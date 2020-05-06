IRI Announces First Ever 2020 Virtual Annual Conference Globalization Transformed: Next Practices To Revolutionize Global Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Research Interchange (IRI) is excited to announce its first virtual-only Annual Conference, an online free event that will offer educational programming for innovation professionals on the next best practices in managing global innovation teams and virtual networking sessions with peer innovation leaders on May 12 – 22. You can register here, https://www.iriweb.org/vac20.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, IRI was forced to cancel an in-person 2020 Annual Conference originally scheduled for May 12-15, in Philadelphia, PA. There was simply no safe way in which to conduct a large, in-person meeting with our members and non-members this year.

"It's important we adapt to our environment and support the innovation community in new ways, recognizing the vast potential and reach of a virtual conference," said IRI President Edward Bernstein. "We've been closely tracking coronavirus developments and examining all risk factors. The progression of the pandemic has made it clear that the most prudent course of action for the safety and health of everyone involved is to present a virtual event. We look forward to meeting over 1,000 innovation leaders online as we learn, grow and evolve in these changing times."

Mirroring the in-person conference, Globalization Transformed: Next Practices To Revolutionize Global Innovation will feature two to three educational sessions per day that will provide innovation professionals with tools and resources they can use today and beyond – Building a Global Technology Innovation Network, Cultivating a Robust International Innovation Culture, i101 Innovation Bootcamp, Making Design Thinking Work, Sustainability: A Catalyst For Global Innovation, Global R&D Funding Models and Making Them Work, along with a host of other informative sessions and networking happy hour meet ups.

All presentations will be recorded and will be available for 30 days, completely free after the 2020 Virtual Annual Conference for attendees to revisit and share with their colleagues. All participants will be able to learn and engage with industry trendsetters that were scheduled to present in Philadelphia, PA for the original onsite conference.

For more information about IRI and the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, visit https://www.iriweb.org/vac20.

The Innovation Research Interchange (IRI) is an organization of 200+ industrial and service companies having a common interest in the effective management of technological innovation. IRI member companies span diverse industries and represent a substantial portion of our nation's gross domestic product. IRI is the only cross-industry organization creating innovation leadership solutions and best practices in innovation management developed through collaborative knowledge creation. For more information, call 703-647-2580 or visit www.iriweb.org.

