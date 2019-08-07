IRET Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Raises 2019 Guidance

MINOT, N.D., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO" and Core FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, are detailed below.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Share

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income (Loss)

$ 0.11



$ (1.83)



$ (0.43)



$ (1.42)

FFO

$ 1.45



$ 0.87



$ 2.22



$ 1.55

Core FFO

$ 1.00



$ 0.91



$ 1.77



$ 1.62







Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD

Comparison Same-Store Results

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

CY19 vs. CY18 Revenues

3.1 %

1.0 %

3.6 % Expenses

3.8 %

(4.7) %

3.7 % NOI

2.6 %

5.7 %

3.6 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.3 %

95.6 %

94.2 %





















Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

We reported Net Income of $0.11 per share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to Net Loss of $(1.83) per share for the same quarter in 2018;

per share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to Net Loss of per share for the same quarter in 2018; Core FFO grew by 9.9%, increasing to $1.00 per share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.91 per share for the same quarter in 2018;

per share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to per share for the same quarter in 2018; Same-store revenue increased year-over-year by 3.1% driven by 3.0% growth in rental revenue, while same-store operating expenses grew 3.8% year-over-year, primarily due to $324,000 of favorable insurance settlements in 2018. The combination of 3.1% revenue growth and expense control initiatives that reduced same-store controllable expenses by 2.1% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 2.6%, our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth;

of favorable insurance settlements in 2018. The combination of 3.1% revenue growth and expense control initiatives that reduced same-store controllable expenses by 2.1% over the same period in 2018, led to same-store NOI growth of 2.6%, our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year NOI growth; We revised our full-year guidance to:

decrease the midpoint of full-year Net Loss per share guidance from $(1.66) to $(1.22) ;

to ;

increase the midpoint of full-year same-store revenue from 3.25% to 3.50% by increasing the lower end of the range from 2.50% to 3.00% (as the overall range changed from 2.50%-4.00% to 3.00%-4.00%);



reaffirm the midpoint of full-year same-store expense guidance of 3.25%, but narrowing the range from 2.50%-4.00% to 2.75%-3.75%;



increase the midpoint of full-year same-store NOI guidance from 3.25% to 3.50% by narrowing the range from 2.00%-4.50% to 3.00%-4.00%; and



raise the midpoint of full-year Core FFO per share guidance by $0.05 to $3.67 per share by increasing the lower end of the range from $3.52 to $3.62 (as the overall range changed from $3.52 - $3.72 to $3.62 - $3.72 );

to per share by increasing the lower end of the range from to (as the overall range changed from - to - ); We successfully prevailed in a multi-year litigation claim relating to a construction defect claim, for which we recorded a gain on litigation settlement of $6.3 million ; and

; and We repurchased approximately 116,000 common shares for an aggregate total cost of $6.9 million , representing an average price of $59.12 per common share, and approximately 133,000 operating units for an aggregate total cost of $8.0 million , representing an average price of $60.01 per Unit.

"Our Core FFO growth per share of 9.9% and same-store revenue growth of 3.1% are built on strong performance across our markets and operational enhancements that continue to create value," said Mark O. Decker, Jr., IRET's President and CEO.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the second quarter, we sold a multi-tenant property that currently houses our Minot corporate office for $6.5 million and purchased an office building in Minot for $2.1 million, which will become our new Minot corporate office. We also sold one parcel of unimproved land for $725,000.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, we had $89.5 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, including $72.1 million available under our corporate revolver.

2019 Financial Overview

We are raising our earnings guidance for calendar year 2019 based on actual results through June 30, 2019 and expected results through the remainder of the calendar year as specified below.



