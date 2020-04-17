Irish Volunteer Group Seeks to Assist Textile Manufacturers in Producing PPE Gowns for Medical Staff - ResearchAndMarkets.com & TeamOSV

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com in association with Irish Volunteer Group TeamOSV appeal for Textile Manufacturers to Produce PPE Gowns for Ireland's hospitals.

Irish Volunteer Group TeamOSV wish to help established textile production facilities in the manufacture of PPE gowns for Irish hospitals. The group aim to produce the gowns for field trials in Tullamore Hospital, with a view that the processes and structure of the product can scale to assist all Irish hospitals.

"TeamOSV hope to enable textile companies who usually manufacture sports gear, clothing, sails, and other relevant practices, to manufacture PPE gowns to help provide Ireland's frontline medical staff the opportunity to protect themselves, and those around them. The concept also leverages the wide community of other smaller professional sewers to produce to scale. Using a 'crowd-production' model that has been successfully used by Benchspace in Cork in the design, production and safe distribution of face-shields, we hope to apply this model to gown production. Our goal is to enable multiple skilled workers to produce gowns (based on one validated design), then collect, validate, test and distribute these materials to those that need them most. As the saying goes, it takes a village." Writes Merv Colton from TeamOSV.



This initiative is being supported by the clinical and procurement staff at Tullamore Hospital, as well as industry partners including Tullamore Hardware, D&S Hardware, Irish Waterjet, Benchspace Cork and Midland Sacks and Covers Limited.

Initial feedback from the Tullamore tests has been extremely positive and the next 30,000 gowns have already been commissioned by Tullamore Hospital:



Michelle Bergin , Infection Prevention and Control said: " These are exactly what we need to protect our staff. "

, Infection Prevention and Control said: " " Noreen Hynes General Manager said: " It is an amazing thing to have the community come together to help the hospital. "

" Louisea Burke Director of Nursing said: "These gowns are going to help to save lives, of both staff and patients."

How is this initiative being funded?

At present, the initiative is entirely run on a voluntary basis. Materials have been sourced and paid for by Tullamore hospital directly, and by personal donations by a number of volunteers. Commercial enterprises wishing to help can also make commercial arrangements directly with the HSE.



TeamOSV wish to move this project forward quickly and are in talks with a number of commercial sewing factories. And they want to talk to more!



Contact Information

Individuals can donate at https://covidcommunityresponse.ie/donate-ppe or by texting PPE to +353-86-180-0256

For any hospitals or care centres needing urgent supplies, email: [email protected]

To learn about OSV, go to: https://opensourceventilator.ie/

To learn about how the gowns are manufactured, go to: https://youtu.be/pgqNajheNCw/

Anyone who has commercial sewing facilities and would like to help out, please email [email protected]

You can also directly contact Merv Colton from TeamOSV via email, [email protected] or by phone on +353-87-259-9606

