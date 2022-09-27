iRobot Introduces World's Most Advanced 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Thoughtful iRobot OS 5.0 Updates

First truly hands-free 2-in-1 with a fully retractable mop pad: Roomba Combo™ j7+ simultaneously vacuums and mops with no wet carpet messes

iRobot OS 5.0 lets j7 Series robots avoid more objects and clean more specific places; provides greater voice and personalization control across product lineup

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today introduced the Roomba Combo™ j7+, the world's most advanced robot vacuum and mop, along with thoughtful iRobot OS 5.0 updates. Designed for busy households with a mixture of carpets, rugs and hard floors, and those who want a robot vacuum that can also mop, the Roomba Combo j7+ stands out from other 2-in-1 robots by vacuuming and mopping in a single cleaning job, saving time while keeping floors fresh and clean. This is possible thanks to a fully retractable mop pad that lifts itself to the top of the robot when it encounters carpet and rugs – the first 2-in-1 of its kind – preventing wet carpet messes. iRobot OS 5.0 introduces new features and digital experiences that improve intelligence and personalization across the company's portfolio of connected robots – offering even more thoughtful updates for pet owners, busy families and those looking for more control over how they clean.

The first truly hands-free 2-in-1 with a fully retractable mop pad, the iRobot Roomba Combo™ j7+ simultaneously vacuums and mops with no wet carpet messes. Powered by iRobot OS, the iRobot Roomba Combo™ j7+ is the world’s most advanced robot vacuum and mop, delivering a premium and customizable experience for customers.

"iRobot OS provides the intelligence that powers our robots. It brings to life thoughtful and intelligent home products that respect, connect and understand the user's home and lifestyle, helping our robots become a valued and trusted partner in the home," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. "The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With Roomba celebrating its 20th birthday this year, iRobot OS is also giving our connected product lineup the gift of more intelligence, letting customers' existing robots clean in new ways."

The World's Most Advanced Robot Vacuum and Mop – Roomba Combo j7+

"Until today, many 2-in-1 robot vacuums and mops delivered a poor user experience either because they required separate, time-consuming cleaning jobs or created more mess by not fully lifting the mopping pad high enough to avoid carpet and rugs. The Roomba Combo j7+ uniquely solves both of these challenges," said Keith Hartsfield, chief product officer at iRobot. "And thanks to iRobot OS, your Roomba Combo j7+ will get smarter over time because it will automatically download new capabilities whenever we release them. So, when new enhancements are developed, your robot gets them too, like magic."

Unlike other 2-in-1s, the Roomba Combo j7+ vacuums rugs and carpets first and then vacuums and mops hard floors concurrently, saving users time by cleaning the area in a single job. Using advanced sensors, the robot is able to detect various floor types. When the Roomba Combo j7+ approaches carpet and rugs, its fully retractable mop arms lift the wet pad to the top of the robot – in a similar way that a convertible raises its roof – preventing wet messes.

Thanks to iRobot OS and the robot's PrecisionVision Navigation system, customers don't have to worry about cleaning up before the cleaning begins. The Roomba Combo j7+ recognizes more than 80 common objects,1 which enables the robot to clean more specific places on command, like around kitty litter boxes, toilet bowls, dishwashers and more. It also allows the robot to detect and avoid floor hazards like cords, clothes, shoes, socks, backpacks, pet bowls, pet toys and solid pet waste. To make cleaning even easier, pair the robot with your voice assistant and simply tell it to clean specific rooms or by specific objects in your home, and it does what you ask instantly.2 The Roomba Combo j7+ understands approximately 600 voice commands, more than any other 2-in-1. Users can customize their Roomba Combo j7+ cleaning jobs in the iRobot Home app, choosing which rooms should be vacuumed and mopped or vacuumed only, and adjust the amount of cleaning solution they want the mop to dispense.

The Only Mop That Lifts High to Keep Carpets Dry

Other 2-in-1 mops lift only a few millimeters – if at all – and, as a result, can leave wet messes on many carpets or rugs. The Roomba Combo j7+ is the only 2-in-1 with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from carpet and rugs. Two fully retracting, durable, metal mop arms raise the mop pad when the robot senses carpet and rugs, preventing unwanted wet messes.

The First Truly Hands-Free Vacuum and Mop Robot

Using the Roomba Combo j7+ is simple. The robot senses when a mop pad is attached and the mopping solution tank is full – and then goes into mopping mode automatically. Other 2-in-1s have a mop that you must manually attach yourself after the vacuuming is done, adding extra work and time. With the Roomba Combo j7+, the mop arm is already attached and ready to go. For vacuuming, it also comes with the Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal system so you can forget about vacuuming for months at a time. The Clean Base allows the Roomba Combo j7+ to empty the dirt and debris it collects into an enclosed bag that doesn't need to be replaced for up to 60 days.

iRobot OS 5.0 Home Intelligence – Clean Where You Want, When You Want

iRobot OS delivers a premium and customizable experience for all customers, including pet owners, busy families and anybody looking for more control over how they clean. As part of iRobot's continued development of iRobot OS, the company is introducing new features and thoughtful digital experiences that improve intelligence, personalization and control across its portfolio of connected Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet™ robot mops.3 Expanded object recognition allows more cleaning on command, navigation of every floor's obstacle course and a continued focus on delivering more pet features than any other robot.3

