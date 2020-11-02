IRET Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRET (NYSE: IRET) announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO, all on a per share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI") over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Income - diluted

$ 1.38



$ 2.54



$ 0.33



$ 2.11

FFO - diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.93



$ 2.49



$ 3.15

Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.94



$ 0.99



$ 2.76



$ 2.76







Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019

Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020

2020 vs. 2019 Revenues

1.1 %

0.6 %

2.1 % Expenses

4.6 %

5.7 %

3.6 % NOI

(1.3) %

(3.0) %

1.0 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.4 %

94.6 %

93.5 %





















Highlights

Net Income was $1.38 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to Net Income of $2.54 per diluted share for the same period of 2019;

per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, compared to Net Income of per diluted share for the same period of 2019; Core FFO increased 3.3% to $0.94 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to $0.91 for the three months ended June, 30, 2020. Core FFO for the nine months ended September, 30, 2020 remains unchanged compared to the same period of 2019;

per diluted share for the three months ended , compared to for the three months ended June, 30, 2020. Core FFO for the nine months ended September, 30, 2020 remains unchanged compared to the same period of 2019; Total collections were 98.8% of expected residential revenue for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 99.6% for the same period of 2019 and 99.1% for second quarter 2020;

Physical occupancy for same-store communities was 95.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to 94.3% for the same period of 2019 and 94.8% for second quarter 2020;

, compared to 94.3% for the same period of 2019 and 94.8% for second quarter 2020; Same-store controllable expenses (which exclude taxes and insurance) decreased 2.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, contributing to NOI growth of 1.0%;

as compared to the same period of 2019, contributing to NOI growth of 1.0%; Same-store new lease rates remained flat for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a decline of (1.2%) in Q2 2020;

Continued to strengthen our balance sheet by issuing 144,822 common shares under our 2019 ATM program for net proceeds of $10.2 million ; and

; and Continued to grow our portfolio in our core market of Denver through the acquisition of Parkhouse Apartment Homes, a 465-home apartment community in Thornton, Colorado .

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store controllable expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, we acquired Parkhouse Apartment Homes, a 465-home apartment community in Thornton, Colorado for a total purchase price of $144.8 million. During the quarter we disposed of four apartment communities in Grand Forks, North Dakota and a commercial property for an aggregate sale price of $43.0 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, we had $131.8 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, consisting of $115.0 million available under our line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $16.8 million. At the end of the second quarter, we had $239.7 million of total liquidity on our balance sheet, consisting of $187.0 million available on our line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million. The decline in total liquidity since the end of the second quarter is primarily a result of funding our acquisition of Parkhouse Apartment Homes.

As of September 30, 2020, we had 45 unencumbered apartment communities, representing 64.6% of third quarter multifamily NOI, of which 4 apartment communities, representing 5.4% of third quarter NOI, are not pledged under the Unencumbered Asset Pool ("UAP").

2020 Financial Outlook

On March 27, 2020 we issued a press release indicating that in light of the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations, we were withdrawing our 2020 Financial Outlook. Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we are not providing an updated 2020 Financial Outlook at this time.

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact our business and operations since March 2020.

IRET's first priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health and well-being of our residents, team members, and the communities we serve. In response, IRET has enhanced cleaning protocols at our communities and offices, implemented physical distancing in communities common spaces, and instituted remote work guidelines for our team members, all in accordance with state and local guidelines. We are utilizing technology to allow our property teams to interact remotely with prospective residents through virtual leasing. We have provided rent deferrals to residents and rent abatement to commercial tenants who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To support our team members working on-site, IRET has provided additional COVID-19 paid time off and enhanced flextime arrangements.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations presented in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September, 30, 2020.

For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting our business, see the risk factors presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated under Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and in our subsequent current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Upcoming Events

IRET is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld 2020 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually November 17-19.

Quarterly Distributions

Effective September 4, 2020, IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, which was paid on October 9, 2020, to common shareholders and unitholders of record on September 30, 2020. IRET has paid cash dividends to common shareholders and unitholders every quarter since its initial dividend payment in 1971.

Effective September 4, 2020, IRET's Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-PC), which was paid on September 30, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on IRET's website at www.iretapartments.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.

