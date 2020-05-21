Ironshore Environmental Enhances Contractors' Environmental Legal Liability Offering With Professional Liability Cover

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironshore Environmental's Contractors' Environmental Legal Liability (CELL) policy can now be broadened to include Professional Liability for certain contractor classes. Ironshore's CELL coverage responds to third-party bodily injury, property damage and remediation of environmental damages resulting from pollution incidents caused by the contractor's work at a job site. A pollution incident is not required to trigger a professional incident.

General and artisan commercial contractors with revenues less than $75 ML that do not provide or subcontract professional services can secure Professional Liability coverage that is offered via endorsement. Professional coverage is offered on a claims-made basis and can be written on a practice or project basis. CELL with Professional Liability coverage is available with a minimum premium of $2,000 with a minimum deductible of $5,000.

"With the ability to add Professional Liability coverage to Ironshore Environmental's CELL policy, brokers and insureds can feel comfortable they are getting the broad coverages they need and that contracts are requiring," said Ironshore Environmental President Toby Smith.

In addition to the new Professional Liability enhancement, CELL also includes coverage for pollution liability associated with transportation, non-owned sites and time-element pollution incidents at an insured's owned sites, as well as costs associated with image restoration, disinfection events and pre-claim expenses.

