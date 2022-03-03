Irma Carrizales' new book "La Respuesta: Poemas de Amor" is an alleviating read filled with love.

Carrizales shares, "I wish that when you hold this book in your hands and read its contents. Realize that love can do everything.

Love is a word of only four letters, but it can open many doors. Love... Such a short word, but its meaning is very great."

Published by Page Publishing, Irma Carrizales' adorable piece will surely inspire a lot of readers to believe in the greatness of love.

Get indulge in Irma Carrizales' poetry work and let love warm the corners of each and everyone's heart.

Readers who wish to experience this gladdening work can purchase "La Respuesta: Poemas de Amor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

