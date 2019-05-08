IRET Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MINOT, N.D., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019, are detailed below.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

We reported Net Loss, FFO, and Core FFO of $(6.4) million , $10.1 million , and $10.2 million , respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 , compared to Net Income, FFO, and Core FFO of $6.7 million , $9.2 million , and $9.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

, , and , respectively, for the quarter ended , compared to Net Income, FFO, and Core FFO of , , and for the quarter ended . Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 4.1%, driven by 2.7% growth in rental revenue;

Core FFO grew by 8.5%, driven by NOI growth;

Same-store NOI grew by 4.6%, our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth. NOI expansion has been driven by revenue growth and expense control initiatives;

Adverse weather-related events impacted many of our markets, including extreme cold and record-setting snowfall that caused excess ice and snow accumulation, resulting in water damage to some of our apartment communities. As a result, we experienced an increase in same-store expenses of $411,000 for snow removal costs and an increase in casualty losses of $591,000 , representing the annual stop-loss under our insurance coverage;

for snow removal costs and an increase in casualty losses of , representing the annual stop-loss under our insurance coverage; We repurchased approximately 174,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of approximately $8.8 million ; and

; and We had revenue growth of 3.0% or more in 9 of our 11 markets.





Three Months Ended



March 31, Per Share

2019

2018 Net Income (Loss)

$ (0.54)



$ 0.41

FFO

$ 0.77



$ 0.68

Core FFO

$ 0.77



$ 0.71







Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison Same-Store Results

1Q19 vs. 1Q18

1Q19 vs. 4Q18 Revenues

4.1 %

0.6 % Expenses

3.6 %

7.2 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")

4.6 %

(4.2) %





Three months ended Multifamily Same-Store Results

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Weighted Average Occupancy

95.6 %

94.4 %

94.2 %





















"Growth of same-store revenue of 4.1%, same-store NOI of 4.6%, and Core FFO of 8.5% are outstanding results," said Mark O. Decker Jr., IRET's President and CEO. "It's exciting to see our focus on resident experience and margin expansion drive strong financial results. The progress made to date and the opportunity remaining in our portfolio continues to motivate our team to further improve our business."

Acquisitions and Dispositions

On February 26, 2019 , we acquired SouthFork Townhomes , a 272-unit apartment community located in Lakeville, Minnesota , for a total purchase price of $44.0 million , with $27.4 million paid in cash and $16.6 million paid through the issuance of convertible preferred units that have a 3.9% coupon and are convertible, at the holders' option, into common units at an exchange rate of $72.50 per common unit. The convertible preferred units also have a put feature that allows the holders to put all or any of the convertible preferred units to IRET for a cash payment equal to the issue price.

, we acquired , a 272-unit apartment community located in , for a total purchase price of , with paid in cash and paid through the issuance of convertible preferred units that have a 3.9% coupon and are convertible, at the holders' option, into common units at an exchange rate of per common unit. The convertible preferred units also have a put feature that allows the holders to put all or any of the convertible preferred units to IRET for a cash payment equal to the issue price. On March 29, 2019 , we acquired the remaining 34.5% noncontrolling interests in the real estate partnership that owns Commons and Landing at Southgate, located in Minot, North Dakota , for $1.2 million .

, we acquired the remaining 34.5% noncontrolling interests in the real estate partnership that owns Commons and Landing at Southgate, located in , for . During the first quarter, we sold one parcel of unimproved land for a sale price of $3.0 million .

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, we had $109.0 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $85.7 million available under our corporate revolver.

Recent Developments

On April 30, 2019, we redeemed a total of approximately 129,000 Units from certain Unitholders for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.7 million, representing an average cash payment of $60.03 per Unit.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we repurchased approximately 15,500 shares at an average price of $58.51 per share between April 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019. Since authorization of the share repurchase program in December 2016, we have repurchased approximately 488,000 shares at an average price of $53.87.

Upcoming Events

IRET is scheduled to participate in the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") Institutional Investor Forum in New York from June 4-6, 2019. IRET's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark O. Decker, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, John Kirchmann, and Chief Operating Officer, Anne Olson, are scheduled to present at the conference on June 5, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast and will be available on the Investors section of our website at ir.iretapartments.com. A copy of any materials provided by IRET at the conference will also be made available on the Investors section of our website.

