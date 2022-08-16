Ironside Human Resources Ranks No.765 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 831 Percent, Ironside HR Receives Ranking No. 765 Among Americas' Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Ironside Human Resources is No. 765 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine and to be on the Inc. 5000 list. This accomplishment could not have happened without our clients, healthcare providers and of course our talented employees," said Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside HR. Carter further states, "We are excited about making the list for the first time and we are even more excited about the direction and future of Ironside HR."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Established in the heart of Dallas, TX in 2011, Ironside HR has been providing healthcare staffing solutions to address the shortages across the country for over a decade. Fast forward 11 years to today, Ironside is now an award-winning industry titan, boasting over an 80% client retention rate. In addition to this year's Inc. 5000 list, Ironside also ranked as No. 71 in this year's Inc. Regionals Southwest list and as No. 229 on the 2022 Financial Times "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies" list alongside companies like Tesla, Zoom, and other elite companies.

The key to Ironside's success is through their focus on creating an employee-centered culture. By focusing on the individual growth of each team member, Ironside has quickly become one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., boasting a three-year revenue growth of 831% on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

