Iron Mountain Announces the Addition of Data Center Services to its GSA Schedule 36 to Meet IT Demand of Federal Agencies

RESTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated ® (NYSE : IRM ), the leading global provider of storage and information management services, today announced the addition of its data center colocation and network services to the company's General Services Administration's (GSA) Schedule 36 vehicle (Contract #GS-03F-049GA), under Special Item Number 51-600 for Electronic Records Management Solutions. The addition will enable Federal Agencies to more efficiently and compliantly obtain Iron Mountain Data Center offerings, supporting their digital transformation initiatives with the confidence that comes from Iron Mountain's proven reputation for trust, security, risk mitigation and operational efficiency.

"The addition of our data center services to our GSA Schedule is a significant milestone for the continued growth of Iron Mountain's Federal business," said Michael J. Lewis, vice president and general manager, Federal Government, Iron Mountain. "With Agencies under pressure to comply with the Data Center Optimization Initiative and their continued pursuit of digital transformation, there is an acute need for highly secure, reliable and flexible data center solutions. Our data center solutions, combined with our established, long-term Agency relationships at every cabinet level and track record of success in the Federal sector, make us an ideal partner to meet this need. Iron Mountain's data center business gives our Federal customers the ability to protect critical IT assets while enabling complex IT modernization, and DCOI compliance."

In addition to Iron Mountain's Northern Virginia data center, the GSA Schedule 36 covers the company's Boston, Kansas City, and Western Pennsylvania data centers. These locations meet a wide range of agency requests from individual cabinets and secure cages to multi-megawatt dedicated data centers. Iron Mountain will also offer networking services through the Schedule 36 contract, including support for cross connects, dark fiber (in select locations), and managed Internet access with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 10Gbps. Customers in need of colocation services at locations not covered by the GSA may still engage with Iron Mountain via pre-existing direct sales channels.

The addition of Iron Mountain's data center services to its GSA Schedule continues the company's recent momentum in the public sector, including customer wins in May with a large Federal agency and cloud services provider Opus Interactive, leading to the expansion of its Northern Virginia data center campus with two new data halls and 4.5 megawatts (MW) of IT power. The Manassas data center, like all Iron Mountain data centers, offers a compliance framework to serve a wide range of regulated organizations, including SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and ISO 50001 along with NIST SP 800-53/FISMA High and support for DCOI and Executive Order 13693 governing renewable energy and energy efficiency for government data centers. When combined with current and potential capacity, the Northern Virginia campus can support up to 60 MW, and Iron Mountain's total data center portfolio potential represents more than 285 MW globally across a network of 12 colocation facilities in four countries.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE : IRM ), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

