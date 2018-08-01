iRobot CEO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that Colin Angle, iRobot's chairman and chief executive officer, will discuss the company's achievements and financial outlook at the following upcoming investor conferences. The conference presentations will be accessible live on iRobot's investor relations website.

Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference



August 8, 2018 at 2:25 p.m. ET



Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-oppenheimer-21st-annual-technology-internet-communications

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference



August 9, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-canaccord-genuity-38th-annual-growth-conference

Citi Global Technology Conference



September 5, 2018 at 11:05 a.m. ET



Webcast link: http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-citi-global-technology-conference

