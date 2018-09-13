Iron Mountain to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM ), the storage and information management services company, announced that the company's senior management will participate in investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference at the Wagner at The Battery in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The presentation to be used during the conference will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com, under Events and Presentations.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM ), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts: Melissa Marsden Anjaneya K. Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations melissa.marsden@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-8595 (617) 535-8577

