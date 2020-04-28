iRobot Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020.

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot, stated, "Consistent with our announcement on March 23, the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe impacted our first-quarter revenue performance as we saw disruptions to our sales and manufacturing supply chain activities and it also constrained our ability to address those challenges. The impact of lower-than-expected revenue on profitability was softened by better-than-expected gross margins associated with favorable mix shifts and pricing, combined with adjustments to short-term incentive compensation, delayed implementation of certain marketing activities and shifts in the timing of certain R&D programs. We remain focused on prioritizing the health, safety and productivity of our workforce, addressing fluid near-term customer demand, managing our cost structure and positioning our business to thrive once market conditions improve."

Commenting on the company's outlook moving forward, Angle noted, "Cleaning products are increasingly top of mind with consumers today, although the uncertain economic environment now facing consumers is likely to weigh heavily on when, where and whether they will buy a new Roomba® or Braava® robot. Looking ahead, we expect that our near-term revenue will be challenged as traditional retailers work down existing inventory, prioritize demand for essential products and manage through reduced operating hours, limited foot traffic and temporary store closures. Nevertheless, we have been encouraged by strong growth over the past several weeks in e-commerce sales, modestly better-than-expected sell-through trends in domestic retail stores, and solid overall demand for our Roomba® i7 and s9 robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops. Although our longer-term visibility is suboptimal, we remain optimistic for improved second-half performance versus the first half."

Angle concluded, "We believe that our prior experience managing through turbulent macroeconomic conditions will serve us well as we move forward through these unprecedented times. In addition to the benefits of our recent tariff exclusion and ongoing focus on efficiently managing our manufacturing supply chain, we are taking actions to recalibrate our spending. I am confident that our strong financial foundation, the ongoing commitment of our teams and continued execution on our top strategic initiatives to further differentiate our robots and build our direct-to-consumer sales channel will be instrumental in helping us navigate the challenging headwinds that lie ahead."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $192.5 million , a decrease of 19% from $237.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

, a decrease of 19% from in the first quarter of 2019. The largest driver of the shortfall against the company's February 2020 targets for first-quarter 2020 revenue was the inability to completely fulfill anticipated first-quarter demand for certain premium robots due to design-driven engineering and supply chain challenges that were unexpectedly complicated by the impact of COVID-19 on our organization, our contract manufacturers and some suppliers.

targets for first-quarter 2020 revenue was the inability to completely fulfill anticipated first-quarter demand for certain premium robots due to design-driven engineering and supply chain challenges that were unexpectedly complicated by the impact of COVID-19 on our organization, our contract manufacturers and some suppliers. The first-quarter 2020 revenue performance reflected declines of 28% in the U.S., 14% in Japan and 11% in EMEA from the first quarter of 2019.

and 11% in EMEA from the first quarter of 2019. GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $20.2 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $22.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. First-quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating loss of $14.4 million decreased from non-GAAP operating income of $33.1 million in the same period one year ago.

, compared with GAAP operating income of in the first quarter of 2019. First-quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating loss of decreased from non-GAAP operating income of in the same period one year ago. GAAP net loss per share was $0.64 for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income per share of $0.78 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.32 for the first quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP first-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.96 .

for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income per share of in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was for the first quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP first-quarter 2019 earnings per share of . Following authorization by iRobot's Board of Directors for a $200 million stock repurchase program, the company repurchased 663,602 shares of its common stock at an average price of $37.65 per share during the first quarter of 2020 for a total of $25.0 million .

stock repurchase program, the company repurchased 663,602 shares of its common stock at an average price of per share during the first quarter of 2020 for a total of . As of March 28, 2020 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $263.5 million , compared with $256.4 million at the end of 2019 and $200.5 million as of March 30, 2019 . The company, which has no debt, also has access to an unsecured revolving line of credit of $150 million , with an additional $75 million accordion feature.

Cost Reduction Actions

iRobot recently initiated a series of cost-reduction actions, which are expected to drive approximately $30 million in net savings during 2020. In addition, these actions support the company's plans to accelerate certain strategic initiatives and further shift R&D engineering talent from hardware to software.

in net savings during 2020. In addition, these actions support the company's plans to accelerate certain strategic initiatives and further shift R&D engineering talent from hardware to software. More specifically, the company has eliminated approximately 70 positions, primarily within its research and development organization. The headcount reduction represents approximately 5% of its workforce as of March 28, 2020 . In addition, iRobot furloughed 14 sales and marketing professionals involved in supporting the company's European in-store retail activities and reduced the scope of its 2020 hiring plans.

. In addition, iRobot furloughed 14 sales and marketing professionals involved in supporting the company's European in-store retail activities and reduced the scope of its 2020 hiring plans. Other cost-reduction actions include realigning working media with near-term revenue, reducing short-term incentive compensation and adjusting travel costs.

In conjunction with the workforce reduction, the company has suspended the go-to-market plans for its Terra robot lawnmower. This decision primarily reflects the likelihood of significant delays to the company's 2020 commercial plans for Terra caused by COVID-19 combined with the overall intensity of planned technology investment over the coming quarters.

iRobot expects to record a restructuring charge of approximately $2 million in the second quarter primarily for severance costs associated with the workforce reduction.

Q120 and Recent Business Highlights

Financial Expectations

On March 23, 2020, iRobot withdrew its financial expectations for 2020 as a result of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, including its duration and broader macroeconomic impact, as well as the evolving tariff exclusion process. Given current market conditions and suboptimal visibility, the company is not updating its outlook at this time but will share additional insight about its plans moving forward during its first-quarter 2020 results conference call.

