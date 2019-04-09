Iron Mountain Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year - AI and Machine Learning Award

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated ® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced that it won the 2018 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year for AI and Machine Learning award. Iron Mountain, the trusted partner to more than 95 percent of the FORTUNE 1000, combined its expertise in data and content management with Google Cloud's AI and machine learning capabilities to develop Iron Mountain InSight™. The award was presented at Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco.

"We're delighted to recognize Iron Mountain as the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for AI & Machine Learning for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and Iron Mountain InSight is a great example. We're proud to provide this award to Iron Mountain and look forward to continue building together."

Iron Mountain InSight is one of the first cloud native, subscription based platforms that ingests physical and digital content from multiple data sources, correlates data across the sources, uses machine learning models for speed and scale of analysis, classification, enrichment and correlation and allows access through multimedia dashboards for simplicity and visualization. Additionally, Iron Mountain Insight incorporates a market leading policy and privacy engine to help companies meet existing and emerging privacy regulations, such as GDPR and California Consumer Privacy Act, from multiple physical and digital sources. For organizations like the San Francisco Giants, a professional baseball team with massive stores of structured and unstructured video, audio and photo content, Iron Mountain InSight can help identify utilization and monetization opportunities that can drive revenue.

"We have more than 18,000 individual pieces of media and video content, gathered from our 100 years' of baseball history," said Paul Hodges, vice president of SFG Production, San Francisco Giants. "That volume of content represents not only our history, but our future as we look to engage with our fans across their entire experience, including advertising and sponsorship. The ability to categorize, classify and then add AI and machine learning to our content archives has the potential to help throughout that entire fan experience journey, helping us to look into that content and find specific items or events, unlocking that history for potential revenue opportunities."

"With Iron Mountain Insight, we have partnered with our customers on their digital transformation journey to uncover new growth and revenue opportunities," said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Iron Mountain. "Companies can now access, search, correlate and gain insights across all data assets in a single platform. Iron Mountain is excited to bring this innovation to our valued customers and partners."

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

