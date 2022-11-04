Ironside Human Resources, No. 33 on 2022 SMU D100 List

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources was named as Placeholder No. 33 on this year's Dallas 100 Entrepreneur list by the SMU Cox School of Business. The announcement was made at the Awards Gala on November 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. Members from each of the recognized companies were present at the event.

For the past 32 years, the Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards has been recognized as a highly prestigious list. Ranking the fastest growing Dallas small businesses based on each company's sales growth measured across a three-year period. The list celebrates a diverse number of companies and their entrepreneurial spirits. This year, marks the second year Ironside HR was recognized on the D100 list, ranking as No. 33. In 2021, Ironside placed as No. 84, making this a big win for their entire team in moving up over 50 place holdings from last year.

Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare talent acquisition firm, headquartered in the heart of Dallas since 2011. Founders are Doug (CEO) and Kara (COO) Carter, the company's present day Executive leaders. From the start, the vision for Ironside was to be a staffing firm that would operate on a unique business model. Allowing cost-efficient services for any type of healthcare clientele across the nation.

Doug Carter, CEO shared the following statement, "This is a huge win for our team to not only be on the SMU D100 list for our 2nd year, but also for placing significantly higher than we did last year. To be recognized alongside the best of Dallas small businesses is an honor and shows me that we are moving in the right direction. An award like this is no small feat and was accomplished thru the combined efforts of so many individuals. To our clients and candidates, words cannot express how thankful I am to each and every one of you for choosing us to be your trusted staffing firm. To my team, I am beyond proud of all that we have accomplished together and am excited for all the more we will accomplish. The growth that we have achieved at such astonishing rates is largely due to the dedication, grit, and hard work poured in by every team member. I would also like to thank the Caruth Institute and all D100 Sponsors for hosting the celebration events and taking the time to recognize Dallas companies. We appreciate the opportunity to participate and look forward to next year."

In addition to making the D100 list for their second year, earlier this year, Ironside HR was also recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by the Inc. 5000 Southwest Division as No. 71, Financial Times as one of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022," as No. 229, and the national Inc. 5000 list as No. 765.