About IRET

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the COVID-19 risk factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and in other public reports. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: IRET)





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter



2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 High closing price

$ 73.53



$ 76.82



$ 84.68



$ 78.91



$ 74.67

Low closing price

$ 61.87



$ 44.36



$ 52.55



$ 71.74



$ 59.22

Average closing price

$ 70.15



$ 63.91



$ 71.62



$ 74.67



$ 66.83

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 65.17



$ 70.49



$ 55.00



$ 72.50



$ 74.67

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.3 %

4.0 %

5.1 %

3.9 %

3.8 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

12,976



12,827



12,164



12,099



11,625

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

1,018



1,022



1,044



1,058



1,223

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 911,989



$ 976,216



$ 726,440



$ 953,883



$ 959,360



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019



9/30/2020

9/30/2019 REVENUE

$ 44,138



$ 43,910



$ 44,406



$ 45,777



$ 47,436





$ 132,454



$ 139,978

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding

real estate taxes

13,129



12,360



13,468



14,018



14,485





38,957



43,231

Real estate taxes

5,402



5,410



5,465



4,835



5,425





16,277



16,231

Property management expense

1,442



1,345



1,554



1,634



1,553





4,341



4,552

Casualty loss

91



913



327



205



178





1,331



911

Depreciation/amortization

18,995



18,156



18,160



18,972



18,751





55,311



55,299

General and administrative expenses

3,077



3,202



3,428



3,647



3,448





9,707



10,803

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 42,136



$ 41,386



$ 42,402



$ 43,311



$ 43,840





$ 125,924



$ 131,027

Operating income

2,002



2,524



2,004



2,466



3,596





6,530



8,951

Interest expense

(6,771)



(6,940)



(6,911)



(7,357)



(7,694)





(20,622)



(23,180)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(4)



(17)



—



(864)



(1,087)





(21)



(1,496)

Interest and other income (loss)

281



538



(2,777)



702



498





(1,958)



1,390

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, and gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(4,492)



(3,895)



(7,684)



(5,053)



(4,687)





(16,071)



(14,335)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

25,676



(190)



—



57,850



39,105





25,486



39,774

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

—



—



—



—



300





—



6,586

Net income (loss)

$ 21,184



$ (4,085)



$ (7,684)



$ 52,797



$ 34,718





$ 9,415



$ 32,025

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)





(480)



(377)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

(1,387)



447



692



(4,202)



(3,145)





(248)



(2,550)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(8)



(5)



145



223



183





132



913

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

19,629



(3,803)



(7,007)



48,658



31,596





8,819



30,011

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)



(1,609)



(1,705)



(1,705)



(1,705)





(4,921)



(5,116)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares

(1)



25



273



—



—





297



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 18,021



$ (5,387)



$ (8,439)



$ 46,953



$ 29,891





$ 4,195



$ 24,895

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 1.40



$ (0.44)



$ (0.69)



$ 3.95



$ 2.57





$ 0.33



$ 2.11

































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 1.38



$ (0.44)



$ (0.67)



$ 3.89



$ 2.54





$ 0.33



$ 2.11



IRET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,805,390



$ 1,694,033



$ 1,687,436



$ 1,643,078



$ 1,720,352

Less accumulated depreciation

(380,392)



(383,917)



(366,307)



(349,122)



(370,492)





1,424,998



1,310,116



1,321,129



1,293,956



1,349,860

Unimproved land

—



—



1,376



1,376



1,376

Mortgage loans receivable

17,986



10,961



16,775



16,140



10,140

Total real estate investments

1,442,984



1,321,077



1,339,280



1,311,472



1,361,376

Cash and cash equivalents

16,804



52,714



26,338



26,579



8,500

Restricted cash

2,199



2,535



2,344



19,538



3,339

Other assets

16,947



16,484



21,124



34,829



30,589

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,478,934



$ 1,392,810



$ 1,389,086



$ 1,392,418



$ 1,403,804























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 58,596



$ 54,883



$ 52,337



$ 47,155



$ 40,546

Revolving line of credit

135,000



63,000



83,000



50,079



103,143

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,202



269,155



269,106



269,058



269,006

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

313,065



323,705



328,367



329,664



360,886

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 775,863



$ 710,743



$ 732,810



$ 695,956



$ 773,581























SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530



93,579



96,046



99,456



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

968,436



958,292



912,653



917,400



886,598

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(412,577)