2019 Revised

2019 Guidance

Range

Current Midpoint

Prior Midpoint

Change Net income (loss) per share $(1.27) to $(1.17)

$(1.22)

$(1.66)

$0.44 Core FFO per share $3.62 to $3.72

$3.67

$3.62

$0.05















Same-Store Growth













Revenue 3.00% to 4.00%

3.50%

3.25%

0.25% Expenses 2.75% to 3.75%

3.25%

3.25%

— NOI 3.00% to 4.00%

3.50%

3.25%

0.25%

Recent Developments

Subsequent to quarter-end, we sold a 21-unit multifamily community in Billings, Montana for approximately $1.7 million and a vacant parcel of land in Weston, Wisconsin for approximately $600,000.

Between July 1, 2019 and July 31, 2019, we repurchased approximately 39,000 common shares at an average price of $59.57 per share, including commissions. Between January 1, 2019 and July 31, 2019, we have repurchased approximately 329,000 shares at an average price of $54.69, including commissions, and approximately 135,000 operating units at an average price of $60.00. Since authorization of the share repurchase program in December 2016, we have repurchased approximately 627,000 common shares at an average price of $55.20. As of July 31, 2019, the remaining authorization under our share repurchase program is approximately $15.4 million. In all, we have reduced our share count by 5.2%.

On August 6, 2019, we closed a $59.9 million mortgage loan. This mortgage loan is secured by four multifamily communities and is priced at a fixed rate of 3.88% for the full twelve-year term of the loan. Proceeds from this loan will be used to pay down balances under our line of credit.

Upcoming Events

On October 1, 2019, we will be holding a 2019 shareholder event at the Minot Country Club (Elevation restaurant) in Minot, North Dakota. This gathering will include food, a presentation from management, and an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions of management. Further details on this event will be provided to all shareholders of record and will be posted on the Company's website at www.iretapartments.com when it becomes available.

Quarterly Distributions

Effective June 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit payable on July 1, 2019, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on June 17, 2019. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.

Effective June 5, 2019, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET PRC) payable on July 1, 2019, to holders of record on June 17, 2019. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: http://ir.iretapartments.com





Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. FFO, Core FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Information that accompanies this earnings release.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2019, we owned interests in 88 apartment communities consisting of 13,975 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period ended December 31, 2018, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2019

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018

Calendar Year

2018 High closing price

$ 61.28



$ 61.50



$ 59.10



$ 59.80



$ 59.40

Low closing price

$ 57.19



$ 49.92



$ 47.00



$ 53.30



$ 51.30

Average closing price

$ 59.54



$ 58.11



$ 53.40



$ 54.99



$ 54.50

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 58.67



$ 59.91



$ 49.07



$ 59.80



$ 55.30

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.8 %

4.7 %

5.7 %

4.7 %

5.1 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

11,656



11,768



11,942



11,961



11,939

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,224



1,365



1,368



1,379



1,401

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 755,670



$ 786,798



$ 653,122



$ 797,732



$ 737,702



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018



6/30/2019

6/30/2018 REVENUE

$ 46,934



$ 45,608



$ 45,730



$ 45,406



$ 46,197





$ 92,542



$ 89,232

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

13,942



14,804



13,292



14,438



13,934





28,746



28,180

Real estate taxes

5,574



5,232



5,098



5,049



5,003





10,806



10,024

Property management expense

1,445



1,554



1,447



1,269



1,444





2,999



2,821

Casualty loss

92



641



540



225



—





733



50

Depreciation/amortization

18,437



18,111



18,812



19,164



19,132





36,548



39,648

Impairment of real estate investments

—



—



1,221



—



17,809





—



17,809

General and administrative expenses

3,549



3,806



3,769



3,147



4,348





7,355



7,967

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 43,039



$ 44,148



$ 44,179



$ 43,292



$ 61,670





$ 87,187



$ 106,499

Operating income (loss)

3,895



1,460



1,551



2,114



(15,473)





5,355



(17,267)

Interest expense

(7,590)



(7,896)



(7,682)



(8,193)



(8,562)





(15,486)



(16,858)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(407)



(2)



(5)



(540)



(12)





(409)



(133)

Interest and other income

468



424



483



395



460





892



1,149

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, gain (loss) on litigation settlement, and income (loss) from discontinued operations

