Irish Whiskey Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Distribution channel (offline trade and online trade) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

Regional Market Outlook

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Russian Federation and Germany are the key markets for Irish whiskey market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and Africa.

Irish whiskey is widely preferred as an alcoholic beverage in the region will facilitate the Irish whiskey market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Irish Whiskey Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. among others

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Distribution channel (offline trade and online trade)

Distribution channel (offline trade and online trade) Geographies: Europe ( Russian Federation , Germany , and Ireland ), North America (US), APAC ( India ), South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The Irish whiskey market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Nikka Whiskey.

The company offers a wide range of Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Nikka Whiskey. Becle SAB de CV- The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Old Bushmills Distillery Co.

The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Old Bushmills Distillery Co. Diageo Plc- The company runs its operations in North America , Europe and Turkey , Africa , Latin America and Caribbean , and Asia Pacific . Moreover, the company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Roe and Co.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Irish Whiskey Market Driver:

Increasing demand for premium whiskey:

A significant rise in per capita income in the US is increasing the demand for premium varieties of whiskey among consumers. Owing to the increasing demand, vendors offer premium varieties of whiskey. For instance, Micil Distillery launched two new Irish whiskeys, such as Micil Inverin small blended Irish whiskey with 46% ABV with a price range of $45 and Micil Earls Island Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey 46% ABV with a price range of $55. Premium varieties of whiskeys are widely preferred because of their authenticity, taste, and brand. Thus, increasing demand for premium whiskeys is expected to drive the growth of the Irish whiskey market in the US during the forecast period.

Irish Whiskey Market Trend:

Increasing demand for craft whiskey:

The demand for craft whiskey is increasing as they are perceived to be made with better-quality ingredients and offer a better taste. For instance, In November 2020, Craft Irish Whiskey Co. launched a new limited-edition Irish whiskey called The Taoscán Irish Whiskey. The demand for craft whiskey is expected to remain high during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from developed countries such as the US and Germany. The increasing demand for craft whiskey is leading to the opening of new distilleries across EMEA and the Americas. Thus, the growing demand for craft whiskey is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Irish Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Ireland, Russian Federation, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