(421,515)



(407,150)



(390,196)



(428,680)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,256)



(18,139)



(17,360)



(7,607)



(9,793)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 632,133



$ 612,217



$ 584,189



$ 619,053



$ 547,581

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,669



52,558



54,777



55,284



60,169

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

709



732



750



5,565



5,913

Total equity

$ 686,511



$ 665,507



$ 639,716



$ 679,902



$ 613,663

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,478,934



$ 1,392,810



$ 1,389,086



$ 1,392,418



$ 1,403,804



IRET

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP measures exactly as we do.

We provide certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for the entirety of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, we determine the composition of our same-store pool for that year as well as adjust the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. We believe that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of our communities are performing year-over-year. We use this measure to assess whether or not we have been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.



Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP measure which we define as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. We believe that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change





























Operating income $ 2,002



$ 2,524



$ 3,596





$ (522)



(20.7) %

$ (1,594)



(44.3) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 1,442



1,345



1,553





97



7.2 %

(111)



(7.1) % Casualty loss 91



913



178





(822)



(90.0) %

(87)



(48.9) % Depreciation and amortization 18,995



18,156



18,751





839



4.6 %

244



1.3 % General and administrative expenses 3,077



3,202



3,448





(125)



(3.9) %

(371)



(10.8) % Net operating income $ 25,607



$ 26,140



$ 27,526





$ (533)



(2.0) %

$ (1,919)



(7.0) %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 38,043



$ 37,831



$ 37,627





$ 212



0.6 %

$ 416



1.1 % Non-same-store 4,420



4,157



1,344





263



6.3 %

3,076



228.9 % Other properties and dispositions 1,675



1,922



8,465





(247)



(12.9) %

(6,790)



(80.2) % Total 44,138



43,910



47,436





228



0.5 %

(3,298)



(7.0) %





























Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 16,198



15,319



15,493





879



5.7 %

705



4.6 % Non-same-store 1,712



1,514



550





198



13.1 %

1,162



211.3 % Other properties and dispositions 621



937



3,867





(316)



(33.7) %

(3,246)



(83.9) % Total 18,531



17,770



19,910





761



4.3 %

(1,379)



(6.9) %





























Net operating income



























Same-store 21,845



22,512



22,134





(667)



(3.0) %

(289)



(1.3) % Non-same-store 2,708



2,643



794





65



2.5 %

1,914



241.1 % Other properties and dispositions 1,054



985



4,598





69



7.0 %

(3,544)



(77.1) % Total $ 25,607



$ 26,140



$ 27,526





$ (533)



(2.0) %

$ (1,919)



(7.0) %







Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change















Operating income $ 6,530



$ 8,951



$ (2,421)



(27.0) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 4,341



4,552



(211)



(4.6) % Casualty loss 1,331



911



420



46.1 % Depreciation and amortization 55,311



55,299



12



—

General and administrative expenses 9,707



10,803



(1,096)



(10.1) % Net operating income $ 77,220



$ 80,516



$ (3,296)



(4.1) %















Revenue













Same-store $ 114,208



$ 111,897



$ 2,311



2.1 % Non-same-store 12,088



2,829



9,259



327.3 % Other properties and dispositions 6,158



25,252



(19,094)



(75.6) % Total 132,454



139,978



(7,524)



(5.4) %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 47,857



46,190



1,667



3.6 % Non-same-store 4,546



1,197



3,349



279.8 % Other properties and dispositions 2,831



12,075



(9,244)



(76.6) % Total 55,234



59,462



(4,228)



(7.1) %















Net operating income













Same-store 66,351



65,707



644



1.0 % Non-same-store 7,542



1,632



5,910



362.1 % Other properties and dispositions 3,327



13,177



(9,850)



(74.8) % Total $ 77,220



$ 80,516



$ (3,296)



(4.1) %

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change



2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $ 4,290



$ 3,978



$ 312



7.8 %



$ 12,705



$ 11,779



$ 926



7.9 % Repairs and maintenance 2,764



2,805



(41)



(1.5) %



7,431



8,413



(982)



