iRobot Unveils Personalized Cleaning Experiences Powered by iRobot Genius™ Home Intelligence

"With an increased strategic emphasis on software and digital experiences, iRobot continues to differentiate itself by developing smart technologies that free customers of daily cleaning while they live and work at home," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot.

The interface for iRobot Genius™ is a newly redesigned iRobot Home App that takes users far beyond standard app control to give them a personalized and easy to use home cleaning command and control center. The app, which works with all Wi-Fi connected iRobot products, supports cleaning based on the user's habits and personal preferences, enabling a smarter and more efficient customer experience. It also provides greater insight into the robot's cleaning performance.

"Robotic intelligence must break free from the limits of autonomy and become true cleaning partners," said Angle. "Our robot intelligence is personalized and responsive to the user's habits and preferences, giving them greater control over when, where and how their robots clean. iRobot Genius™ unlocks the full potential of our connected products, giving them the ability to do more now and get even smarter over time through over-the-air updates."

Cleaning where you need it

Send your robot to clean a mess right where it happens with precision Clean Zones . Using state-of-the-art robot AI, Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops use machine learning to automatically detect and proactively suggest Clean Zones around specific objects, like couches, tables and kitchen counters. Users are also able to customize their Smart Map by designating their own precision Clean Zones. This allows for targeted cleaning in specific areas or around objects that attract the most common messes. Simply use the app or speak to a voice assistant device, "Roomba, clean around the couch," and Roomba knows right where to go.

Cleaning when you need it

With iRobot Genius™, Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet robot mops get to know your preferred cleaning routines to offer new features, like:

Event-based automations that let the robot know when the ideal time is to start or stop cleaning based on prompts that are defined by the user. Whether you're heading off to work or going for a hike, the iRobot Home App can use location-based services like Life360, or take prompts from smart home devices, like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, to know when you're away and begin cleaning. Likewise, the robot can stop cleaning when you return. These automations can be set up directly within the iRobot Home App, an exclusive capability for iRobot customers that is powered by iRobot Genius™ and IFTTT Connect. This means users can easily integrate iRobot Wi-Fi connected products with their other household connected devices and services, like smart thermostats and locks, without having to leave the iRobot Home App.





Recommended cleaning schedules are based on users' more common cleaning patterns like cleaning on Monday mornings. Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops can also provide room-specific recommendations like vacuuming the living room on Friday evenings, or in the dining room and kitchen after meals.





are based on users' more common cleaning patterns like cleaning on Monday mornings. Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops can also provide room-specific recommendations like vacuuming the living room on Friday evenings, or in the dining room and kitchen after meals. Favorites enable users to quickly create and access their own pre-set cleaning routines. Create favorites like, "After Dinner" that instructs the robot to clean the dining room and in front of the kitchen counter. Or "Bedtime" to clean the playroom and living room floors. Or "Everywhere" to clean the whole home.

Cleaning how you want it

Wi-Fi connected Roomba robot vacuums and Braava jet robot mops get smarter over time, getting to know your cleaning preferences so they understand how you want your home cleaned. New intelligence also means that iRobot products can go beyond basic scheduling to unlock powerful new location-based and smart home device integrations.

New Recommended Keep Out Zones go beyond manual Keep Out Zone creation. Roomba i7/i7+ and s9/s9+ robot vacuums and Braava jet m6 robot mops can automatically learn to avoid trouble areas and recommend specific Keep Out Zones to users.





Seasonal recommendations offer personalized suggestions to automatically schedule cleanings or suggest times when your home may need more frequent cleaning, like pet-shedding or allergy seasons.

Personalized cleaning experiences powered by iRobot Genius™ Home Intelligence and the new iRobot Home App will be available to customers worldwide via a software update beginning August 25. Photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/.

