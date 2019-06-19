Iron Vine Security Appraised at CMMI SVC Level 3, Further Validating Its Expertise in Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Solutions

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Vine Security, a leading Washington, D.C.-based cybersecurity company, was appraised at level 3 of CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Advanced Network Technology Solutions, Inc.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that Iron Vine Security is performing with well defined, understood, clearly described standards, procedures, tools, and methods that govern its delivery of services.

"It's all about the value we deliver to our clients," stated Bill Geimer, President of Iron Vine Security, "The CMMI Level 3 SVC designation validates the rigorous, process-driven approach we take to delivering services. We're always working to improve and deliver greater value that makes a difference for our clients. This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Iron Vine as we continue our fast growth, hire talented new team members, and double-down on refining our own brand and message."

Iron Vine's CMMI appraisal follows closely on several major strategic initiatives, including a corporate rebrand and website launch that now enables the company to better communicate its value proposition, and better represent the innovation and advanced capabilities that Iron Vine customers have come to know and count on. Iron Vine has recently added subject matter experts in security operations, security engineering, and cyber threat intel. Iron Vine has grown organically through multi-year contracts with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Millennium Challenge Corporation. Iron Vine also recently earned the 2019 ACG Corporate Growth Award by ACG National Capital.

The CMMI SVC Level 3 appraisal validates that Iron Vine follows standardized processes that are implemented in accordance with established organizational policies in order to deliver high quality, consistent, and high value services to these clients.

About Iron Vine Security

Founded in 2008, Iron Vine Security specializes in developing technical risk management solutions for public and private sector enterprises to help clients secure their systems, networks, and, most importantly, their sensitive data. Specifically, Iron Vine provides expertise for computer security programs using commercial off-the-shelf and custom software tools implemented through engineering, program management, systems integration, and software development best-practices. For more information, visit www.ivsec.com.

About CMMI

CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, processes, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baseline and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about CMMI, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

SOURCE Iron Vine Security

Related Links

http://www.ivsec.com