First-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first-quarter 2020 financial results, and discuss its outlook going forward. Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: Wednesday, April 29 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Conference ID: 4191017

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q1-2020-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through May 6, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 4191017.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















For the three months ended

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019







Revenue $ 192,535

$ 237,661 Cost of revenue:





Cost of product revenue 114,295

115,038 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 285

3,077 Total cost of revenue 114,580

118,115







Gross profit 77,955

119,546







Operating expenses:





Research and development 36,759

35,269 Selling and marketing 36,594

38,836 General and administrative 24,573

22,907 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 254

271 Total operating expenses 98,180

97,283







Operating (loss) income (20,225)

22,263







Other (expense) income, net (19)

1,280







(Loss) income before income taxes (20,244)

23,543 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,109)

1,023 Net (loss) income $ (18,135)

$ 22,520







Net (loss) income per share:





Basic $ (0.64)

$ 0.81 Diluted $ (0.64)

$ 0.78







Number of shares used in per share calculations:



Basic 28,297

27,863 Diluted 28,297

28,763















Stock-based compensation included in above figures: Cost of revenue $ 527

$ 378 Research and development 2,478

2,379 Selling and marketing 766

802 General and administrative 1,420

3,305 Total $ 5,191

$ 6,864

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









March 28, 2020

December 28, 2019







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,768

$ 239,392 Short term investments 14,759

17,032 Accounts receivable, net 37,013

146,161 Inventory 147,249

157,347 Other current assets 41,743

34,285 Total current assets 489,532

594,217 Property and equipment, net 79,530

75,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,958

47,478 Deferred tax assets 41,071

41,791 Goodwill 118,377

118,732 Intangible assets, net 11,787

12,352 Other assets 33,778

30,195 Total assets $ 820,033

$ 920,753







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 77,217

$ 116,185 Accrued expenses 55,801

81,768 Deferred revenue and customer advances 5,320

4,549 Total current liabilities 138,338

202,502 Operating lease liabilities 53,044

54,928 Deferred tax liabilities 1,054

912 Other long-term liabilities 11,058

10,342 Total long-term liabilities 65,156

66,182 Total liabilities 203,494

268,684 Stockholders' equity 616,539

652,069 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 820,033

$ 920,753

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the three months ended

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (18,135)

$ 22,520 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,459

8,724 Stock-based compensation 5,191

6,864 Deferred income taxes, net (528)

1,739 Other 1,531

1,542 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 108,825

106,561 Inventory 9,848

(16,863) Other current assets (5,612)

(2,913) Accounts payable (41,440)

(52,744) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (26,405)

(22,727) Net cash provided by operating activities 40,734

52,703







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (7,310)

(6,004) Change in other assets (1,560)

(1,977) Sales and maturities of investments 3,500

2,380 Net cash used in investing activities (5,370)

(5,601)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 934

2,563 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,816)

(7,212) Stock repurchases (25,000)

- Net cash used in financing activities (25,882)

(4,649)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (106)

268 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,376

42,721 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 239,392

130,373 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 248,768

$ 173,094

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

















For the three months ended

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019 Revenue by Geography: *













Domestic $ 81,967

$ 114,065 International 110,568

123,596 Total $ 192,535

$ 237,661







Units Shipped *





Vacuum 625

764 Mopping 96

112 Total 721

876







Revenue by Product Category **





Vacuum*** $ 170

$ 221 Mopping*** 23

17

$ 193

$ 238







Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 315

$ 321







Section 301 tariff costs * $ 6,609

$ 3,518 Section 301 tariff impact on gross and operating margin (3.4)%

(1.5)%







Headcount 1,147

1,072















* in thousands





** in millions





*** includes accessory revenue







iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. These certain tax items include, among other non-recurring tax items, impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













For the three months ended

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019 GAAP Revenue $ 192,535

$ 237,661







GAAP Gross Profit $ 77,955

$ 119,546 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 285

3,077 Stock-based compensation 527

378 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 78,767

$ 123,001 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 40.9 %

51.8 %







GAAP Operating Expenses $ 98,180

$ 97,283 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (254)

(271) Stock-based compensation (4,664)

(6,486) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense 500

(152) IP litigation expense, net (615)

(469) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 93,147

$ 89,905 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 48.4 %

37.8 %







GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (20,225)

$ 22,263 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 539

3,348 Stock-based compensation 5,191

6,864 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (500)

152 IP litigation expense, net 615

469 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (14,380)

$ 33,096 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (7.5)%

13.9 %







GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (2,109)

$ 1,023 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,831)

1,824 Other tax adjustments (1,384)

4,067 Non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (5,324)

$ 6,914







GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (18,135)

$ 22,520 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 539

3,348 Stock-based compensation 5,191

6,864 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (500)

152 IP litigation expense, net 615

469 (Gain) loss on strategic investments (87)

57 Income tax effect 3,215

(5,891) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (9,162)

$ 27,519







GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.64)

$ 0.78 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02

0.12 Stock-based compensation 0.19

0.24 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (0.02)

- IP litigation expense, net 0.02

0.02 (Gain) loss on strategic investments -

- Income tax effect 0.11

(0.20) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.32)

$ 0.96







Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 28,297

28,763







Section 301 Tariff Costs





Section 301 tariff costs $ 6,609

$ 3,518 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin (GAAP &

non-GAAP) (3.4)%

(1.5)% Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net (loss) income per diluted share

(GAAP & non-GAAP) $ (0.23)

$ (0.12)







Supplemental Information





Days sales outstanding 18

21 Days in inventory 118

144

