iRobot Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot, stated, "We delivered a solid second-quarter financial performance as we navigated an increasingly challenging supply chain environment. Our results were generally in line with our plans entering the quarter despite $17 million in orders that we could not fulfill due to COVID-related disruptions to shipping activities in southern China in late June. Revenue grew 31% over last year's second quarter primarily due to strong orders for our mid-tier and premium floor cleaning robots from retailers in North America and from our retail and distribution partners across EMEA."

"Overall, retailer demand trends and consumer interest in our products remain favorable," continued Angle. "However, the semiconductor chip shortage, which continues to disrupt a wide range of industries, is constraining our ability to fulfill anticipated second-half orders. To manage through this short-term turbulence, we are focused on carefully managing channel and product mix, adjusting promotional activities, qualifying new alternative suppliers, optimizing inventory levels and reducing our second-half spending plans. As we balance investing for the future with cost management discipline, we anticipate that our second-half profitability will be aided by the expected reinstatement of a tariff exclusion covering all of 2021. Accordingly, we have updated our 2021 outlook to reflect these and other dynamics."

Angle concluded, "Despite this temporary supply chain headwind, we remain confident in our strategic direction. Although visibility is limited right now, we believe our efforts to enhance our supply chain resiliency will help lead to improved availability of components starting in the beginning of next year and steadily strengthen as we move into the second half of 2022. With household penetration still low, a growing global connected customer base and many exciting growth initiatives now underway or in the advanced planning stages, we believe that our exit trajectory for the second half of 2022 in combination with continued strategic progress will set the stage for sustaining solid annual top-line expansion that can be converted into improving double-digit operating profit margins, substantial EPS growth, and robust operating cash flow generation. Our upcoming plan to execute a $100 million Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement demonstrates our confidence in our strategic direction and in our ability to capitalize on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $365.6 million , an increase of 31% from $279.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The growth primarily reflected healthy demand from retailers in North America and from the company's retail and distribution partners in EMEA. Revenue for the first half of 2021 was $668.9 million versus $472.4 million in the first half of 2020.

The second-quarter 2021 revenue performance was highlighted by 40% growth in the U.S., 29% in EMEA and 7% in Japan over the prior year period.

over the prior year period.

42% revenue growth in mid-tier and premium robots, which accounted for 82% of total quarterly robot sales.



We estimate that iRobot's second-quarter 2021 revenue to support e-commerce, which spans the company's own website and app, dedicated e-commerce websites and the online arms of traditional retailers, grew by 20% over the second quarter of 2020 and represented 66% of second-quarter 2021 revenue. iRobot's direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue of $45 million grew 36% from the prior year's second quarter.

grew 36% from the prior year's second quarter. The company's second-quarter 2021 GAAP operating loss was $3.0 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $70.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating income of $9.0 million compared with non-GAAP operating income of $40.5 million in the same period one year ago. The company's second-quarter 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP operating profitability benefited from the timing and impact of receiving an exclusion from Section 301 tariffs. GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $3.3 million , compared with GAAP operating income of $50.1 million in the first half of 2020. First-half 2021 non-GAAP operating income was $23.9 million versus non-GAAP operating income of $26.1 million in the same period one year ago.

, compared with GAAP operating income of in the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating income of compared with non-GAAP operating income of in the same period one year ago. The company's second-quarter 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP operating profitability benefited from the timing and impact of receiving an exclusion from Section 301 tariffs. GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2021 was , compared with GAAP operating income of in the first half of 2020. First-half 2021 non-GAAP operating income was versus non-GAAP operating income of in the same period one year ago. iRobot's GAAP net loss per share was $0.10 for the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net income per share of $2.07 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.27 for the second quarter of 2021 versus non-GAAP second-quarter 2020 net income per share of $1.06 . First-half 2021 GAAP net income per share was $0.16 , compared with $1.42 in the first half of 2020. First-half 2021 non-GAAP net income per share was $0.68 , compared with $0.73 in the first half of 2020.

for the second quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net income per share of in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was for the second quarter of 2021 versus non-GAAP second-quarter 2020 net income per share of . First-half 2021 GAAP net income per share was , compared with in the first half of 2020. First-half 2021 non-GAAP net income per share was , compared with in the first half of 2020. As of July 3, 2021 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $415.8 million , compared with $500.8 million as of April 3, 2021 and $483.7 million at the end of 2020. The company, which has no debt, also has access to an unsecured revolving line of credit of $150 million , with an additional $75 million accordion feature.

Second-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

During the second quarter of 2021, the company repurchased 446,954 shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $111.85 per share, totaling approximately $50 million .

per share, totaling approximately . On June 3, 2021 , iRobot announced the appointment of Faris Habbaba as EVP and Chief Research and Development Officer.

, iRobot announced the appointment of as EVP and Chief Research and Development Officer. For the 7 th consecutive year, Roomba® was a featured product in Amazon's Prime Day event, which was held on June 21-22, 2021 . Roomba was cited by Amazon as a top-selling product.

consecutive year, Roomba® was a featured product in Amazon's Prime Day event, which was held on . Roomba was cited by Amazon as a top-selling product. The company's community of engaged, connected customers who have opted-in to its digital communications grew to 11.6 million, an increase of 67% from the second quarter of 2020.

