Iris Healthcare Has Partnered with Scripps to Deliver Innovative Advance Care Planning Services to Medicare Advantage Members

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Healthcare ("Iris"), the leading provider of Advance Care Planning (ACP) solutions for health plans and providers is working with Scripps Health, a fully integrated delivery system, to offer ACP services to their Medicare Advantage (MA) members.

Iris Healthcare experts perform in depth, personalized and disease specific Advance Care Planning for Scripps members through a tele-health virtual platform model. Experience in goals of care planning allows Iris to provide guidance to members through the full lifecycle of the ACP process including discussion, creation, distribution and implementation of care plans. This approach creates a supportive, guided process for members to create high-quality care plans.

Iris customized its digital ACP workflows to fit into Scripps' administrative processes resulting in higher member engagement rates, and improved member Net Promoter Scores (NPS) scores. Iris' ACP integration with Scripps EHR allows for direct communication with member's physicians and care providers upon enrollment and in completing medical orders, when appropriate. This keeps the care teams informed on all aspects of Iris' ACP process and allows for the identification of unique patient's needs allowing Iris to effectively coordinate details.

Marycarol Reeder, Director of Palliative Services at Scripps said, "Advance Directives are not as useful at the bedside or clinically. Iris documentation provides clarity and information on how individuals are thinking about their future care as opposed to the state documents."

Iris ACP services have resulted in less stress and higher satisfaction levels for Scripps members and their families due to the identification and documentation of unwanted, unnecessary and/or non-beneficial care.

About Iris

Iris serves health plans, provider organizations and their members through a comprehensive suite of rapidly scalable advance care planning solutions that aim to improve unnecessary care utilization, lower cost of care and improve member experience. Our tech-enabled ACP solutions allow organizations to provide a meaningful and beneficial program to members while taking the burden off of internal resources. By risk stratifying populations, our solutions are targeted to specific member segments based on demographics, disease acuity and technical ability.

About Scripps

Scripps Health is a California-based, non-profit health care delivery system committed to providing high quality patient care. Scripps mission is to provide superior health services in a caring environment and to make a positive, measurable difference in the health of individuals in the communities we serve.

