Ironside Human Resources Promotes Albert Cox to EVP and Equity Partner

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources, A well known Boutique Healthcare Recruitment Firm for healthcare professionals nationwide, announced that Albert Cox has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Equity Partner. Prior to this promotion, Albert joined Ironside Human Resources as a recruiter in January 2017.

Albert has his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas Christian University and spent 10 years in the fitness industry as a trainer and manager prior to joining Ironside Human Resources.

Over the past 2 years Albert has worked with several clients and candidates in solving a variety of recruitment issues and has helped other employees in their development to achieve a level of success.

"I am excited to have Albert as a partner in our business. He has a level of commitment to our team and our clients that is unmatched," says Doug Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Ironside Human Resources.

"Albert has great management experience and a level of education that he has brought in to our company and will lead our recruitment team beyond our expectations," says Kara Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Ironside Human Resources.

Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare recruitment firms that places Nurses, Therapists, Physicians, Ancillary, physician extenders and Healthcare Executives.

