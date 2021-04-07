IronFX Launches New Affiliate Competition with a $20,000 prize pool

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is thrilled to announce the launch of the IronFX Affiliate Championship which will take place between the 1st of April and 13th of May. Affiliate clients and new affiliates are invited to participate by referring at least 50 actively trading clients to IronFX between 1st of April and 29th of April. The top three affiliates will get rewarded with cash prizes from a $20,000 prize pool.*

The competition will last for 6 weeks only. Affiliates who participate will need to refer the highest number of clients to win the top prize. The more clients they refer, the higher the prize.

1st place - $10,000 cash prize

2nd place - $7,000 cash prize

3rd place - $3,000 cash prize

The competition is part of IronFX's impressive restructuring and expansion of its affiliate program, which saw the leading firm launch its revamped affiliate website and announce competitive and tailored payment plans and commissions for its loyal affiliate clients earlier this year.

A representative of the IronFX affiliate team said:

"Our team has worked hard to meet our affiliates' growing requirements and we are proud to have built long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with them throughout the years. The affiliate competition is meant to incentivise as well as create friendly competition while rewarding our affiliates for their loyal support and hard work."

About IronFX Affiliates

The IronFX Affiliate Program has helped more than 20,000 affiliates in over 180 countries expand their business by reaching high conversion rates, long-term client satisfaction, and profitable payouts. Affiliates can receive CPA up to $1,000, rebates up to $15 /per lot and S1,000 sign up bonus, as well as a 30% commission bonus*. The program has paid more than $35,000,000 in commissions by the end of September 2020 and is expected to pay $50m in commissions by the end of this year. With a 40% conversion rate and more than 100 local payment methods, the affiliate program aims at supporting businesses to meet and exceed their targets.

*The affiliate competition, as well as the various payment plans & bonuses are subject to terms and conditions.

Related Links

Become an IronFX affiliate: https://go.ironfx.com/visit/?bta=41817&brand=ironfxaffiliates

IronFX Affiliate Website: https://affiliates.ironfx.com/en

Join the IronFX Affiliate Competition: https://affiliates.ironfx.com/en/affiliate-competition

SOURCE IronFX