iRobot Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot, stated, "Consistent with our business update last month, iRobot delivered a stronger-than-expected second-quarter performance as demand strengthened meaningfully during the quarter. Our top-line results were highlighted by 43% growth in our premium robots. Quarterly revenue in each major geographic region surpassed our initial targets entering the quarter, led by 13% growth in the U.S. and 43% expansion in Japan. Our return to operating profitability reflected the combination of higher revenue, notable improvement in our gross margin and disciplined expense management."

"We are making tangible progress in our strategy to differentiate our robots through their ability to deliver an exceptional cleaning experience as our product mix continued to shift toward our premium robots," Angle noted. "Maintaining a clean home has taken on greater prominence during this pandemic. Consumers are increasingly realizing that our floor cleaning robots, particularly our premium products such as the Roomba i7 Series and s9 Series, along with the Braava jet m6, possess the cleaning efficacy, thoughtful intelligence and home understanding to become trusted cleaning companions. Related to this, our community of connected customers grew 13% sequentially from the end of March to approximately 6.9 million at the end of Q2."

Angle concluded, "We move into the second half of 2020 with relatively low inventory levels at retailers and solid year-to-date sell-through momentum globally. Despite considerable macroeconomic uncertainty and limited visibility into the timing and magnitude of second-half orders, we are incrementally more optimistic about our second-half revenue growth prospects than we were in mid-June. Rather than an expected decline in annual revenue, we now anticipate 2020 revenue will be relatively unchanged to slightly higher than 2019. While our second-quarter profitability reflects the benefit of our tariff exclusion, we do not yet know whether this exclusion will be extended through the second half of the year. Nevertheless, we are focused on converting our second-half top-line results and prudent spending into a solid operating profitability and EPS performance."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $279.9 million , an increase of 8% from $260.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The growth primarily reflected a 43% increase in premium robot (list price of $500 or higher) revenue. Revenue for the first half of 2020 was $472.4 million versus $497.8 million in the first half of 2019.

, an increase of 8% from in the second quarter of 2019. The growth primarily reflected a 43% increase in premium robot (list price of or higher) revenue. Revenue for the first half of 2020 was versus in the first half of 2019. The second-quarter 2020 revenue performance was highlighted by 13% growth in the U.S. and 43% in Japan over the prior year period, which more than offset a 14% decline in EMEA.

over the prior year period, which more than offset a 14% decline in EMEA.

Approximately 70% of the second-quarter 2020 revenue was estimated to be generated from e-commerce-related orders that span the company's own website and app, dedicated e-commerce websites and the online arms of traditional retailers. Direct-to-consumer revenue of $33 million grew nearly 160% from the prior year's second quarter.

grew nearly 160% from the prior year's second quarter. Second-quarter 2020 GAAP operating income was $70.3 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Second-quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income of $40.5 million compared with non-GAAP operating income of $15.7 million in the same period one year ago. GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2020 was $50.1 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $27.5 million in the first half of 2019. First-half 2020 non-GAAP operating income was $26.1 million versus non-GAAP operating income of $48.8 million in the same period one year ago.

, compared with GAAP operating income of in the second quarter of 2019. Second-quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income of compared with non-GAAP operating income of in the same period one year ago. GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2020 was , compared with GAAP operating income of in the first half of 2019. First-half 2020 non-GAAP operating income was versus non-GAAP operating income of in the same period one year ago. GAAP net income per share was $2.07 for the second quarter of 2020, compared with GAAP net income per share of $0.25 in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.06 for the second quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP second-quarter 2019 net income per share of $0.48 . First-half GAAP 2020 net income per share was $1.42 , compared with $1.03 in the first half of 2019. First-half 2020 non-GAAP net income per share was $0.73 , compared with $1.43 in the first half of 2019.

for the second quarter of 2020, compared with GAAP net income per share of in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was for the second quarter of 2020 versus non-GAAP second-quarter 2019 net income per share of . First-half GAAP 2020 net income per share was , compared with in the first half of 2019. First-half 2020 non-GAAP net income per share was , compared with in the first half of 2019. As of June 27, 2020 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $242.3 million , compared with $263.5 million as of March 28, 2020 and $256.4 million as of December 28, 2019 . The company, which has no debt, also has access to an unsecured revolving line of credit of $150 million , with an additional $75 million accordion feature.

Second-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

On April 24 , the United States Trade Representative granted iRobot an exclusion for its Roomba® robot vacuums from Section 301 tariffs through August 7, 2020 . The company does not yet know whether an extension for its exclusion beyond the expiration date will be granted.