Quarterly Distributions

On March 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on April 1, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on March 15, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.

On March 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on April 1, 2019, to holders of record on March 15, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

On March 7, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a distribution on the Series D preferred units payable on April 1, 2019, at the rate of 3.862% per annum, pro rated from the date of issuance (February 26, 2019) through March 31, 2019, to holders of record as of March 15, 2019. Series D preferred unit distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at the rate of 3.862% per annum.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of March 31, 2019, we owned interests in 88 apartment communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of those words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved.

Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: intentions and expectations regarding future distributions on common shares and units; changes in operating costs; fluctuations in interest rates; adverse capital and credit market conditions that might affect our access to various sources of capital and cost of capital; our ability to manage our current debt levels and repay or refinance our indebtedness upon maturity or other payment dates; our ability to maintain financial covenant compliance under our debt agreements; adequate insurance coverage; the effect of government regulation; delays or inability to obtain necessary governmental permits and authorizations; changes in general and local economic and real estate market conditions; changes in demand for our properties that may result in lower-than-expected occupancy and/or rental rates; ability to acquire quality properties in targeted markets; ability to successfully acquire or dispose of certain assets; competition for tenants from similar competing properties; ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; cyber-intrusion; delays in completing development, redevelopment and/or lease up of properties and increased costs; ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter



Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018 High Closing Price

$ 61.50



$ 59.10



$ 59.80



$ 59.40



$ 58.20

Low Closing Price

$ 49.92



$ 47.00



$ 53.30



$ 51.30



$ 46.50

Average Closing Price

$ 58.11



$ 53.40



$ 54.99



$ 54.50



$ 52.16

Closing Price at end of quarter

$ 59.91



$ 49.07



$ 59.80



$ 55.30



$ 51.90

Common Share Distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing Dividend Yield – annualized

4.7 %

5.7 %

4.7 %

5.1 %

5.4 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

11,768



11,942



11,961



11,939



11,979

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,365



1,368



1,379



1,401



1,411

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 786,798



$ 653,122



$ 797,732



$ 737,702



$ 694,941



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,673,158



$ 1,627,636



$ 1,638,909



$ 1,637,991



$ 1,692,987

Less accumulated depreciation

(371,672)



(353,871)



(339,515)



(321,468)



(313,763)





1,301,486



1,273,765



1,299,394



1,316,523



1,379,224

Unimproved land

2,252



5,301



6,522



10,726



14,250

Mortgage loans receivable

10,260



10,410



10,530



10,955



10,329

Total real estate investments

1,313,998



1,289,476



1,316,446



1,338,204



1,403,803

Assets held for sale and assets of discontinued operations

—



—



—



33,840



—

Cash and cash equivalents

23,329



13,792



36,910



20,451



33,817

Restricted cash

4,819



5,464



4,669



4,454



4,053

Other assets

29,166



27,265



28,472



27,882



26,537

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



$ 1,386,497



$ 1,424,831



$ 1,468,210























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Liabilities held for sale and liabilities of discontinued operations

—



—



—



$ 29,624



—

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 40,697



$ 40,892



$ 38,203



36,288



$ 37,350

Revolving line of credit

118,677



57,500



71,000



145,500



134,500

Term loans payable, net of loan costs

144,036



143,991



143,937



69,531



69,504

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

430,950



444,197



463,052



465,244



511,683

TOTAL LIABILITIES

734,360



686,580



716,192



746,187



753,037























REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES

—



5,968



6,130



6,261



6,706

SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

16,560



—



—



—



—

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

895,381



899,234



900,368



899,480



901,312

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(443,661)



(429,048)



(414,900)



(407,482)



(377,871)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,139)



(856)



