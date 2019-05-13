Iron Giants of Asphalt Roll into Madison International Speedway

Jason Johnson, GM of the Bandit Big Rig Series, sees fan excitement building as the Madison race approaches. "Fan support has just been incredible the first two races of the series," said Johnson. "I still get a kick out of seeing people's faces as they watch big rigs actually racing out there - they just can't believe how intense the action can get - much less at speeds approaching 100mph. Truck racing has been popular over in Europe for decades, and now with the Bandit Big Rig Series, American race fans are getting a taste of it and loving it."

Key sponsors for the Madison race include Foodliner who will be on-site for recruiting opportunities, Minimizer, Big' Uns Nuts, TruckerNation.org and Air Dog Heavy Duty Diesel Fuel Systems who will give-away one of their fuel systems as a prize package. Tickets for this event are on sale now and fans can purchase online at https://www.banditseries.com/

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and events going on all day - including a Fan Series Truck Show beginning at 11:00am followed by the thrill of big rig racing. Race gates open at 3:00pm. Fans are invited to meet the drivers of the Bandit Big Rig Series on the front stretch of the speedway starting at 5:00pm - the green flag drops at 7:00pm.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series brings back big rig truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team, and something new and exciting for the average fan.