, the United States Trade Representative granted iRobot an exclusion for its Roomba® robot vacuums from Section 301 tariffs through . The company does not yet know whether an extension for its exclusion beyond the expiration date will be granted. Completed all actions associated with the company's April 2020 restructuring, recording a $1.9 million charge primarily associated with severance costs in the second quarter.

restructuring, recording a charge primarily associated with severance costs in the second quarter. Continued progress in expanding the company's community of engaged owners who have opted-in to its digital communications (in-app messaging, email or both) to approximately 6.9 million, up 13% since the end of the first quarter and nearly 110% from the same period one year ago.

Recognition for iRobot and its products continued to grow globally with awards and favorable reviews. iRobot was among the winners of the Robotics Business Review's 2020 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award while Roomba and Braava received accolades from Reviewed.com, Tom's Guide, Popular Mechanics, Red Dot, Real Homes and LEE.

Second-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second-quarter 2020 financial results, and discuss its outlook going forward. Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: Wednesday, July 22 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Conference ID: 2875976

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q2-2020-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through July 29, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 2875976.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations regarding: second-half 2020 revenue growth prospects; full-year 2020 revenue expectations ranging from relatively unchanged to slightly higher than 2019 revenue; converting our second-half top-line results and prudent spending into solid operating profitability and EPS performance; the potential extension of our tariff exclusion; and future market conditions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the industry and markets in which we operate, and the global economy; our ability to operate in an emerging market; the financial strength of our customers and retailers; the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; general economic conditions; market acceptance of and adoption of our products; and competition. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019















Revenue $ 279,883

$ 260,172

$ 472,418

$ 497,833 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 100,686

138,891

214,981

253,929 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,185

3,111

1,470

6,188 Total cost of revenue 101,871

142,002

216,451

260,117















Gross profit 178,012

118,170

255,967

237,716















Operating expenses:













Research and development 36,557

35,650

73,316

70,919 Selling and marketing 49,062

56,409

85,656

95,245 General and administrative 21,856

20,592

46,429

43,499 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 254

269

508

540 Total operating expenses 107,729

112,920

205,909

210,203















Operating income 70,283

5,250

50,058

27,513















Other (expense) income, net (384)

1,533

(403)

2,813















Income before income taxes 69,899

6,783

49,655

30,326 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,283

(424)

9,174

599 Net income $ 58,616

$ 7,207

$ 40,481

$ 29,727















Net income per share:













Basic $ 2.10

$ 0.26

$ 1.44

$ 1.06 Diluted $ 2.07

$ 0.25

$ 1.42

$ 1.03















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 27,923

28,079

28,110

27,970 Diluted 28,280

28,763

28,414

28,779































Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 292

$ 405

$ 819

$ 783 Research and development 2,167

2,547

4,645

4,925 Selling and marketing 700

916

1,466

1,719 General and administrative 2,711

3,726

4,131

7,031 Total $ 5,870

$ 7,594

$ 11,061

$ 14,458

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)



June 27, 2020

December 28, 2019







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,734

$ 239,392 Short term investments 11,560

17,032 Accounts receivable, net 128,334

146,161 Inventory 133,055

157,347 Other current assets 92,555

34,285 Total current assets 596,238

594,217 Property and equipment, net 78,432

75,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,978

47,478 Deferred tax assets 39,237

41,791 Goodwill 119,521

118,732 Intangible assets, net 10,424

12,352 Other assets 30,938

30,195 Total assets $ 920,768

$ 920,753







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 95,522

$ 116,185 Accrued expenses 73,745

81,768 Deferred revenue and customer advances 3,512

4,549 Total current liabilities 172,779

202,502 Operating lease liabilities 52,819

54,928 Deferred tax liabilities 1,042

912 Other long-term liabilities 12,066

10,342 Total long-term liabilities 65,927

66,182 Total liabilities 238,706

268,684 Stockholders' equity 682,062

652,069 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 920,768

$ 920,753

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



For the six months ended

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 40,481

$ 29,727 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of the effects

of acquisition:





Depreciation and amortization 17,784

17,905 Stock-based compensation 11,061

14,458 Deferred income taxes, net 2,579

535 Other 3,162

3,106 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 17,891

67,808 Inventory 24,137

(27,112) Other current assets (57,813)

(14,246) Accounts payable (20,576)

(52,835) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (10,549)

(18,043) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,157

21,303







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (18,968)

(14,705) Change in other assets (2,125)

(4,541) Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

(2,817) Sales and maturities of investments 7,000

5,880 Net cash used in investing activities (14,093)

(16,183)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 3,690

4,680 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,816)

(7,277) Stock repurchases (25,000)

- Net cash used in financing activities (23,126)

(2,597)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 404

(101) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,658)

