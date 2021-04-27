Irini E. Veronikis, MD, FACP, FACE is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irini E. Veronikis, MD, FACP, FACE is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Endocrinologist for her outstanding contributions to the medical community and her professional excellence at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Irini E. Veronikis

Proudly serving the St. Louis region for more than 150 years, Mercy Hospital St. Louis has maintained its reputation as a healing presence. Today, the Hospital continues to provide compassionate medical and specialty care on their centrally located campus at I-270 and I-64/US 40. As a teaching and research facility, Mercy Hospital St. Louis is dedicated to helping to make health care better for future generations.

Having garnered 33 years of professional experience in her field, Dr. Irini E. Veronikis is a well-respected, board-certified Endocrinologist. She is currently serving patients in private practice and affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Missouri. Licensed to practice medicine in Missouri and Pennsylvania, her practice focuses on thyroid disorders and cancer of the thyroid. Notably, she was the physician to use ultrasound as a diagnostic tool in her specialty and has completed extensive training to do so.

A 1987 graduate of the School of Medicine of the University of Patras in Greece, Dr. Veronikis relocated to the United States to further her medical training. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Easton Hospital in Pennsylvania, followed by her fellowship in endocrinology diabetes and metabolism at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Demonstrating excellence and dedication in her field, Dr. Veronikis is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology (FACE). She is also board-certified in endocrinology diabetes and metabolism by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).



To remain abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Veronikis maintains active memberships with professional organizations, including the American Thyroid Association and the American Endocrine Society.

Dr. Veronikis dedicates this honorable recognition to Apostolos Vagenakis, MD, her mentor and teacher at medical school in Greece, as well as Michael Holick, MD. She also dedicates this in the loving memory of her mentor Louis Braverman, MD.

To learn more, please visit https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-hospital-st-louis/.