2,760



1,748



1,283

Total shareholders' equity

548,037



568,786



587,684



593,202



624,180

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

66,060



67,916



69,578



71,066



75,161

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

6,295



6,747



6,913



8,115



9,126

Total equity

620,392



643,449



664,175



672,383



708,467

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



$ 1,386,497



$ 1,424,831



$ 1,468,210



IRET RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



3/31/19

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/18 Revenue



















Same-store

$ 39,612



$ 39,385



$ 38,727



$ 38,804



$ 38,048

Non-same-store

5,202



4,608



4,687



4,345



2,006

Other properties and dispositions

794



1,737



1,992



3,048



2,981

Total revenue

45,608



45,730



45,406



46,197



43,035

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



















Same-store

17,806



16,617



16,980



16,345



17,191

Non-same-store

1,882



1,403



1,696



1,481



937

Other properties and dispositions

348



370



811



1,111



1,139

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

20,036



18,390



19,487



18,937



19,267

Net operating income (NOI)



















Same-store

21,806



22,768



21,747



22,459



20,857

Non-same-store

3,320



3,205



2,991



2,864



1,069

Other properties and dispositions

446



1,367



1,181



1,937



1,842

Net operating income

$ 25,572



$ 27,340



$ 25,919



$ 27,260



$ 23,768

Property management

(1,554)



(1,447)



(1,269)



(1,444)



(1,377)

Casualty gain (loss)

(641)



(540)



(225)



—



(50)

Depreciation/amortization

(18,111)



(18,812)



(19,164)



(19,132)



(20,516)

Impairment of real estate investments

—



(1,221)



—



(17,809)



—

General and administrative expenses

(3,806)



(3,769)



(3,147)



(4,348)



(3,619)

Interest expense

(7,896)



(7,682)



(8,193)



(8,562)



(8,296)

Loss on debt extinguishment

(2)



(5)



(540)



(12)



(121)

Interest and other income

424



483



395



460



689

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments and income (loss) from discontinued operations

(6,014)



(5,653)



(6,224)



(23,587)



(9,522)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

54



612



9,095



—



2,304

Income (loss) from continuing operations

(5,960)



(5,041)



2,871



(23,587)



(7,218)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



570



238



13,882

Net income (loss)

$ (5,960)



$ (5,041)



$ 3,441



$ (23,349)



$ 6,664

Dividends to preferred series D unitholders

(57)



—



—



—



—

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

743



665



(112)



2,580



(580)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

576



270



(676)



595



520

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(4,698)



(4,106)



2,653



(20,174)



6,604

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,706)



(1,705)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)



$ 948



$ (21,880)



$ 4,899























Per Share Data



















Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic & diluted

$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.04



$ (1.85)



$ (0.63)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic & diluted

—



—



0.04



0.02



1.04

Net income (loss) per common share – basic & diluted

$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08



$ (1.83)



$ 0.41























Percentage of Revenues



















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

43.9 %

40.2 %

42.9 %

41.0 %

44.8 % General and administrative expenses

8.3 %

8.2 %

6.9 %

9.4 %

8.4 % Interest

17.3 %

16.8 %

18.0 %

18.5 %

19.3 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

— %

— %

1.3 %

0.5 %

32.3 % Net income (loss)

(13.1) %

(11.0) %

7.6 %

(50.5) %

15.5 %

IRET RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FFO AND CORE FFO (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018 Funds From Operations(1)



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)



$ 948



$ (21,880)



$ 4,899

Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(743)



(665)



112



(2,580)



580

Depreciation and amortization

18,111



18,812



19,164



19,132



20,518

Less depreciation – non real estate

(85)



(76)



(76)



(76)



(79)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(678)



(680)



(673)



(719)



(723)

Impairment of real estate

—



1,221



—



17,809



—

Gain on sale of real estate

(54)



(612)



(8,499)



(98)



(16,036)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 10,148



$ 12,189



$ 10,976



$ 11,588



$ 9,159























FFO per share and unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.77



$ 0.92



$ 0.82



$ 0.87



$ 0.68























Adjustments to Core FFO:



















Casualty loss write off

—



43



—



—



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2



5



540



12



121

Severance and transition costs

—



—



—



586



225

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 10,150



$ 12,237



$ 11,516



$ 12,186



$ 9,505























Core FFO per share and unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.77



$ 0.92



$ 0.86



$ 0.91



$ 0.71























Weighted average shares and units

13,130



13,317



13,318



13,335



13,396





(1) See Definitions section.