(11.7) % Utilities 2,532



2,508



24



1.0 %



7,517



7,884



(367)



(4.7) % Administrative and marketing 820



882



(62)



(7.0) %



2,501



2,702



(201)



(7.4) % Total $ 10,406



$ 10,173



$ 233



2.3 %



$ 30,154



$ 30,778



$ (624)



(2.0) %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 4,632



$ 4,265



$ 367



8.6 %



$ 14,028



$ 12,738



$ 1,290



10.1 % Insurance 1,160



1,055



105



10.0 %



3,675



2,674



1,001



37.4 % Total $ 5,792



$ 5,320



$ 472



8.9 %



$ 17,703



$ 15,412



$ 2,291



14.9 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 1,712



$ 550



$ 1,162



211.3 %



$ 4,546



$ 1,197



$ 3,349



279.8 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties and dispositions 621



3,867



(3,246)



(83.9) %



2,831



12,075



(9,244)



(76.6) % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 18,531



$ 19,910



$ (1,379)



(6.9) %



$ 55,234



$ 59,462



$ (4,228)



(7.1) %

(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

We believe that FFO, which is a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding our operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

We use the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of our investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, we have made certain interpretations in applying this definition. We believe that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by us as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs or our ability to service indebtedness or make distributions.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to our business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of our core business operations, we believe that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare our core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019



9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 18,021



$ (5,387)



$ (8,439)



$ 46,953



$ 29,891





$ 4,195



$ 24,895

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

1,387



(447)



(692)



4,202



3,145





248



2,550

Depreciation and amortization

18,995



18,156



18,160



18,972



18,751





55,311



55,299

Less depreciation – non real estate

(85)



(88)



(93)



(88)



(71)





(266)



(235)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(31)



(33)



(282)



(454)



(452)





(346)



(1,604)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(25,676)



190



—



(57,850)



(39,105)





(25,486)



(39,774)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,611



$ 12,391



$ 8,654



$ 11,735



$ 12,159





$ 33,656



$ 41,131

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Casualty loss (recovery)

545



—



—



—

—





545



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

4



17



—



864



1,087





21



1,496

Gain on litigation settlement

—



—



—



—



(300)





—



(6,586)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



(175)



3,553



(113)



—





3,378



—

(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares

1



(25)



(273)



—

—





(297)



—

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 13,161



$ 12,208



$ 11,934



$ 12,486



$ 12,946





$ 37,303



$ 36,041

































Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 12,611



$ 12,391



$ 8,654



$ 11,735



$ 12,159





$ 33,656



$ 41,131

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





480



377

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 12,771



$ 12,551



$ 8,814



$ 11,895



$ 12,319





$ 34,136



$ 41,508

































Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 13,161



$ 12,208



$ 11,934



$ 12,486



$ 12,946





$ 37,303



$ 36,041

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





480



377

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 13,321



$ 12,368



$ 12,094



$ 12,646



$ 13,106





$ 37,783



$ 36,418

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.38



$ (0.44)



$ (0.67)



$ 3.89



$ 2.54





$ 0.33



$ 2.11

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.93



$ 0.66



$ 0.90



$ 0.93





$ 2.49



$ 3.15

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.94



$ 0.91



$ 0.90



$ 0.96



$ 0.99





$ 2.76



$ 2.76

































Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

14,143



13,558



13,401



13,188



13,087





13,704



13,174



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019



9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 19,629



$ (3,803)



$ (7,007)



$ 48,658



$ 31,596





$ 8,819



$ 30,011

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





480



377

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

1,387



(447)



(692)



4,202



3,145





248



2,550

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$ 21,176



$ (4,090)



$ (7,539)



$ 53,020



$ 34,901





$ 9,547



$ 32,938

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

6,756



6,926



6,764



7,112



7,448





20,446



22,349

Loss on extinguishment of debt

4



17



—



864



1,087





21



1,496

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

18,964



18,123



17,878



18,518



18,299





54,965



53,695

Casualty loss (recovery)

545



—



—



—



—





545



—

Interest income

(256)



(331)



(597)



(415)



(402)





(1,184)



(1,211)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(25,676)



190



—



(57,850)



(39,105)





(25,486)



