Iris Healthcare Announces Partnership with UMPQUA Health to Serve Medicaid and Dual Eligible Members

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Healthcare, Inc., the leader in technology-enabled Advance Care Planning (ACP) services for health plans, provider organizations and their members, announces a partnership with UMPQUA Health Alliance to perform ACP services for their Medicaid and Dual Eligible membership.

"Our partnership will empower UMPQUA members facing serious medical conditions to remain in control of their healthcare by facilitating important conversations that support them in understanding, sharing and documenting their preferences for future medical care." said Steve Wardle, CEO of Iris Healthcare. "We are honored to be working with UMPQUA, a forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to serving its members when they need support the most."

UMPQUA members will have access to Iris Premier, a comprehensive, expert-led Advance Care Planning solution offering facilitations via telehealth to discuss and document patients' care goals and preferences. This will help patients retain control of their healthcare, reduce family conflicts and avoid unwanted, non-beneficial care.

"Involving facilitators experienced in the complexities of this process takes the burden from clinicians and allows them to initiate the conversation with patients, knowing that Iris will pursue it to completion." said Dr. Carr, Chief Medical Officer at UMPQUA Health. "This service is a boon to primary care providers and to the Oregon Health Plan. I didn't have to sell it to my team. They immediately supported and understood the benefit and power of what Iris' technology offers."

About Iris

Iris Healthcare delivers a full spectrum of comprehensive, digitally-enabled Advance Care Planning solutions that reduce unnecessary care utilization, lower cost of care, and improve healthcare outcomes. Iris ACP solutions allow health plans and provider organizations to provide a meaningful, beneficial program to members and patients while taking the burden off of internal resources, through a structured and scalable approach based on member population, demographics, disease acuity and technical ability.

About UMPQUA Health

Umpqua Health is an integrated network provider delivering high quality healthcare for Douglas County residents. UMPQUA Health works closely with community partners to evaluate ongoing healthcare needs and issues, while collaborating on local solutions. The Umpqua Health Alliance (UHA), has served members of the Oregon Health Plan since 2012. UHA connects more than 26,000 Douglas County OHP members to physical, behavioral, oral, and dental care through an integrated network of providers.