2,422 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 239,392

130,373 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 230,734

$ 132,795

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019 Revenue by Geography: *





























Domestic $ 140,146

$ 124,472

$ 222,113

$ 238,537 International 139,737

135,700

250,305

259,296 Total $ 279,883

$ 260,172

$ 472,418

$ 497,833















Units Shipped *













Vacuum 930

935

1,553

1,699 Mopping 114

139

210

251 Total 1,044

1,074

1,763

1,950















Revenue by Product Category **













Vacuum*** $ 251

$ 237

$ 420

$ 458 Mopping*** 29

23

52

40 Total $ 280

$ 260

$ 472

$ 498















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 307

$ 296

$ 310

$ 307















Section 301 tariff costs * $ (6,609)

$ 4,982

$ -

$ 8,500 Section 301 tariff impact on gross and operating margin 2.4 %

(1.9)%

—%

(1.7)%















Headcount 1,120

1,120









































* in thousands ** in millions *** includes accessory revenue

iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot was granted a Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion in April 2020, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on the Company's products imported from China until August 7, 2020 and entitles the Company to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since September 2018. We exclude the refunds for tariffs paid in 2018 and 2019 from our 2020 second-quarter and year-to-date non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with workforce reductions, including severance costs, certain professional fees and other costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. These certain tax items include, among other non-recurring tax items, impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019 GAAP Revenue $ 279,883

$ 260,172

$ 472,418

$ 497,833















GAAP Gross Profit $ 178,012

$ 118,170

$ 255,967

$ 237,716 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,185

3,111

1,470

6,188 Stock-based compensation 292

405

819

783 Tariff refunds (40,017)

-

(40,017)

- Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 139,472

$ 121,686

$ 218,239

$ 244,687 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 49.8 %

46.8 %

46.2 %

49.2 %















GAAP Operating Expenses $ 107,729

$ 112,920

$ 205,909

$ 210,203 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (254)

(269)

(508)

(540) Stock-based compensation (5,578)

(7,189)

(10,242)

(13,675) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture income (expense) 66

(143)

566

(295) IP litigation expense, net (1,137)

676

(1,753)

207 Restructuring and other (1,863)

-

(1,863)

- Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 98,963

$ 105,995

$ 192,109

$ 195,900 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 35.4 %

40.7 %

40.7 %

39.4 %















GAAP Operating Income $ 70,283

$ 5,250

$ 50,058

$ 27,513 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,439

3,380

1,978

6,728 Stock-based compensation 5,870

7,594

11,061

14,458 Tariff refunds (40,017)

-

(40,017)

- Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (66)

143

(566)

295 IP litigation expense, net 1,137

(676)

1,753

(207) Restructuring and other 1,863

-

1,863

- Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 40,509

$ 15,691

$ 26,130

$ 48,787 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 14.5 %

6.0 %

5.5 %

9.8 %















GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 11,283

$ (424)

$ 9,174

$ 599 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,892)

1,797

(3,723)

3,622 Other tax adjustments 206

1,461

(1,178)

5,527 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 9,597

$ 2,834

$ 4,273

$ 9,748















GAAP Net Income $ 58,616

$ 7,207

$ 40,481

$ 29,727 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,439

3,380

1,978

6,728 Stock-based compensation 5,870

7,594

11,061

14,458 Tariff refunds (40,017)

-

(40,017)

- Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (741)

143

(1,241)

295 IP litigation expense, net 1,137

(676)

1,753

(207) Restructuring and other 1,863

-

1,863

- (Gain) loss on strategic investments -

(629)

(87)

(572) Income tax effect 1,686

(3,258)

4,901

(9,149) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 29,853

$ 13,761

$ 20,692

$ 41,280

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals – Continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019 GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 2.07

$ 0.25

$ 1.42

$ 1.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05

0.12

0.07

0.24 Stock-based compensation 0.21

0.26

0.39

0.50 Tariff refunds (1.41)

-

(1.41)

- Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense (0.03)

-

(0.04)

0.01 IP litigation expense, net 0.04

(0.02)

0.06

(0.01) Restructuring and other 0.07

-

0.07

- (Gain) loss on strategic investments -

(0.02)

-

(0.02) Income tax effect 0.06

(0.11)

0.17

(0.32) Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 1.06

$ 0.48

$ 0.73

$ 1.43















Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 28,280

28,763

28,414

28,779































Section 301 Tariff Costs













Section 301 tariff costs $ (6,609)

$ 4,982

$ -

$ 8,500 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin (GAAP & non-

GAAP) 2.4 %

(1.9)%

—%

(1.7)% Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net (loss) income per diluted share

(GAAP & non-GAAP) $ 0.23

$ (0.17)

$ -

$ (0.30)















Supplemental Information













Days sales outstanding 42

32







Days in inventory 86

127









SOURCE iRobot Corporation

Related Links

http://www.irobot.com

