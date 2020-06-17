Iron Mountain Incorporated Upsizes and Prices Debt Offering

BOSTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) (the "Company"), the storage and information management services company, today announced that it has priced an upsized offering by way of a private placement of a total of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), $1,300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes") and $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes" and, together with the 2028 Notes and the 2030 Notes, the "Notes"). This represents an increase of $600 million in the combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes, to $2,400 million, from the previously announced amount of $1,800 million. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company's subsidiaries that guarantee each series of its existing notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility and to redeem all $500 million of its 4⅜% Senior Notes due 2021, all $600 million of its 6% Senior Notes due 2023 and all $1 billion of its 5¾% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