(39,774)

Gain on litigation settlement

—



—



—



—



(300)





—



(6,586)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



(175)



3,553



(113)



—





3,378



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,513



$ 20,660



$ 20,059



$ 21,136



$ 21,928





$ 62,232



$ 62,907



IRET DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed

Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt(1)

Unsecured Variable Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest Rate(2) 2020 (remainder)

—



—



—



—



—



—

2021

$ 35,281



$ —



$ —



$ 35,281



4.9 %

5.36 % 2022

33,754



50,000



85,000



168,754



23.5 %

2.71 % 2023

43,996



—



—



43,996



6.1 %

4.02 % 2024

—



70,000



—



70,000



9.8 %

3.67 % Thereafter

201,480



200,000



—



401,480



55.7 %

3.90 % Total debt

$ 314,511



$ 320,000



$ 85,000



$ 719,511



100.0 %

3.68 %

(1) Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of our variable interest, line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.





9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate

$ 314,511



$ 325,230



$ 329,988



$ 331,376



$ 362,731

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

85,000



13,000



33,000



79



53,143

Unsecured term loans

145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000



125,000



125,000



125,000



125,000

Debt total

$ 719,511



$ 658,230



$ 682,988



$ 651,455



$ 735,874























Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate

3.99 %

4.01 %

4.01 %

4.02 %

4.15 % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

3.35 %

2.97 %

3.18 %

3.52 %

3.73 % Term loan rate (rate with swap)

4.18 %

4.12 %

4.13 %

4.19 %

4.14 % Senior notes rate

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %





(1) A portion of our primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

IRET CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

12,976



12,827



12,164



12,099



11,625

Operating partnership units outstanding

1,018



1,022



1,044



1,058



1,223

Total common shares and units outstanding

13,994



13,849



13,208



13,157



12,848

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 65.17



$ 70.49



$ 55.00



$ 72.50



$ 74.67

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 911,989



$ 976,216



$ 726,440



$ 953,883



$ 959,360

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530



$ 93,579



$ 96,046



$ 99,456



$ 99,456

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,005,519



$ 1,069,795



$ 822,486



$ 1,053,339



$ 1,058,816























Series D Preferred Units

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560























Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 719,511



$ 658,230



$ 682,988



$ 651,455



$ 735,874

Total capitalization

$ 1,741,590



$ 1,744,585



$ 1,522,034



$ 1,721,354



$ 1,811,250























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

41.3 %

37.7 %

44.9 %

37.8 %

40.6 %

(1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019



9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.65 x

2.48 x

2.42 x

2.39 x

2.26 x



2.52 x

2.11 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.21 x

2.05 x

1.97 x

1.98 x

1.90 x



2.08 x

1.78 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.17 x

7.33 x

8.18 x

7.19 x

8.29 x



8.47 x

8.67 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

9.45 x

8.66 x

9.59 x

8.56 x

9.62 x



9.80 x

10.06 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

13,994



13,849



13,208



13,157



12,848





13,994



12,848

Total common distribution declared

$ 9,796



$ 9,694



$ 9,245



$ 9,210



$ 8,994





$ 28,735



$ 27,228

Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 2.10



$ 2.10

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

74.5 %

76.9 %

77.8 %

72.9 %

70.7 %



76.1 %

76.1 %





(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

IRET COVID-19 UPDATE (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages) Collections by State







Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 State Number of Communities Number of Homes % of Total Revenue Bad Debt(1) as % of Expected Residential Revenue Minnesota 32

5,438

50.5 % 1.9 % Colorado 4

1,457

13.0 % 1.1 % Nebraska 6

1,370

9.1 % 0.1 % North Dakota 15

2,422

18.5 % —

South Dakota 5

474

3.5 % 0.3 % Montana 5

749

5.4 % 1.1 % Total 67

11,910

100.0 % 1.2 %





(1) Bad debt is reported as a reduction of revenue.