Roomba and Braava were cited as best-in-class floor cleaning robots in Consumer Reports ( North America ), Fortune ( North America ), TechRadar (EMEA – United Kingdom ), Xataka (EMEA – Spain ), Lee ( Japan ) and Story ( Japan ).

), Fortune ( ), TechRadar (EMEA – ), Xataka (EMEA – ), Lee ( ) and Story ( ). iRobot is planning to hold an Investor Day later this year. Additional details about this event will be made publicly available in advance.

Share Repurchase Plans

iRobot also announced that it plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement to repurchase $100 million of its common stock, subject to the terms of the ASR agreement. The planned ASR is expected to be executed next month. The company will fund the ASR from cash on hand. iRobot plans to file a Current Report on Form 8-K when the ASR is formally executed.

Financial Expectations

iRobot has updated its full-year 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations, all of which were most recently provided on May 3, 2021. The updated outlook reflects the company's results to date and anticipated performance during the second half of the year as well as the impact of an anticipated tariff exclusion and anticipated share repurchase activities. A detailed reconciliation between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP expectations is included in the attached financial tables.

Fiscal Year 2021 ending January 1, 2022:

Metric GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Revenue $1.55 - $1.62 billion

—

$1.55 - $1.62 billion Gross Profit $609 - $642 million

~$3 million

$612 - $645 million Operating Income $37 - $67 million

~$43 million

$80 - $110 million Earnings Per Share $1.02 - $1.89

~$1.23 - ~$1.26

$2.25 - $3.15

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the six months ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020















Revenue $ 365,596

$ $ 279,883

$ 668,857

$ $ 472,418 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 226,395

100,686

406,487

214,981 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 225

1,185

450

1,470 Total cost of revenue 226,620

101,871

406,937

216,451















Gross profit 138,976

178,012

261,920

255,967















Operating expenses:













Research and development 38,677

36,557

80,597

73,316 Selling and marketing 76,677

49,062

127,668

85,656 General and administrative 26,459

21,856

49,899

46,429 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 205

254

409

508 Total operating expenses 142,018

107,729

258,573

205,909















Operating (loss) income (3,042)

70,283

3,347

50,058















Other expense, net (286)

(384)

(446)

(403)















(Loss) income before income taxes (3,328)

69,899

2,901

49,655 Income tax (benefit) expense (570)

11,283

(1,784)

9,174 Net (loss) income $ (2,758)

$ 58,616

$ 4,685

$ 40,481















Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.10)

$ 2.10

$ 0.17

$ 1.44 Diluted $ (0.10)

$ 2.07

$ 0.16

$ 1.42















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 28,100

27,923

28,178

28,110 Diluted 28,100

28,280

28,908

28,414































Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 283

$ 292

$ 646

$ 819 Research and development 2,386

2,167

4,534

4,645 Selling and marketing 1,128

700

2,087

1,466 General and administrative 3,543

2,711

6,855

4,131 Total $ 7,340

$ 5,870

$ 14,122

$ 11,061

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









July 3, 2021

January 2, 2021







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,841

$ 432,635 Short term investments -

51,081 Accounts receivable, net 74,759

170,526 Inventory 276,517

181,756 Other current assets 48,816

45,223 Total current assets 815,933

881,221 Property and equipment, net 81,161

76,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,551

43,682 Deferred tax assets 34,076

33,404 Goodwill 123,735

125,872 Intangible assets, net 8,927

9,902 Other assets 29,436

19,063 Total assets $ 1,133,819

$ 1,189,728







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 166,779

$ 165,779 Accrued expenses 104,538

131,388 Deferred revenue and customer advances 11,445

10,400 Total current liabilities 282,762

307,567 Operating lease liabilities 47,014

50,485 Deferred tax liabilities 1,458

705 Other long-term liabilities 21,353

26,537 Total long-term liabilities 69,825

77,727 Total liabilities 352,587

385,294 Stockholders' equity 781,232

804,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,133,819

$ 1,189,728

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the six months ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 4,685

$ 40,481 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,635

17,784 Stock-based compensation 14,122

11,061 Deferred income taxes, net 210

2,579 Other 3,286

3,162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 94,477

17,891 Inventory (94,918)

24,137 Other assets (7,554)

(57,813) Accounts payable 2,071

(20,576) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (30,215)

(10,549) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,799

28,157







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (21,924)

(18,968) Purchase of investments (9,606)

(2,125) Sales and maturities of investments 63,644

7,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 32,114

(14,093)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 5,131

3,690 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (4,799)

(1,816) Stock repurchases (50,000)

(25,000) Net cash used in financing activities (49,668)

(23,126)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,039)

404 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,794)

(8,658) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 432,635

239,392 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 415,841

$ 230,734

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the six months ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020 Revenue by Geography: *













