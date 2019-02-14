Iron Mountain Renews Support for Papers of Abraham Lincoln Project, Preserving and Protecting the Writings and Legacy of President Lincoln

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced it has renewed its support of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation and the Papers of Abraham Lincoln project at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Overseen by the Library, the project is dedicated to identifying, imaging, transcribing, annotating, and publishing all documents written by, or to, Abraham Lincoln during his lifetime. Iron Mountain's grant is supported through the Living Legacy Initiative, the company's commitment to preserve and make accessible cultural and historical information and artifacts.

Iron Mountain's financial support will enable the Papers of Abraham Lincoln to build a Digital Library showcasing the project's collection of documents across different chronological segments of President Lincoln's life and political career. It has already identified and published more than 5,000 documents from Lincoln's early life to the end of his legislative career, of which more than 400 have received the full editorial treatment of oral proofreading, annotation, encoding, and fact-checking; the remaining documents are complementary and supporting in nature. In addition, Iron Mountain has also helped build a long-term archival solution to safeguard the Papers' data using its Iron Cloud™ storage platform, ensuring it is secure, protected and accessible through the library for continued learning and inspiration for generations to come.

"We're proud to support the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and act as the archival partner to the Papers of Abraham Lincoln project," said Ty Ondatje, senior vice president, Corporate Responsibility and Chief Diversity Officer, Iron Mountain. "President Lincoln was one of the most prolific presidents, and documents written from him, or to him, help tell the story of our country during an important era in history."

As president during the American Civil War, Abraham Lincoln's writings and correspondence generated tens of thousands of documents. The Papers of Abraham Lincoln has assembled and verified a vast archive of these documents captured as high-resolution images from hundreds of repositories and private collections all over the world. Through the digitization, transcription and contextualization of each document, the project has made this archive accessible to a worldwide audience eager to learn more about this pivotal leader during a decisive period in American and world history. Since inception, the project has located over 100,000 documents from his legal and legislative careers, his personal and political life, and his Presidency.

"Over 150 years later, the writings and correspondence of Abraham Lincoln remain as inspiring as they are prolific," said Daniel Worthington, director, Papers of Abraham Lincoln. "Our team has traveled all over the United States and the world to find these documents to ensure they are preserved and accessible for all of us. Support from organizations like Iron Mountain, in the form of financial grants and in-kind services, helps us fulfill the mission of the project and ensure that President Lincoln's legacy lives on."

About the Papers of Abraham Lincoln

The Papers of Abraham Lincoln is a documentary editing project dedicated to identifying, imaging, transcribing, annotating, and publishing online all documents written by or to Abraham Lincoln during his lifetime (1809-1865). Visit https://papersofabrahamlincoln.org for more information.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Media Contact :

Christian T. Potts

Iron Mountain Incorporated

617-535-8721

christian.potts@ironmountain.com

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

