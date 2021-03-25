Ironclad Announces PactSafe Acquisition and the New Standard for Digital Contracting and Acceptance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the #1 contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform for innovative companies, today announced its acquisition of PactSafe, the leading clickwrap transaction platform (CTP). Combining Ironclad and PactSafe will expand digital contracting, the new standard for business contracting, to include digital acceptance of online transactions. The acquisition was announced ahead of Ironclad's flagship 2021 State of Digital Contracting (SDC) event today.

The acquisition builds upon the natural alignment between the two companies' visions. Founded in 2014, Ironclad is the leader in digital contracting—a modern, digitally native contract lifecycle management solution that makes it easy for businesses to make contracts and manage contract data post-execution. Ironclad's digital contracting platform (DCP) is the only CLM solution flexible enough to handle all types of business contracts, streamlining the end-to-end contracting process while guaranteeing compliance and unlocking intelligence.

PactSafe, founded in 2012, is the leader in clickwrap agreements, covering high-volume, high-speed, online transactions like terms of service and privacy policies. PactSafe's innovative clickwrap transaction platform is the only true clickwrap solution on the market, giving companies the power to abandon rigid, linear legacy signing in favor of the flexible clickwrap.

"The synergy between Ironclad's vision and PactSafe's vision was uncanny. Both of our companies believe that businesses can be fundamentally improved by creating a new, digital standard for the market," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder of Ironclad. With this acquisition, Ironclad becomes the first company in the CLM space to cover all contracting use cases, from highly negotiated agreements to click-to-accept.

"We are thrilled to join Ironclad. Ironclad created digital contracting as the new standard, and by becoming a part of the team, we are able to incorporate the velocity of digital acceptance to make the most powerful, single operating system for business contracting," said Brian Powers, CEO and founder of PactSafe.

To learn about the future of business contracting, reserve your spot at 2021 State of Digital Contracting (at 10 AM PT on March 25th), the largest event for business professionals interested in innovation and contracting.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company was named one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About PactSafe

PactSafe is an Indianapolis-based clickwrap transaction platform that enables companies to process high volume agreements rapidly and painlessly. PactSafe helps companies like Wayfair, DoorDash, Angie's List (Home Advisor), BMC Software and Upwork update online legal terms, track and gain acceptance of those terms, and identify areas of potential risk before they become an issue.

Contact

Alice Hu

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ironclad Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ironcladapp.com

