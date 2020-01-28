Iridium CloudConnect Goes Live, Extending IoT on Amazon Web Services Globally

By combining the unique attributes of the Iridium network with the breadth of AWS supporting infrastructure and services, Iridium customers can reduce engineering time, lower fixed operating costs, and experience faster development and deployment of new IoT products and applications. For existing AWS customers, Iridium CloudConnect is providing the ability to easily expand their current service footprint beyond terrestrial coverage, creating the opportunity for additional service offerings and improved performance through the addition of satellite connectivity.

"There's been great anticipation for this service since it was first announced, and now our partners and customers can easily experience the full power of IoT using AWS, combined with the only network offering truly global coverage," said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, sales and marketing, Iridium. "We've built a direct, private connection between our gateway and AWS, making it secure and redundant. This is now a premier satellite cloud-based IoT service."

The service makes it easier to do business by translating between industry-standard cloud protocols and Iridium's Short Burst Data® service. This allows virtually any IoT device connected through the Iridium network to speak natively with AWS IoT services as well as other value-added elements available in AWS Marketplace.

Iridium's IoT services continue to experience strong subscriber growth. Commercial IoT data subscribers grew 25% from the third quarter of 2018 through the third quarter of 2019, to 767,000 customers.

"Iridium CloudConnect illustrates how the Iridium network can connect, monitor, and control assets virtually anywhere on the planet," says Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "This validates why we have continued to become the de facto network of choice for customers to develop their satellite IoT services."

Through its constellation of 66 crosslinked satellites, Iridium is the only communications company that offers truly global coverage and is ideally suited for IoT applications.

For more information about Iridium IoT please visit: https://www.iridium.com/solutions/iot/

For more information on AWS IoT solutions please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/iot

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has recently completed its next-generation satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of products and services enabled by the Iridium constellation, including Iridium CloudConnect. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the development and functionality of Iridium services, and the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