(3,634)



(6,014)



(5,653)



(6,224)



(23,587)





(9,648)



(33,109)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

615



54



612



9,095



—





669



2,304

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

6,286



—



—



—



—





6,286



—

Income (loss) from continuing operations

3,267



(5,960)



(5,041)



2,871



(23,587)





(2,693)



(30,805)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



570



238





—



14,120

Net income (loss)

$ 3,267



$ (5,960)



$ (5,041)



$ 3,441



$ (23,349)





$ (2,693)



$ (16,685)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(57)



—



—



—





(217)



—

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(148)



743



665



(112)



2,580





595



2,000

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

154



576



270



(676)



595





730



1,115

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

3,113



(4,698)



(4,106)



2,653



(20,174)





(1,585)



(13,570)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,706)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,706)





(3,411)



(3,411)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 1,407



$ (6,403)



$ (5,811)



$ 948



$ (21,880)





$ (4,996)



$ (16,981)

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations – basic & diluted

$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.04



$ (1.85)





$ (0.43)



$ (2.48)

Earnings (loss) per common share from discontinued operations – basic & diluted

—



—



—



0.04



0.02





—



1.06

Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic & diluted

$ 0.11



$ (0.54)



$ (0.49)



$ 0.08



$ (1.83)





$ (0.43)



$ (1.42)

































Percentage of Revenues





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

29.7 %

32.5 %

29.1 %

31.8 %

30.2 %



31.1 %

31.6 % General and administrative expenses

7.6 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

6.9 %

9.4 %



7.9 %

8.9 % Interest

16.2 %

17.3 %

16.8 %

18.0 %

18.5 %



16.7 %

18.9 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



—



1.3 %

0.5 %



—



15.8 % Net income (loss)

7.0 %

(13.1) %

(11.0) %

7.6 %

(50.5) %



(2.9) %

(18.7) %

IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,663,539



$ 1,673,158



$ 1,627,636



$ 1,638,909



$ 1,637,991

Less accumulated depreciation

(380,321)



(371,672)



(353,871)



(339,515)



(321,468)





1,283,218



1,301,486



1,273,765



1,299,394



1,316,523

Unimproved land

1,746



2,252



5,301



6,522



10,726

Mortgage loans receivable

10,140



10,260



10,410



10,530



10,955

Total real estate investments

1,295,104



1,313,998



1,289,476



1,316,446



1,338,204

Assets held for sale and assets of discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



33,840

Cash and cash equivalents

17,406



23,329



13,792



36,910



20,451

Restricted cash

4,672



4,819



5,464



4,669



4,454

Other assets

30,626



29,166



27,265



28,472



27,882

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,347,808



$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



$ 1,386,497



$ 1,424,831























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Liabilities held for sale and liabilities of discontinued operations

—



—



—



—



$ 29,624

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 44,766



$ 40,697



$ 40,892



$ 38,203



36,288

Revolving line of credit

177,939



118,677



57,500



71,000



145,500

Term loans payable, net of loan costs

144,082



144,036



143,991



143,937



69,531

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

370,461



430,950



444,197



463,052



465,244

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 737,248



$ 734,360



$ 686,580



$ 716,192



$ 746,187























REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS – CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE ENTITIES

—



—



5,968



6,130



6,261

SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

16,560



16,560



—



—



—

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

888,541



895,381



899,234



900,368



899,480

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(450,433)



(443,661)



(429,048)



(414,900)



(407,482)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(7,598)



(3,139)



(856)



2,760



1,748

Total shareholders' equity

$ 529,966



$ 548,037



$ 568,786



$ 587,684



$ 593,202

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

57,902



66,060



67,916



69,578



71,066

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

6,132



6,295



6,747



6,913



8,115

Total equity

$ 594,000



$ 620,392



$ 643,449



$ 664,175



$ 672,383

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,347,808



$ 1,371,312



$ 1,335,997



$ 1,386,497



$ 1,424,831



IRET

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do.

We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.