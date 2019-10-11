iRobot Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced today it will issue its third-quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, October 22.

iRobot will host a live webcast and conference call, open to all interested investors, to review its third-quarter 2019 financial results and outlook for 2019 financial performance on Wednesday, October 23. The earnings press release will be posted at https://investor.irobot.com/news-releases.

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number: 213-358-0894

Conference ID: 9667109

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through October 30, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 9667109.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