Domestic $ 196,824

$ 140,146

$ 311,596

$ 222,113 International 168,772

139,737

357,261

250,305 Total $ 365,596

$ 279,883

$ 668,857

$ 472,418















Robot Units Shipped *













Vacuum 1,146

930

2,117

1,553 Mopping 168

114

285

210 Total 1,314

1,044

2,402

1,763















Revenue by Product Category **













Vacuum*** $ 323

$ 251

$ 593

$ 420 Mopping*** 43

29

76

52 Total $ 366

$ 280

$ 669

$ 472















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 325

$ 307

$ 322

$ 310















Section 301 tariff costs * $ 11,622

$ (6,609)

$ 15,005

$ - Section 301 tariff impact on gross and operating margin (3.2)%

2.4 %

(2.2)%

- %















Headcount 1,321

1,120







































* in thousands













** in millions













*** includes accessory revenue





























Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























For the three months ended

For the six months ended

July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 GAAP Revenue $ 365,596 $ 279,883

$ 668,857 $ 472,418











GAAP Gross Profit $ 138,976 $ 178,012

$ 261,920 $ 255,967 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 225 1,185

450 1,470 Stock-based compensation 283 292

646 819 Tariff refunds - (40,017)

- (40,017) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 139,484 $ 139,472

$ 263,016 $ 218,239 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 38.2 % 49.8 %

39.3 % 46.2 %











GAAP Operating Expenses $ 142,018 $ 107,729

$ 258,573 $ 205,909 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (205) (254)

(409) (508) Stock-based compensation (7,057) (5,578)

(13,476) (10,242) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (expense) income (640) 66

(640) 566 IP litigation expense, net (3,583) (1,137)

(4,724) (1,753) Restructuring and other - (1,863)

(213) (1,863) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 130,533 $ 98,963

$ 239,111 $ 192,109 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 35.7 % 35.4 %

35.7 % 40.7 %











GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (3,042) $ 70,283

$ 3,347 $ 50,058 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 430 1,439

859 1,978 Stock-based compensation 7,340 5,870

14,122 11,061 Tariff refunds - (40,017)

- (40,017) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 640 (66)

640 (566) IP litigation expense, net 3,583 1,137

4,724 1,753 Restructuring and other - 1,863

213 1,863 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 8,951 $ 40,509

$ 23,905 $ 26,130 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.4 % 14.5 %

3.6 % 5.5 %















iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals – Continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (570) $ 11,283

$ (1,784) $ 9,174 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,512 (1,892)

2,910 (3,723) Other tax adjustments 120 206

2,773 (1,178) Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 1,062 $ 9,597

$ 3,899 $ 4,273











GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (2,758) $ 58,616

$ 4,685 $ 40,481 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 430 1,439

859 1,978 Stock-based compensation 7,340 5,870

14,122 11,061 Tariff refunds - (40,017)

- (40,017) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 640 (741)

640 (1,241) IP litigation expense, net 3,583 1,137

4,724 1,753 Restructuring and other - 1,863

213 1,863 Loss (gain) on strategic investments 250 -

212 (87) Income tax effect (1,632) 1,686

(5,683) 4,901 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 7,853 $ 29,853

$ 19,772 $ 20,692











GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.10) $ 2.07

$ 0.16 $ 1.42 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.05

0.03 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.26 0.21

0.49 0.39 Tariff refunds - (1.41)

- (1.41) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 0.02 (0.03)

0.02 (0.04) IP litigation expense, net 0.13 0.04

0.16 0.06 Restructuring and other - 0.07

0.01 0.07 Loss (gain) on strategic investments 0.01 -

0.01 - Income tax effect (0.06) 0.06

(0.20) 0.17 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.27 $ 1.06

$ 0.68 $ 0.73











Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 28,700 28,280

28,908 28,414























Section 301 Tariff Costs









Section 301 tariff costs $ 11,622 $ (6,609)

$ 15,005 $ - Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin (GAAP & non-

GAAP) (3.2)% 2.4 %

(2.2)% - % Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net (loss) income per diluted share (GAAP

& non-GAAP) $ (0.40) $ 0.23

$ (0.52) $ -











Supplemental Information









Days sales outstanding 19 42





Days in inventory 112 86







iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2021 GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (unaudited)









FY-21 GAAP Gross Profit $609 - $642 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$1 million Stock-based compensation ~$2 million Total adjustments ~$3 million Non-GAAP Gross Profit $612 - $645 million





FY-21 GAAP Operating Income $37 - $67 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$1.5 million Stock-based compensation ~$30.8 million Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) ~$1.0 million IP litigation expense, net ~$9.5 million Restructuring and other ~$0.2 million Loss on strategic investments ~$0.2 million Total adjustments ~$43 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $80 - $110 million





FY-21 GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $1.02 - $1.89 Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~ $0.05 Stock-based compensation ~ $1.08 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) ~ $0.04 IP litigation expense, net ~ $0.33 Restructuring and other ~ $0.01 Loss on strategic investments ~ $0.01 Income tax effect ~ ($0.29) - ($0.26) Total adjustments ~ $1.23 - $1.26 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $2.25 - $3.15



Number of shares used in diluted per share calculations ~ 28.5 million

