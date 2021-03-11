DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ironside Human Resources announced it has been named as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For winner for 2021. The Best Staffing Firm to Work For awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and recognize employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration, and productivity.

The winners announced this week during the annual Executive Forum North America, represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the Best Staffing Firm award categories. The categories comprise North American firms with 10 to 20 internal employees, firms with 21 to 50 internal employees, firms with 51 to 200 employees, firms with 201-500 employees, and firms with over 501 employees: and Best Staffing Company to Temp/Contract for. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2021 awards are sponsored by Sense.

Ironside HR is a national talent acquisition healthcare recruitment firm, working with small and large facilities alike as an allied partner in providing staffing solutions. Ironside was first established in 2011 by CEO, Doug Carter and COO, Kara Carter, founded on a unique business model that allows cost-efficient metrics for a diversity of clients. One of Ironside's boasting achievements is their diverse client portfolio, working with large health systems in metroplex areas to small, rural 10-bed hospital facilities across the United States.

Doug Carter, Ironside's CEO provided the following statement, "The entire Ironside firm is thrilled to be announced as one of the Best Staffing Firm to Work For winners, this recognition would not have been possible if not for our talented candidates, loyal clients, and of course, my outstanding team. And congratulations to all the other companies and their employees that also received recognition from SIA, well deserved!"

"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners on this year's recognition," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, these organizations stand out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."

Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of participation. Companies were ranked in each category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.