Operating Statistics





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Bad debt as a % of expected residential revenue

1.2 % 0.9 % 0.4 % Percent of rent deferrals to total residential revenue

0.1 % 0.5%

N/A











Same-Store Communities







New lease rates

0.0 % (1.2) % (1.4) % Renewal rates

0.6 % 3.3 % 5.2 %









Weighted average occupancy

94.4 % 94.6 % 93.5 % Physical occupancy, at end of period

95.3 % 94.8 % 94.3 %

Liquidity and Near-Term Funding Obligations

Liquidity Profile September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Unsecured credit facility - committed $ 250,000

$ 250,000

Balance outstanding

135,000



63,000

Amount available on line of credit $ 115,000

$ 187,000

Cash and cash equivalents

16,804



52,714

Total liquidity $ 131,804

$ 239,714







Near-Term Funding Obligations



Unfunded construction loan and mezzanine loan commitments - 2020 and 2021 $ 27,248

$ 34,272

2020 and 2021 Debt maturities

35,281



44,962

Total $ 62,529

$ 79,234

Ratio of liquidity to near-term funding obligations

2.1



3.0



IRET SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment Homes Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,987



$ 8,892



$ 8,857



0.4 %

$ 3,858



$ 3,920



(1.6) %

$ 5,034



$ 4,937



2.0 % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,351



6,446



(1.5) %

3,074



2,386



28.8 %

3,277



4,060



(19.3) % Denver, CO

664



3,724



3,855



(3.4) %

1,298



1,197



8.4 %

2,426



2,658



(8.7) % Grand Forks, ND

865



2,887



2,822



2.3 %

1,072



1,133



(5.4) %

1,815



1,689



7.5 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,884



3,738



3.9 %

1,790



1,740



2.9 %

2,094



1,998



4.8 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,548



3,517



0.9 %

1,603



1,557



3.0 %

1,945



1,960



(0.8) % Bismarck, ND

845



2,796



2,707



3.3 %

1,071



1,069



0.2 %

1,725



1,638



5.3 % Billings, MT

749



2,305



2,144



7.5 %

800



882



(9.3) %

1,505



1,262



19.3 % Minot, ND

712



2,170



2,117



2.5 %

1,003



1,035



(3.1) %

1,167



1,082



7.9 % Rapid City, SD

474



1,486



1,424



4.4 %

629



574



9.6 %

857



850



0.8 % Same-Store Total

10,567



$ 38,043



$ 37,627



1.1 %

$ 16,198



$ 15,493



4.6 %

$ 21,845



$ 22,134



(1.3) %





% of NOI Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Growth

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.1 %

93.4 %

90.9 %

2.5 %

$ 1,496



$ 1,509



(0.9) %

$ 1,596



$ 1,635



(2.4) % Rochester, MN

15.0 %

94.1 %

94.6 %

(0.5) %

1,249



1,257



(0.6) %

1,315



1,327



(0.9) % Denver, CO

11.1 %

92.8 %

94.2 %

(1.4) %

1,801



1,855



(2.9) %

2,014



2,055



(2.0) % Grand Forks, ND

8.3 %

95.5 %

95.9 %

(0.4) %

1,089



1,073



1.5 %

1,165



1,134



2.7 % Omaha, NE

9.6 %

93.8 %

93.0 %

0.8 %

913



900



1.4 %

1,008



977



3.2 % St. Cloud, MN

8.9 %

94.4 %

93.8 %

0.6 %

965



959



0.6 %

1,053



1,050



0.3 % Bismarck, ND

7.9 %

96.1 %

93.8 %

2.3 %

1,062



1,055



0.7 %

1,148



1,138



0.9 % Billings, MT

6.9 %

97.4 %

95.0 %

2.4 %

960



941



2.0 %

1,053



1,004



4.9 % Minot, ND

5.3 %

94.9 %

93.9 %

1.0 %

1,002



999



0.3 %

1,070



1,055



1.4 % Rapid City, SD

3.9 %

96.5 %

96.1 %

0.4 %

986



963



2.4 %

1,082



1,042



3.8 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.4 %

93.5 %

0.9 %

$ 1,178



$ 1,178



—



$ 1,271



$ 1,269



0.2 %





(1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

IRET SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment Homes Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