Clean More Specific Places on Command – The iRobot OS visual vocabulary is expanding with new Clean Zone recommendations. In addition to previously announced objects like couches, tables, counters and holiday trees, Roomba robot vacuums with Imprint ® Smart Mapping and the Braava jet m6 robot mop can now automatically detect and proactively recommend Clean Zones around dishwashers, toilets, ovens/stoves, litter boxes and pet bowls. 3 Users are also able to customize their Smart Map by designating their own precision Clean Zones. Using Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices, users can instruct their robot to clean these zones with just their voice, such as, "Alexa, tell Braava jet m6 to mop around the toilet." 2

– The iRobot OS visual vocabulary is expanding with new Clean Zone recommendations. In addition to previously announced objects like couches, tables, counters and holiday trees, Roomba robot vacuums with Imprint Smart Mapping and the Braava jet m6 robot mop can now automatically detect and proactively recommend Clean Zones around dishwashers, toilets, ovens/stoves, litter boxes and pet bowls. Users are also able to customize their Smart Map by designating their own precision Clean Zones. Using Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices, users can instruct their robot to clean these zones with just their voice, such as, "Alexa, tell Braava jet m6 to mop around the toilet." Avoids More of the Objects You Want It to Avoid – Roomba j Series robot vacuums can detect and avoid even more floor hazards than before, providing greater peace of mind that the job will get done for busy families and pet owners. Roomba j Series robots will now recognize and avoid pet toys, pet bowls, litter boxes and backpacks, in addition to previously supported items like shoes/slippers, socks, cords, headphones, clothing, towels and solid pet waste.

– Roomba j Series robot vacuums can detect and avoid even more floor hazards than before, providing greater peace of mind that the job will get done for busy families and pet owners. Roomba j Series robots will now recognize and avoid pet toys, pet bowls, litter boxes and backpacks, in addition to previously supported items like shoes/slippers, socks, cords, headphones, clothing, towels and solid pet waste. Skip a Room on the Fly – Things do not always go as planned, including your cleaning routine. Now you can skip a room during a current cleaning job to avoid unwanted interruptions or when life throws you a curveball. Pressing the Skip button in the iRobot Home App or using your voice with Alexa will skip the room or zone that the robot is currently cleaning and move onto the next room or area, allowing you to continue your day uninterrupted.

– Things do not always go as planned, including your cleaning routine. Now you can skip a room during a current cleaning job to avoid unwanted interruptions or when life throws you a curveball. Pressing the Skip button in the iRobot Home App or using your voice with Alexa will skip the room or zone that the robot is currently cleaning and move onto the next room or area, allowing you to continue your day uninterrupted. Use More Siri Shortcuts – iOS users can now create Siri Shortcuts for directed room cleaning and saved "favorites" from the iRobot Home App. Now you can use your voice to ask Siri to clean areas like the living room or dining room. Or you can start a cleaning job using your voice from your saved favorites in the iRobot Home App. For example, you can say, "Hey Siri, clean after dinner," and your Roomba or Braava jet m6 will clean the rooms you designated as that favorite.

iRobot Commitment to Customer Data, Privacy and Security

iRobot products and iRobot OS are backed by the company's commitment to customer privacy and data security. All data is kept secure from start to finish, incorporating multiple layers of protection around the company's robots, cloud and app. iRobot treats customer data with the highest standards of privacy protection, and to that end, has obtained the globally recognized TRUSTe Certified Privacy Seal. Customers may update their settings in the app at any time, empowering them to determine what information iRobot may access. iRobot does not, and will not, sell customer data.

"At iRobot, protecting customer data and privacy is of the utmost importance as we explore the path forward for home robotics and the future of the home," continued Colin Angle. "We know that customers welcome us into their homes because they trust that our products will help them do more, and that we will respect their information. We take that trust seriously."

iRobot is also the first consumer robot company to achieve the third-party TÜV SÜD Cyber Security Mark, a more stringent framework that goes beyond the industry standard, for the Roomba j7/j7+ robot vacuum. The company is currently pursuing this same level of certification for the Roomba Combo j7/j7+ robot vacuum and mop.

Pricing & Availability:

North America:

The Roomba Combo j7+ is available for pre-sale beginning September 27 in the U.S. for $1,099 USD on iRobot.com, with shipments beginning October 4. It will be available for purchase in Canada beginning October 4. The Roomba Combo j7+ will be available at select retailers throughout North America beginning in October. It will also be available as part of the iRobot Select membership program in 2023.

Rest of World:

The Roomba Combo j7+ is also available in Europe beginning October 4, with availability in other international markets throughout Q4 2022.

iRobot OS 5.0 updates have begun rolling out to customers worldwide.

1Robot behavior varies by object.

2Works with Alexa, Google Assistant enabled devices and Siri. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

3Certain iRobot OS digital features will only work with Imprint® Smart Mapping robots, like the Roomba i Series, Roomba s Series, Roomba j Series robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops. Timing and availability of iRobot OS features may also differ based on model.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

