
(121)
|
Interest and other income
|
424
|
483
|
395
|
460
|
689
|
Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments and income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
(6,014)
|
(5,653)
|
(6,224)
|
(23,587)
|
(9,522)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
|
54
|
612
|
9,095
|
—
|
2,304
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
(5,960)
|
(5,041)
|
2,871
|
(23,587)
|
(7,218)
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
570
|
238
|
13,882
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(5,960)
|
$
|
(5,041)
|
$
|
3,441
|
$
|
(23,349)
|
$
|
6,664
|
Dividends to preferred series D unitholders
|
(57)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
|
743
|
665
|
(112)
|
2,580
|
(580)
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
|
576
|
270
|
(676)
|
595
|
520
|
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
|
(4,698)
|
(4,106)
|
2,653
|
(20,174)
|
6,604
|
Dividends to preferred shareholders
|
(1,705)
|
(1,705)
|
(1,705)
|
(1,706)
|
(1,705)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|
$
|
(6,403)
|
$
|
(5,811)
|
$
|
948
|
$
|
(21,880)
|
$
|
4,899
|
Per Share Data
|
Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic & diluted
|
$
|
(0.54)
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
(1.85)
|
$
|
(0.63)
|
Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic & diluted
|
—
|
—
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
1.04
|
Net income (loss) per common share – basic & diluted
|
$
|
(0.54)
|
$
|
(0.49)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
(1.83)
|
$
|
0.41
|
Percentage of Revenues
|
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
|
43.9
|
%
|
40.2
|
%
|
42.9
|
%
|
41.0
|
%
|
44.8
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
8.3
|
%
|
8.2
|
%
|
6.9
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
8.4
|
%
|
Interest
|
17.3
|
%
|
16.8
|
%
|
18.0
|
%
|
18.5
|
%
|
19.3
|
%
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
32.3
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
(13.1)
|
%
|
(11.0)
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
|
(50.5)
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
IRET
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FFO AND CORE FFO (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
Funds From Operations(1)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$
|
(6,403)
|
$
|
(5,811)
|
$
|
948
|
$
|
(21,880)
|
$
|
4,899
|
Adjustments:
|
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
|
(743)
|
(665)
|
112
|
(2,580)
|
580
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,111
|
18,812
|
19,164
|
19,132
|
20,518
|
Less depreciation – non real estate
|
(85)
|
(76)
|
(76)
|
(76)
|
(79)
|
Less depreciation – partially owned entities
|
(678)
|
(680)
|
(673)
|
(719)
|
(723)
|
Impairment of real estate
|
—
|
1,221
|
—
|
17,809
|
—
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
(54)
|
(612)
|
(8,499)
|
(98)
|
(16,036)
|
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
|
$
|
10,148
|
$
|
12,189
|
$
|
10,976
|
$
|
11,588
|
$
|
9,159
|
FFO per share and unit – basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.77
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
0.68
|
Adjustments to Core FFO:
|
Casualty loss write off
|
—
|
43
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
2
|
5
|
540
|
12
|
121
|
Severance and transition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
586
|
225
|
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
|
$
|
10,150
|
$
|
12,237
|
$
|
11,516
|
$
|
12,186
|
$
|
9,505
|
Core FFO per share and unit – basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.77
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.86
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
0.71
|
Weighted average shares and units
|
13,130
|
13,317
|
13,318
|
13,335
|
13,396
|
(1)
|
See Definitions section.
|
IRET
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST,
TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (ADJUSTED EBITDA) (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$
|
(4,698)
|
$
|
(4,106)
|
$
|
2,653
|
$
|
(20,174)
|
$
|
6,604
|
Adjustments:
|
Dividends to preferred unitholders
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
|
(743)
|
(665)
|
112
|
(2,580)
|
580
|
Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
|
(5,384)
|
(4,771)
|
2,765
|
(22,754)
|
7,184
|
Adjustments:
|
Interest expense
|
7,558
|
7,336
|
7,828
|
8,148
|
7,881
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
2
|
4
|
541
|
11
|
121
|
Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments
|
17,433
|
18,133
|
18,491
|
18,413
|
19,795
|
Impairment of real estate investments
|
—
|
1,221
|
—
|
17,809
|
—
|
Interest income