% Change

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

% Change

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,987



$ 8,892



$ 9,068



(1.9) %

$ 3,858



$ 3,485



10.8 %

$ 5,034



$ 5,583



(9.9) % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,351



6,370



(0.3) %

3,074



2,802



9.7 %

3,277



3,568



(8.2) % Denver, CO

664



3,724



3,701



0.6 %

1,298



1,095



18.5 %

2,426



2,606



(6.9) % Grand Forks, ND

865



2,887



2,840



1.7 %

1,072



1,136



(5.6) %

1,815



1,704



6.5 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,884



3,838



1.2 %

1,790



1,783



0.4 %

2,094



2,055



1.9 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,548



3,546



0.1 %

1,603



1,524



5.2 %

1,945



2,022



(3.8) % Bismarck, ND

845



2,796



2,766



1.1 %

1,071



1,053



1.7 %

1,725



1,713



0.7 % Billings, MT

749



2,305



2,139



7.8 %

800



838



(4.5) %

1,505



1,301



15.7 % Minot, ND

712



2,170



2,161



0.4 %

1,003



969



3.5 %

1,167



1,192



(2.1) % Rapid City, SD

474



1,486



1,402



6.0 %

629



634



(0.8) %

857



768



11.6 % Same-Store Total

10,567



$ 38,043



$ 37,831



0.6 %

$ 16,198



$ 15,319



5.7 %

$ 21,845



$ 22,512



(3.0) %





% of NOI Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Growth

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

% Change

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.1 %

93.4 %

94.0 %

(0.6) %

$ 1,496



$ 1,494



0.1 %

$ 1,596



$ 1,619



(1.3) % Rochester, MN

15.0 %

94.1 %

95.3 %

(1.2) %

1,249



1,248



0.1 %

1,315



1,303



0.9 % Denver, CO

11.1 %

92.8 %

92.9 %

(0.1) %

1,801



1,827



(1.4) %

2,014



2,001



0.7 % Grand Forks, ND

8.3 %

95.5 %

94.8 %

0.7 %

1,089



1,079



0.9 %

1,165



1,154



1.0 % Omaha, NE

9.6 %

93.8 %

94.9 %

(1.1) %

913



904



1.0 %

1,008



984



2.3 % St. Cloud, MN

8.9 %

94.4 %

93.7 %

0.7 %

965



955



1.0 %

1,053



1,060



(0.6) % Bismarck, ND

7.9 %

96.1 %

96.2 %

(0.1) %

1,062



1,053



0.9 %

1,148



1,134



1.2 % Billings, MT

6.9 %

97.4 %

94.4 %

3.0 %

960



944



1.7 %

1,053



1,008



4.8 % Minot, ND

5.3 %

94.9 %

97.0 %

(2.1) %

1,002



992



1.0 %

1,070



1,043



2.5 % Rapid City, SD

3.9 %

96.5 %

94.3 %

2.2 %

986



966



2.1 %

1,082



1,046



3.8 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.4 %

94.6 %

(0.2) %

$ 1,178



$ 1,172



0.5 %

$ 1,271



$ 1,262



0.8 %

IRET SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment Homes Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

