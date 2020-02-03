Iris Elizabeth Cabral's New Book, Las Mariposas Del Tata Orlando, Is A Wonderful Account That Inspires Hearts And Minds With Positive Perspectives

See several metaphors that invite reflection on the process of your own metamorphosis.

Adopting the attitude of thinking about yourself by achieving everything you set out to do with faith and claiming yourself is part of the process of practicing 'letting go' and choosing "light living".

The value of your time is unique and very yours. Don't waste it; it has no return.

Perhaps the time has come for you to live here, your life in fullness, feeling that failures are only postponed triumphs.

Drop your "backpack" and be encouraged to believe.

Published by Page Publishing, Iris Elizabeth Cabral's new book, Las Mariposas del Tata Orlando, will amplify the virtue of finding one's purpose in life and allowing an optimistic change in one's self toward betterment in life.

Consumers who wish to be enraptured with fulfilling thoughts can purchase Las Mariposas del Tata Orlando in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084330/Iris_Elizabeth_Cabral.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