1,987



$ 27,072



$ 26,541



2.0 %

$ 11,254



$ 11,194



0.5 %

$ 15,818



$ 15,347



3.1 % Rochester, MN

1,711



19,260



18,962



1.6 %

8,699



7,290



19.3 %

10,561



11,672



(9.5) % Denver, CO

664



11,352



11,333



0.2 %

3,652



3,615



1.0 %

7,700



7,718



(0.2) % Grand Forks, ND

865



8,578



8,330



3.0 %

3,515



3,578



(1.8) %

5,063



4,752



6.5 % Omaha, NE

1,370



11,536



11,197



3.0 %

5,199



5,149



1.0 %

6,337



6,048



4.8 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



10,705



10,577



1.2 %

4,883



4,890



(0.1) %

5,822



5,687



2.4 % Bismarck, ND

845



8,297



8,042



3.2 %

3,293



3,232



1.9 %

5,004



4,810



4.0 % Billings, MT

749



6,622



6,373



3.9 %

2,464



2,457



0.3 %

4,158



3,916



6.2 % Minot, ND

712



6,457



6,380



1.2 %

2,983



3,078



(3.1) %

3,474



3,302



5.2 % Rapid City, SD

474



4,329



4,162



4.0 %

1,915



1,707



12.2 %

2,414



2,455



(1.7) % Same-Store Total

10,567



$ 114,208



$ 111,897



2.1 %

$ 47,857



$ 46,190



3.6 %

$ 66,351



$ 65,707



1.0 %





% of NOI Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2020

2019

Growth

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Minneapolis, MN

23.9 %

93.9 %

93.0 %

0.9 %

$ 1,492



$ 1,475



1.2 %

$ 1,613



$ 1,596



1.1 % Rochester, MN

15.9 %

95.5 %

95.5 %

—



1,245



1,232



1.1 %

1,310



1,289



1.6 % Denver, CO

11.6 %

93.6 %

94.3 %

(0.7) %

1,824



1,830



(0.3) %

2,029



2,010



0.9 % Grand Forks, ND

7.6 %

95.6 %

95.4 %

0.2 %

1,078



1,072



0.6 %

1,152



1,121



2.8 % Omaha, NE

9.6 %

94.3 %

93.9 %

0.4 %

903



886



1.9 %

992



968



2.6 % St. Cloud, MN

8.8 %

94.3 %

95.0 %

(0.7) %

955



950



0.5 %

1,060



1,040



1.9 % Bismarck, ND

7.5 %

96.2 %

94.8 %

1.4 %

1,053



1,043



1.0 %

1,133



1,115



1.8 % Billings, MT

6.3 %

95.9 %

95.7 %

0.2 %

946



923



2.5 %

1,025



988



3.7 % Minot, ND

5.2 %

95.7 %

94.9 %

0.8 %

995



997



(0.2) %

1,053



1,049



0.4 % Rapid City, SD

3.6 %

95.9 %

96.0 %

(0.1) %

968



946



2.3 %

1,058



1,016



4.1 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

94.5 %

0.3 %

$ 1,171



$ 1,160



0.9 %

$ 1,267



$ 1,245



1.8 %

IRET PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

10,567



11,257



11,257



10,402



11,785

Non-Same-Store

1,343



878



878



1,551



1,551

All Communities

11,910



12,135



12,135



11,953



13,336























Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,178



$ 1,142



$ 1,135



$ 1,085



$ 1,062

Non-Same-Store

1,597



1,594



1,572



1,722



1,742

All Communities

$ 1,210



$ 1,175



$ 1,163



$ 1,168



$ 1,123























Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,271



$ 1,232



$ 1,237



$ 1,169



$ 1,141

Non-Same-Store

1,729



1,681



1,658



1,869



1,887

All Communities

$ 1,307



$ 1,264



$ 1,263



$ 1,260



$ 1,210























Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.4 %

94.6 %

95.4 %

94.0 %

93.3 % Non-Same-Store

93.9 %

93.9 %

93.3 %

93.0 %

94.2 % All Communities

94.3 %

94.5 %

95.2 %

93.8 %

93.4 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

43.4 %

41.5 %

45.0 %

43.5 %

43.0 % Non-Same-Store

39.7 %

36.1 %

37.0 %

33.8 %

38.1 % All Communities

43.0 %

41.0 %

44.3 %

41.6 %

42.3 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 293



$ 262



$ 151



$ 427



$ 178



(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. We believe that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and our calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

IRET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2020

9/30/2019



9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

10,567



10,567





10,567



10,567





















Turnover

$ 1,079



$ 855





$ 2,553



$ 2,155

Furniture & Equipment

8



83





243



219

Building – Interior

62



6





275



180

Building – Exterior

1,157



545





2,975



1,130

Landscaping & Grounds

790



313





1,165



833

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 3,096



$ 1,802





$ 7,211



$ 4,517

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 293



$ 171





$ 682



$ 427





















Value Add

$ 3,139



$ 1,673





$ 7,305



$ 2,379

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 6,235



$ 3,475





$ 14,516



$ 6,896

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 590



$ 329





$ 1,374



$ 653





















All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

11,600



13,058





11,456



13,058





















Capital Expenditures

$ 3,007



$ 2,462





$ 8,191



$ 6,189

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 259



$ 189





$ 715



$ 474





















Value Add

4,209



1,878





10,405



2,997

Acquisition Capital

730



1,645





1,265



1,899

Total Capital Spend

7,946



5,985





19,861



11,085

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 685



$ 458





$ 1,734



$ 849



